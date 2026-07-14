Clairol Introduces "Clairol Dared Me," a New Campaign Giving Women the Nudge They Need to Say "Yes" to Color

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairol , the pioneer of at-home hair color, today launches "Clairol Dared Me," a new campaign and call to action that reframes hair coloring from something intimidating into a playful, empowering act of self-expression. The campaign centers on a new, interactive AI-powered Dare Textline that provides personalized "hair dares" and lifestyle challenges to consumers nationwide. Designed to meet women exactly where they are, Clairol Dared Me launches with a hero video starring author and social media persona Katie Sturino , who invites women to embrace the dare and have fun doing it.

In a survey of 2,000 women conducted with OnePoll1, Clairol found that 66% say at-home hair color boosts their confidence - yet nearly half still hesitate to try it. Through Clairol Dared Me, Clairol is nudging women to take the next step of their hair journey, whether it's a subtle refresh or a speedy glow-up.





"Clairol Dared Me is built on a simple truth: confidence doesn't come after the change - it starts the moment you decide to try," says Caitlin Yacey, Head of Clairol Marketing. "Our research shows that nearly half of women feel anxious about DIY color, even though most say it boosts their confidence and reflects who they are. We partnered with Katie because she embodies that spirit - the friend who looks you in the eye and tells you ‘you've got this’. That's the energy we want every woman to feel when she reaches for a box of Clairol."

The campaign kicks off with a “man-on-the-street” style video starring Katie Sturino. As the ultimate “hype-woman," Sturino challenges three women to a hair dare, guiding them through the process and celebrating the final result, whether it’s a small touch-up or a total refresh. The video ends with a call-to-action that goes beyond the participants in the video, inviting “dare-curious" fans everywhere to join the fun and accept a challenge of their own via an AI-powered Dare Textline.

"There is so much magic in saying 'yes' to yourself,” said Sturino. "I loved being a part of this campaign because it takes the intimidation out of the process and replaces it with pure fun. Whether you’re texting our hotline for a dare or trying a 10-minute glow-up with Clairol, we’re celebrating that instant spark that happens when you take beauty into your own hands.”

To bring the experience to life at home, starting today, consumers can text 1-844-Do-U-Dare (1-844-368-3273) to connect with an AI-powered textline delivering personalized hair dares and everyday challenges - like treating yourself to a solo movie date. The first 200 to text the hotline will receive a coupon for $3 off a Clairol product.

Every great dare needs the right tools. Clairol's trusted portfolio makes it easy to say yes - no matter where you are in your color journey:

Nice’n Easy10: Permanent, natural-looking all-over color in just 10 minutes.

Permanent, natural-looking all-over color in just 10 minutes. Root Touch-Up: The #1 root solution for touch-ups between dyes.

The #1 root solution for touch-ups between dyes. ColorStrong: Designed for those looking for multidimensional color without the damage.





Clairol Dared Me will live across Clairol's owned social channels, with additional content from Katie Sturino and a roster of creator partners amplifying the campaign, because every woman deserves a dare - and a friend who believes she can pull it off. For more information about the campaign and to find your perfect shade, visit www.clairol.com or follow us on TikTok and Instagram.

About Clairol

The pioneer in hair color, Clairol was the original company that brought hair color to the U.S., and the first to bring retail innovation to the masses with the launch of the first-ever hair color sold in retail stores for at-home use back in 1931. Since then, the brand has transcended generations with rich innovations, from the launch of Nice’n Easy, a revolutionary shampoo-in color, to the launch of Natural Instincts as the first hair color to include plant-derived and natural ingredients in the 1990s, to Root Touch-Up, the first root touch-up product to hit the beauty aisles in the 2000s. Clairol’s mission is simple: to make every woman feel beautiful and confident and help her live colorfully through accessible, easy-to-use products. The color expert, Clairol, strives to offer a color solution for every hair type. For more information, visit http://www.clairol.com .

About Wella Company

The Wella Company is an innovative global beauty leader with a robust portfolio of iconic, time-tested brands, including Wella Professionals – the #1 salon color brand globally*, OPI, ghd, Sebastian Professional, Nioxin, Clairol, and Wella / Koleston.

The company’s 6,000+ employees blend science and artistry to innovate, market, and sell a comprehensive range of hair and nail brands, spanning hair color, care, styling, and treatment products, and nail lacquers and care products, as well as heat- and air-assisted hair styling devices. Its 145-year heritage is professional-first, and today the company serves salon owners, hair stylists, nail technicians, and end consumers in over 100 countries.

The company has a performance-based culture, enduring entrepreneurial spirit, and shared desire to positively impact the communities it serves. The company has primary offices in New York City, Geneva, London, and Calabasas, California. The company also has facilities and large employee populations in Germany, Mexico, Thailand, Italy, Poland, Brazil, Japan, India, France, Canada, and Australia, among many others.

For more information on Wella Company, visit www.wellacompany.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

*Based on Wella Master Brand USD sales on the 2024 Salon Hair Care Global Series for the hair coloring products category published by Kline

For more information on Wella Company, visit www.wellacompany.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram .

1 This online survey of 2,000 US women (18+) was commissioned by Praytell and conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct between 26th November and 9th December 2025

Contact:

Ani Hemelians

clairolpr@praytellagency.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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