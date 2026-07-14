Nordastro Launches Fully Personalized Astrology Book With Companion App for Daily Guidance

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordastro has launched a personalized astrology system that pairs the first fully personalized astrology book with an interactive companion app. Built for both beginners and experienced readers, Nordastro turns classic astrological principles into a structured tool for self-reflection, relationship-building, and goal-setting.

A Personalized Book Built From Real Birth Data

Each Nordastro book starts with a short quiz gathering the reader's birth date, time, place, and current priorities such as self-growth, love, or career. The system then generates a unique book based on that individual's full birth chart, covering personality traits, emotional patterns, communication style, relationships, and professional growth. Dedicated sections explain how planetary placements shape romance, ambition, and timing for personal goals. Printed on premium materials, the book is designed for long-term use – many readers add notes and reflections over time, turning it into a personal journal and keepsake.

Daily Guidance With the Nordastro App

The companion app extends the book into a daily practice. Features include:

Daily guidance based on the user's personal chart;

Compatibility checks for partners, friends, and coworkers;

Energy-balancing rituals and personalized tips;

An astrological events calendar tracking key transits;

A personal library of articles and short lessons for beginners.



Users who want to expand their knowledge and get deeper insights can also subscribe to optional content packages, all clearly presented before purchase and never pre-selected.

“Readers want astrology they can actually use and understand without leaving the house. Personalizing every page to a real birth chart is what makes it reliable, and that is why clients trust us,” said Norah Stone, advisor at Nordastro.

Transparent Billing and Customer Support

Nordastro displays every product, price, and optional feature before purchase, with no hidden charges at any stage. Orders ship free, and subscriptions can be managed or canceled directly in the app. A support team assists by email with orders, delivery, and app setup, guiding customers from checkout to first use.

Conclusion

Nordastro is a personalized astrology system pairing a custom-printed book with a companion app for daily guidance and self-growth. Nordastro is available now – take the quiz and get your personalized astrology book today.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb1631fc-a2fc-40e2-87a9-71fa2c5e8692