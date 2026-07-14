Climate Tech Market to Reach $312.74 Billion by 2035 as Clean Energy Investments and Carbon Removal Technologies Accelerate | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Climate Tech Market was valued at USD 48.46 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 312.74 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 20.52%.

The field of climate technology refers to innovations that aim at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, accelerating transition towards clean energy and making economies resilient to climate change. Total investments into global clean energy surpassed USD 1.8 trillion for the first time in 2024 when they outpaced investments into fossil fuels, according to IEA. Microsoft made an agreement on buying 10.5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide removal credits until 2030; it is the biggest single company offtake deal in the history of carbon removal. Cost reductions in solar, wind and battery technologies alongside with the Paris Agreement goals and net-zero funds are driving climate tech innovation from experimental to infrastructure scale.





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Carbon Removal Services and AI-Driven Climate Analytics to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The technologies of carbon capture which include direct air capture, bioenergy combined with carbon capture and enhanced weathering are transitioning from pilot stage to commercialization due to government procurement as well as demand from carbon market initiatives. Technologies for long-term energy storage such as iron-air batteries, compressed air and gravity storage, which serve beyond the capabilities of lithium-ion technology in grid stability, are providing untapped opportunities, whereas AI-enabled climate risk assessment embedded within insurance premiums, banking and infrastructure building codes generates recurring SaaS revenue globally.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology

Renewable energy technology had the biggest market share at about 38.47% in revenue in 2025, owing to the sharp fall in the price of solar and wind power by over 90% and 70% respectively in the last decade, making it the most economical form of energy among all others. The market for green hydrogen will have the biggest CAGR in 2026-2035, owing to reduction in the cost of production of electrolyzer technology and renewable electricity.

By End User

The energy and utility segment accounted for the major market share of about 34.82% revenue in 2025, based on power producers, grid operators, and utilities representing the biggest purchasers of renewable generation assets, storage solutions, and smart grid technologies. The transportation and logistics segment is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR over 2026–2035, owing to the concurrent growth in electric vehicles, electric trucks, charging infrastructure, and sustainable aviation fuels via the Amazon, DHL, and FedEx vehicle electrification plans.

By Deployment Mode

On-grid installation dominated the market by generating around 62.46% revenue in 2025 due to the high proportion of utility-scale renewable energy installations and on-grid storage. The fastest-growing market segment will be the hybrid installation between 2026-2035 owing to the demand from businesses for lower electricity prices and grid security, along with increasing incidents of severe weather conditions, which cause grid disruptions, and reduced costs of solar panel, storage system, and inverter equipment.

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Regional Insights:

North America dominated the global climate tech market by revenue share of 37.48% in 2025 owing to the combination of Inflation Reduction Act, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and CHIPS and Science Act which represents the most comprehensive climate investment initiative seen in the history of the United States. The United States holds revenue share of 84.26% of the region owing to government spending bringing co-investment of the private sector in renewables, energy storage, clean transportation, and domestic manufacturing.

The U.S. climate tech market was valued at approximately USD 16.84 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 107.48 Billion by 2035, recording a CAGR of 20.26%. Growth can be attributed to the budget of USD 369 billion allocated towards clean energy initiatives in the IRA which made advanced nuclear power, long-duration storage technologies, and direct air capture commercially viable ahead of schedule, with NextEra Energy initiating the construction of biggest-ever co-located solar and battery energy storage project in Western Hemisphere in Texas.

Europe’s climate tech market is forecasted to generate revenue of USD 12.49 Billion in 2025 and reach a value of USD 59.93 Billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 16.97%. Europe holds approximately 28.46% share of global climate tech revenue because of European Green Deal, REPowerEU, and Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism which make the most comprehensive climate policy framework in the world with binding climate targets and carbon pricing. The Germany share of Europe’s revenue is approximately 28.47%, as a result of Energiewende plan, large-scale investments into de-carbonization of industries, and carbon prices in EU ETS above €60 per tonne until 2024 and 2025.

Asia Pacific Region is the fastest-growing climate technology regional market with a CAGR of approximately 23.47% through 2035 due to China’s scale in clean energy manufacturing, India’s goal to generate 500 GW renewable energy till 2030, Japan’s Green Transformation and South Korea’s Green New Deal plans. Approximately 46.38% of Asia Pacific region’s revenue belongs to China as the world’s largest single market for manufacturing of solar panels, wind turbines, battery storage and electric vehicles through 2035.

Key Players:

NextEra Energy Inc.

Orsted A/S

Tesla Inc.

Siemens Energy AG

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Climeworks AG

Carbon Engineering Ltd.

Plug Power Inc.

Nel Hydrogen ASA

Bloom Energy Corporation

Sunrun Inc.

Enphase Energy Inc.

Form Energy Inc.

ESS Tech Inc.

Turntide Technologies

Watershed Technology Inc.

Persefoni AI Inc.

Planet Labs PBC

Schneider Electric SE

H2 Green Steel AB

Recent Developments:

2025: Breakthrough Energy Ventures launched a new USD 1 billion climate technology fund targeting direct air capture, green hydrogen, long-duration storage, and sustainable aviation fuel in North America and Europe.

2024: Climeworks brought its Mammoth direct air capture facility in Iceland online reaching 36,000 tons per year of CO2 removal with credits sold to Microsoft and Stripe.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Renewable Energy & Storage Technology Metrics – helps you understand adoption trends across solar, wind, grid-scale storage, and long-duration storage categories along with improvements in cost per MWh, capacity factor, and grid integration capability across utility and commercial deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across solar, wind, grid-scale storage, and long-duration storage categories along with improvements in cost per MWh, capacity factor, and grid integration capability across utility and commercial deployments globally. Green Hydrogen & Industrial Decarbonization Metrics – helps you evaluate electrolyzer investment trends, hard-to-abate sector decarbonization procurement, and specialist green hydrogen provider competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate electrolyzer investment trends, hard-to-abate sector decarbonization procurement, and specialist green hydrogen provider competitive positioning globally. Carbon Removal & CCS Metrics – helps you analyze direct air capture scaling investment, bioenergy CCS adoption, voluntary carbon market offtake procurement, and corporate carbon removal commitment development across diverse climate program verticals globally.

– helps you analyze direct air capture scaling investment, bioenergy CCS adoption, voluntary carbon market offtake procurement, and corporate carbon removal commitment development across diverse climate program verticals globally. AI Climate Analytics & Risk Metrics – helps you uncover growth in climate risk analytics software adoption, enterprise SaaS climate disclosure investment, insurance and banking climate exposure procurement, and AI-driven grid balancing platform development globally.

– helps you uncover growth in climate risk analytics software adoption, enterprise SaaS climate disclosure investment, insurance and banking climate exposure procurement, and AI-driven grid balancing platform development globally. EV & Sustainable Transport Metrics – helps you identify growth opportunities in fleet electrification program adoption, EV charging infrastructure investment, sustainable aviation fuel procurement, and green shipping fuel development across regulated transportation verticals globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in fleet electrification program adoption, EV charging infrastructure investment, sustainable aviation fuel procurement, and green shipping fuel development across regulated transportation verticals globally. Competitive Landscape & Climate Tech Expansion Metrics – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on technology portfolio breadth, capital deployment scale, and geographic clean energy project footprint globally.

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