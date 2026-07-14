Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Calix, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Calix, Inc., (“Calix” or the "Company") (NYSE: CALX) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between January 28, 2026 and April 21, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Calix investors have until July 27, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/calix-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On April 21, 2026, after the market closed, Calix reported results for the first quarter of 2026 earnings, including that “[n]on-GAAP gross margin was 57.2%, a decrease of 80 basis points sequentially.” Further, the Company reported gross margin guidance for the second quarter of 2026 is “55.8% (at the midpoint) is down 140 basis points from the previous quarter. This decline is primarily due the increase in memory component costs.” In an accompanying earnings call on the same day, Calix’s Chief Financial Officer, Cory Sindelar, said that “advanced purchasing had allowed us to avoid higher memory component costs during the first quarter. However, that advanced supply has run its course, and we now face market prices.” Sindelar further revealed that, “reflecting the effects of higher memory component costs,” “[f]or the year, we expect our non-GAAP gross margin to decline between 50 and 150 basis points.” On this news, Calix’s stock price fell $6.93 per share, or 13.98%, to close at $42.65 per share on April 22, 2026.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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