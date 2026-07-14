Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Lucid Group, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Lucid Group, Inc., (“Lucid” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LCID) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between February 25, 2026 and April 13, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Lucid investors have until July 28, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/lucid-group-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a supplier quality issue had significantly disrupted deliveries of the Lucid Gravity; (2) the foregoing was likely to, and did, have a material negative impact on Lucid’s business and financial results; (3) accordingly, the defendants had overstated the purported enhancements to Lucid’s manufacturing and delivery capabilities and overall operations; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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