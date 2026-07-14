WeTouch Enters Global Supply Chain of One of Japan’s Top Three Office Equipment Manufacturers

CHENGDU, China, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeTouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: WETH) (“WeTouch” or the “Company”), a provider of touch display solutions, today announced that the Company has achieved a major breakthrough in the global high-end office equipment supply chain. WeTouch has formally passed the rigorous supplier qualification review, product validation process and quality system certification of one of Japan’s top three office equipment manufacturer, and has successfully obtained the customer’s official vendor code, marking the Company’s formal entry into the customer’s global supply chain system.

This cooperation represents an important milestone in the Company’s development. It reflects international recognition of WeTouch’s research and development capabilities, product quality, manufacturing standards and global supply chain management capabilities in touch display solutions for high-end office automation, or OA, equipment. The Company believes this achievement lays a solid foundation for WeTouch to further expand its presence in the global high-end office equipment market.

Based on the current project plan and procurement arrangements confirmed by the parties, and subject to the successful mass production, delivery and execution of the relevant procurement plan as expected, the project is expected to generate approximately $10 million in additional sales revenue for the Company during the first full year of cooperation. As the customer continues to introduce new products, expand procurement categories and deepen cooperation with the Company, WeTouch expects the future purchase volume of this project to have continued growth potential and to achieve an annual growth rate of approximately 30%, making it one of the Company’s important sources of long-term and stable revenue growth.

Japan is one of the key origins of the global office printer, copier and office imaging equipment industries. Leading companies in the sector have maintained strong technological innovation capabilities, market competitiveness and high-standard supplier admission systems. Successfully entering this customer’s global supply chain means that WeTouch has passed a comprehensive review by a leading international customer covering product performance, reliability, quality management, manufacturing capabilities and supply chain management. It also validates the Company’s long-term commitment to technological innovation and high-quality development.

In recent years, WeTouch has continued to advance its globalization strategy by optimizing its research and development system, manufacturing capabilities and global supply chain layout. The Company has established an important supply network across Asia-Pacific regions, including China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and Thailand, further enhancing its global delivery capabilities and supply chain resilience and creating favorable conditions for serving more leading international customers in the future.

Jack Zongyi Lian, Chief Executive Officer of WeTouch Technology Inc., commented: “Successfully entering the global supply chain of one of Japan’s top three office equipment manufacturer is an important milestone in WeTouch’s development. To achieve this goal, our team has worked diligently for nearly a decade, consistently focusing on technological innovation, product quality improvement and manufacturing capability enhancement, while continuously strengthening our product competitiveness and global service capabilities. The recognition from a top-tier international customer is not only a strong affirmation of the Company’s long-term investment and persistence, but also marks WeTouch’s formal entry into the global high-end office equipment supply chain system, laying a stronger foundation for the Company’s continued expansion in international markets.

“As cooperation between the parties continues to deepen, we expect future purchase volume to continue expanding, bringing long-term, stable and sustainable revenue growth to the Company. At the same time, WeTouch will continue to adhere to a long-term development approach, strengthen the competitive advantages of its core business, and optimize its product structure and global customer base. As part of its globalization strategy, the Company has continued to expand its multi-region supply network across key Asia-Pacific markets, including China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and Thailand, to enhance production flexibility, delivery stability and supply chain resilience. The Company also intends to extend its precision manufacturing, quality control, supply chain management and human-machine interaction product capabilities accumulated in the high-end office automation equipment sector into intelligent hardware, robotics components, robotic product integration and AI-related production application scenarios, thereby promoting expansion into higher value-added business areas. We will also actively pursue measures that are conducive to enhancing shareholder value and strive to create long-term and stable value returns for global investors.”

In 2026, the Company also intends to take multiple measures to continue enhancing shareholder value. WeTouch plans to focus on core business growth, international customer expansion, operating efficiency improvement, revenue structure optimization and capital market communication, with the goal of strengthening market confidence, enhancing long-term corporate value and creating stable and sustainable long-term value returns for global investors.

Management believes that the high-end office automation equipment industry is characterized by high technical barriers, long customer certification cycles, stable supplier relationships and long product life cycles. Once a supplier enters the supply chain system of a leading international customer, it generally has the opportunity to establish a long-term and stable cooperative relationship and continue to benefit from product upgrades and global market demand growth. More importantly, the high-standard manufacturing capabilities, quality management capabilities and global delivery capabilities demonstrated through this type of leading international customer supply chain certification are also expected to provide an important foundation for the Company’s further expansion into intelligent hardware, robotics components, robotic product integration and AI production application fields, supporting WeTouch’s gradual upgrade from a traditional touch display and supporting components supplier to a higher value-added intelligent hardware manufacturing and system-level application participant.

About WeTouch Technology Inc.:

WeTouch Technology Inc. is a leading provider of high-quality touch display solutions, committed to revolutionizing human-machine interaction across various industries. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, WeTouch delivers cutting-edge technology and unmatched performance in touch display solutions worldwide.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond WeTouch's control, which may cause WeTouch's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Wetouch as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in WeTouch's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. WeTouch does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

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Email: InvestorRelations@wetouch.com.cn