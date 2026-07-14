Genopore appoints Rey Mali as Chief Executive Officer to accelerate growth of the pioneering protein identification company

SAN FRANCISCO and YAVNE, Israel, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genopore, the next-generation proteomics company developing the first semiconductor based optical nanopore technology platform with AI/ML analysis for direct single protein molecule identification and digital quantification, today announced the appointment of life science leader Rey Mali as its new Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect.

Rey Mali brings more than 18 years’ leadership across genomics, precision medicine, AI/ML-enabled bioinformatics, diagnostics and life science tools. She has a longstanding track record of scaling early-stage companies, building multidisciplinary teams, launching innovative AI/ML platforms, and driving commercial growth.

Genopore’s platform combines solid-state nanopore translocation technology and AI-powered optical readouts to enable direct, full-length, single-molecule protein identification and quantification. The technology is designed to make deeper proteomic insights more accessible for research, drug discovery and precision medicine.

At Genopore, Rey will lead the company through its next phase of growth, as it advances its platform and revolutionizes protein identification by making it significantly faster, more accurate, scalable and cost-effective.

Rey Mali, Chief Executive Officer of Genopore, said: “Genopore’s unique direct optical protein identification system has the potential to open up deeper proteomic insights at a scale and cost that has not previously been possible, and in the process capture a large slice of a multi-billion-dollar market.

“We plan to rapidly scale Genopore’s capabilities and democratize protein sequencing so that this incredible technology is available to all researchers and clinicians who could benefit from it – enabling them to unlock deeper proteomic insights for better drug discovery, development and precision medicine.”

Dr. Noga Yerushalmi, Interim Chair of Genopore, said: “Rey’s proven vision, drive, and leadership has been instrumental in helping companies to thrive. The Board welcomes Rey to the team and is confident she will lead Genopore through a period of rapid growth as it seeks to become the world’s pre-eminent protein identification company.”

Rey joins from Accellix, where she directed the company’s corporate growth strategy, expanded its product portfolio and ultimately helped lead the business through its successful acquisition. At the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, she built go-to-market strategies for its AI/ML-driven bioinformatics platform, rapidly accelerating adoption. At Twist Bioscience, as Global Director of Product Marketing, Rey oversaw the market deployment and go to market strategy of products into the synthetic biology and sequencing markets leading up to the company’s IPO.

Rey’s earlier career featured global product management roles at genomics and life science tools giants Illumina and Thermo Fisher Scientific, where she captured market share, launched new products and drove multi-million-dollar revenue pipelines.

Rey holds an MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. She earned both her Master of Medical Sciences in Molecular Biology & Immunology and her Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Sciences from Ben Gurion University in Israel.

For more information, please contact:

Optimum Strategic Communications

Nick Bastin | Stephen Adams | Nellie Stephens | Ben Cowe

Tel: +44 (0) 020 4566 8543

Email: genopore@optimumcomms.com

About Genopore

Genopore is a next-generation proteomics company developing the world’s first direct-detection, digital protein identification and quantification platform based on optical nanopore technology. Built on more than 20 years of pioneering nanopore research from the laboratory of Professor Amit Meller at the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, the company’s semiconductor-based platform combines proprietary protein labelling, solid-state nanopore engineering, optical detection and AI-driven protein recognition to enable direct, single-molecule analysis of whole proteins without binders, digestion or amplification. By overcoming key limitations of mass spectrometry and affinity-based approaches, Genopore aims to make comprehensive protein analysis faster, more scalable, more sensitive and more accessible.

Genopore is developing its technology to unlock deeper insights into biology, disease mechanisms and treatment response across research, drug discovery, clinical diagnostics and precision medicine. Led by a team of experienced entrepreneurs, scientists and semiconductor industry veterans, and backed by investors including M Ventures, imec.xpand, and OurCrowd, the company is advancing a high-throughput platform designed to expand proteome coverage, detect low-abundance proteins and leverage scalable semiconductor manufacturing.