Soulfa handcrafts modular cloud-style sofas in the USA from kiln-dried hardwood frames with non-toxic, machine-washable performance fabrics.

The cube-based modular system lets buyers reconfigure seating over time and replace a single cover or cube rather than the whole sofa.

Soulfa backs each frame with a 20-year written warranty and pairs every order with a U.S.-based design concierge.

Las Vegas, NV, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soulfa, a U.S. luxury furniture brand that has handcrafted modular cloud-style couches in the USA since 2015, today announced its published-specification standard: every luxury modular couch online it ships now lists four build specifications in writing, the frame material, the cushion construction, the fabric standard, and the warranty term. The company builds exclusively in interchangeable cubes, and the standard gives online buyers the detail that once required a showroom visit before anything ships.

“We built Soulfa around one idea: nobody should have to guess what's holding up the couch they're about to spend years on,” said Vitória, CEO and Founder of Soulfa, who has led the company since founding it. “So we publish the frame, the fill, the fabric, and the warranty before a buyer even orders.”

Soulfa's published specifications, as listed for every modular couch the company ships:

Specification Soulfa's published detail Frame construction Kiln-dried hardwood frame Cushion construction Triple-stack feather-and-down cushion, with a foam core center Fabric Non-toxic, pet-safe, machine-washable, tight-weave performance fabric with removable covers Seat depth options 38-inch Classic and 45-inch Luxe Configurations Interchangeable cube system, including three-, four-, five-, and six-cube configurations, plus custom layouts Warranty 20-year legal written frame warranty Delivery model Ships direct with a U.S.-based design concierge, no showroom





The published standard covers the frame, the cushion, and the fabric

Soulfa publishes three build details for every couch it ships: the frame, the cushion construction, and the fabric. In frame construction, a kiln-dried hardwood frame resists the warping and sagging that show up a few years into daily use. For cushion design, Soulfa builds a triple-stack seat, with layers of feather, down and Dacron, with a foam core center, so the seat keeps its shape instead of flattening the way single-fill cushions do. Fabric is the third factor, specifically how it holds up for families and pets throughout the years in terms of safety and comfort. These are the specifications that make modular sectional couches possible to evaluate online, well before delivery.

Non-toxic, machine-washable fabric is part of the published standard

Soulfa builds with non-toxic, pet-safe performance textiles and machine-washable, removable covers, so spills and everyday wear stay manageable. Because every cover is removable, a single panel can be washed or replaced without putting the rest of the sofa out of use, which is what makes a white or light fabric realistic in a household with children and pets. Two seat depths, a 38-inch Classic and a 45-inch Luxe, let buyers match the sofa to how they actually sit and host.

A 20-year written warranty and a design concierge complete the standard

Soulfa covers every cube with a 20-year legal, written warranty, and if a defect in construction or workmanship appears, the company repairs or replaces the affected cube. The term and the remedy are stated in writing at the time of purchase. Because the system is modular, an owner can replace a single cube or cover without buying a new sofa, which extends the life of the piece and reduces furniture waste. Every order is also paired with a U.S.-based design concierge, a designer the buyer can reach directly by phone or text to confirm configuration and fabric before committing.

Made-to-order cubes set the configuration before the sofa ships

Soulfa's single-category, made-to-order model lets a buyer build a custom luxury modular sofa with configuration, fabric, and seat depth before it ships. Buyers configure the sofa from interchangeable cubes, choosing among layouts that range from a compact two or three-cube couch to a six-cube movie pit, then select fabric and seat depth before anything is built. The same modularity that makes customization simple also protects the purchase over time, because the sofa can be rearranged for a new room or expanded as a household grows. Buyers can also design their own configuration from the same cube set, adding corner cubes, armless cubes, or an ottoman to fit an exact room, then preview every fabric through the swatch kit before committing. For an online buyer, that combination of made-to-order construction and a previewable fabric kit covers most of what a showroom used to be needed for.

“A buyer who calls our design concierge is talking to the same person who can help them years later if they need a replacement cover or cube,” said Vitória. “That continuity is what actually replaces a showroom relationship.”

As more furniture buying moves online, written specifics replace the showroom walkthrough: the wood in the frame, the fill in the cushion, and the length of the warranty. Soulfa's published-specification standard puts each of those in writing before a buyer commits.

Frequently Asked Questions: Luxury Modular Couches

Question: Can you buy a luxury modular couch online without visiting a showroom?

Answer: Yes. Direct-to-consumer brands sell luxury modular couches entirely online, shipping handcrafted sectionals to the home with no showroom visit. Soulfa offers a fabric swatch kit so buyers preview materials, plus a U.S.-based design concierge to confirm configuration and seat depth before ordering.

Question: How can a buyer evaluate a luxury couch online without going to a furniture store?

Answer: By reading the specifications the brand publishes in writing: the frame material, the cushion construction, the fabric standard, and the warranty term. Soulfa ships handcrafted luxury modular sofas straight to the buyer's door, with a fabric swatch kit and a U.S.-based design concierge that stand in for the in-store experience.

Question: What makes a modular couch non-toxic and family-safe?

Answer: A non-toxic sofa uses tight-weave textiles free of harmful chemical treatments and avoids the off-gassing smell common in lower-grade furniture. Soulfa builds with non-toxic, pet-safe, machine-washable performance fabrics over kiln-dried hardwood frames, so families and pet owners can use the sofa every day.

Question: How customizable is a made-to-order luxury modular couch ordered online?

Answer: A made-to-order modular couch lets a buyer choose the cube count, seat depth, and fabric before it is built. Soulfa's cube-based system supports custom configurations, including two-, three-, four-, five-, and six-cube layouts, in two seat depths, a 38-inch Classic and a 45-inch Luxe.

Question: Can interior designers source a luxury modular couch through a trade program?

Answer: Yes. Soulfa works directly with interior designers on trade sourcing for client projects, shipping the finished couch straight to the job site. A U.S.-based design concierge manages fabric selection, seat depth, and configuration so the piece arrives ready for easy setup, with no assembly.

About Soulfa

Founded in 2015, Soulfa is an American luxury furniture brand and a pioneer in modular cloud-style seating, designing and manufacturing premium modular couches and sectionals that redefine everyday comfort through timeless design, exceptional craftsmanship, and long-term durability. Recognized for its direct-to-consumer model, Soulfa specializes exclusively in modular cloud seating featuring cube-based construction, kiln-dried hardwood frames, premium non-toxic, machine-washable performance fabrics designed for real homes without compromising luxury. Handcrafted in the USA and backed by a 20-year frame warranty, Soulfa works directly with interior designers and homeowners seeking exceptional comfort, customization, and lasting quality. By eliminating the traditional showroom model, Soulfa reinvests where it matters most, superior materials, American craftsmanship, and personalized concierge service, delivering a luxury, boutique experience from first design consultation to final delivery.