Middle East & Africa Data Center Construction Market 2026-2031 | Investment in Data Center Modernization is on the Rise to Accommodate Growing Data Processing Needs

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) data center construction market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 25.34% from 2025 to 2031, driven by sustainability initiatives and increased adoption of digital solutions. As data centers are energy-intensive, operators in the MEA region are shifting focus towards renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and hydro to enhance efficiency and reduce operational costs. This is supported by strong policy frameworks across multiple countries, such as Kenya's goal for green power access by 2030, Oman's commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050, and Egypt's $3.5 billion investment in wind and solar power projects.

Advancements in AI, automation, and digitalization are significantly impacting the region, with major investments being made in ICT infrastructure. Egypt has pledged to invest $255.6 million by 2026 to accelerate digital transformation, while the UAE's partnership in the Pax Silica initiative aims to build secure semiconductor supply chains. Furthermore, initiatives like Resilience17's Go Time AI accelerator in Nigeria demonstrate the region's focus on cultivating an AI innovation ecosystem.

Cloud-based services are also on the rise, with significant projects like Kenya's Servernah Cloud and Tencent Cloud's expansion plans in the Middle East. The Nigeria Cloud Computing Policy (NCCP) is enhancing cloud adoption among government institutions and SMEs. Vast Data's partnership with Shonfeld Data Services in Israel and Oracle's UAE OneCloud platform further highlight regional efforts to boost cloud infrastructure.

The segmental analysis indicates strong growth in infrastructure investments, driven by hyperscale developments and rapid digital transformation. Electrical infrastructure, particularly UPS systems and power solutions, remains a significant investment area. Mechanical infrastructure sees advancements in cooling technologies to lower energy consumption, while general construction benefits from greenfield projects and sustainable building designs.

Geographically, Saudi Arabia leads the MEA market with major data center developments aligned with Vision 2030, while the UAE attracts global investments due to its strategic location. Turkey is emerging as a digital infrastructure hub, and Africa's lead market, South Africa, is experiencing extensive investment due to colocation demand and fiber connectivity. Meanwhile, Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt's fast growth highlights increasing cloud adoption and enterprise digitalization.

The vendor landscape includes key infrastructure providers like ABB, Caterpillar, and Schneider Electric, alongside construction contractors like AECOM and ALDAR. The presence of regional and global players drives competitive advancement in construction capabilities.

Overall, the MEA data center construction market sees substantial activity from major cloud operators such as AWS, Google, and Microsoft, which are expanding their regional footprint through cloud regions and AI infrastructure deployments. Their strategies support enterprise digitalization, driving large-scale data center construction across the region.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 328 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $15.97 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.3% Regions Covered Africa, Middle East

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends Emerging technologies are creating new avenues for market growth. Sustainability and green initiatives are increasingly becoming a focal point. Investment in data center modernization is on the rise to accommodate growing data processing needs.

Market Growth Enablers Growing demand for cloud services is driving investments in data centers. Technological advancements are enabling higher efficiency and lower operational costs. Government initiatives favoring digitization are providing a conducive environment for growth.

Market Restraints High initial costs associated with setting up data centers can be a significant barrier. Energy consumption and environmental concerns pose challenges to expansion. Regulatory compliance remains a complex and evolving challenge for market players.



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