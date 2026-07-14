MSFT Deadline Alert: SueWallSt Reminds Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on August 11, 2026

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between May 1, 2025 and January 28, 2026. Find out if you may qualify to recover losses . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

Microsoft shares traded above $550 during the Class Period as the Company touted "best-in-class" AI capabilities and record Copilot adoption. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 11, 2026.

The Alleged AI Product Deception

The artificial intelligence sector has attracted hundreds of billions in enterprise spending, and Microsoft positioned itself at the center of that wave. Throughout the Class Period, the Company claimed its Copilot family of products enjoyed surging adoption, with management representing that 90% of the Fortune 500 used Microsoft 365 Copilot and that paid commercial seats grew 7% year-over-year to over $430 million. The lawsuit contends these statements concealed a far different reality.

How Copilot's Alleged Deficiencies Affected Investor Confidence

According to the complaint, Microsoft's Copilot products suffered from significant brand positioning failures, user experience shortcomings, data siloing constraints, computational capacity bottlenecks, organizational dysfunction, and interoperability problems. The action further alleges that:

Copilot's brand was fragmented through numerous launch versions across various consumer and enterprise applications with inconsistent features and unclear differentiation

Data siloing prevented Copilot from delivering the "Work IQ" contextual intelligence that management claimed set the product apart from competitors

Computational capacity constraints limited the product's ability to perform complex agentic workflows that executives publicly promoted

Organizational problems hampered coordination between teams responsible for different Copilot iterations

Interoperability failures undermined claims that Copilot seamlessly integrated across Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Teams

The "freemium" to paid seat conversion pipeline was allegedly far weaker than management's representations suggested





The Circular Investment Risk Allegedly Hidden from Shareholders

The lawsuit also contends that Microsoft downplayed the circularity embedded in its multibillion-dollar AI partnerships. The Company invested over $13 billion in OpenAI and committed up to $5 billion in Anthropic, while those same partners contracted to purchase billions in Azure services. This arrangement allegedly created concentration risk that management minimized even as it drove reported Azure revenue growth figures that the market relied upon.

"This case presents important questions about AI product disclosure obligations in the enterprise technology sector. When a company represents that its flagship AI offering is 'best-in-class' and enjoying record adoption, investors are entitled to know about material technical and organizational problems undermining those claims." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MSFT Lawsuit

Q: What is the MSFT class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) alleging materially false and misleading statements about the Company's AI initiatives, Copilot products, and Azure cloud platform between May 1, 2025 and January 28, 2026. The complaint alleges Microsoft concealed significant technical and organizational problems while touting record AI adoption.

Q: Who is eligible to join the MSFT investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased MSFT stock or securities between May 1, 2025 and January 28, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do MSFT investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my MSFT shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What specific misstatements does the MSFT lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Microsoft made materially false or misleading statements regarding Copilot's adoption rates, technical capabilities, competitive positioning, and the return on investment for AI-related capital expenditures, while concealing brand positioning failures, data siloing, and computational capacity problems.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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