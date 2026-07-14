Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Zoetis, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Zoetis, Inc., (“Zoetis” or the "Company") (NYSE: ZTS) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between January 14, 2025 and May 6, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Zoetis investors have until July 27, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/zoetis-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On May 7, 2026, Zoetis reported financial results for the first quarter of 2026. Among other items, Zoetis reported net income of $601 million, flat year over year, and cut its full year 2026 profit guidance to between $6.85 and $7 a share, down from prior guidance of $7.00 to $7.10 a share. In the earnings release, CEO Kristin Peck said that “the first quarter unfolded in a more challenging operating environment than we anticipated. Pet owners demonstrated increased price sensitivity, resulting in a decline in veterinary visits and softer demand[.]” On this news, Zoetis’s stock price fell $23.91 per share, or 21.5%, to close at $87.31 per share on May 7, 2026.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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