CRRC Connects Four Continents in a 24-Hour Soccer Relay for Green Mobility





MEXICO CITY, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRRC Corporation Limited, a global leader in railway manufacturing, recently held the international friendly soccer tournament "One Ball, One Planet," a sporting relay that connected four continents over 24 consecutive hours, from Beijing to Monterrey, as part of its "Green Mobility, Sustainable Future" initiative.

The opening ceremony took place in the Chinese capital and was attended by Chinese and international guests, participating players, representatives of strategic partners, and young volunteers. Wang An, Executive Director and Chairman of the CRRC Labor Union, and Liu Zhi, Vice Chairman of the Labor Union, presided over the ceremony. Wang kicked off the tournament, while Li Jinming, a youth representative from CRRC Nankou Company, read the initiative that serves as the framework for the event.

Following the opening whistle in Beijing, the tournament was broadcast consecutively from Asia to Europe, Africa, and the Americas, with host locations in Malaysia, Indonesia, Türkiye, Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Gabon. In each city, youth representatives presented the "Green Mobility, Sustainable Future" initiative, while guests and players signed commemorative jerseys and left their handprints on a themed wall as a symbolic expression of the company's environmental commitment.

Mexico, Host of a Global Relay

At the Mexico City venue, the tournament brought together local fans and players, who highlighted the reach of CRRC's environmental commitment beyond its traditional railway operations in the country.

"We warmly welcome activities like this; soccer and environmental protection are languages that know no borders."

Omar, local player at the Mexico City venue

The Monterrey field hosted the closing ceremony and provided a fitting finale to the relay. Players of different nationalities, races, and beliefs competed without distinction between home and visiting teams, in a shared atmosphere of celebration that reflects the values of CRRC's sustainable mobility initiative.

"Soccer brings us together as friends. It doesn't matter what country you come from—once we step onto the same field, we're teammates."

José, CRRC employee in Mexico at the Monterrey venue

Sport as a Platform for Sustainability

Teams at each host location included CRRC's local and international employees, together with strategic partners and community representatives, bringing CRRC's philosophy of cooperation into practice: soccer as a universal language capable of bringing people from different backgrounds together around a shared goal of sustainability.

Alongside the fields, cultural and creative products inspired by the trains the Chinese company operates in Mexico—including canvas tote bags and commemorative pins featuring stylized train designs—captured the attention of fans as part of CRRC's strategy to bring its technology closer to the everyday lives of the communities where it operates.

With the conclusion of "One Ball, One Planet," CRRC's commitment to green mobility continues beyond the tournament. Through its "Green Mobility, Sustainable Future" initiative, the company will continue working with its global partners to promote cleaner and smarter transportation solutions in the markets where it operates, including Mexico.

About CRRC

CRRC Corporation Limited is one of the world's leading manufacturers of railway equipment and integrated transportation solutions. The company develops technology for high-speed rail, urban transit systems, and sustainable mobility solutions across international markets, including Mexico, where it promotes joint projects focused on railway modernization, social responsibility, and cultural exchange with Mexican institutions and communities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea0be008-971e-4779-9593-aeda6aca1054.