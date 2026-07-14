LCID UPCOMING DEADLINE: SueWallSt Alerts Lucid Group, Inc. Stockholders of Securities Class Action

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMPORTANT DATE: July 28, 2026. Investors who purchased Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) securities between February 25, 2026 and April 13, 2026 and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by this date. Submit your information now . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

LCID shares lost $1.13 per share (11.35%) following the April 3, 2026 revelation of a 29-day Gravity SUV delivery halt, then declined an additional $0.44 per share (4.76%) on April 14, 2026 when preliminary Q1 revenue of $280 million to $284 million fell $150 million short of consensus expectations. A securities class action is now pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the lead plaintiff is the shareholder or group of shareholders appointed by the court to represent the interests of the entire class. In the LCID action, the lead plaintiff will direct litigation strategy, approve major decisions, and work with lead counsel to maximize recovery for all class members who purchased shares during the February 25 to April 13, 2026 Class Period.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

The court typically appoints the applicant with the largest financial interest in the relief sought

Lead plaintiff applicants must demonstrate they purchased LCID securities during the Class Period and suffered losses

Serving as lead plaintiff does not require any out-of-pocket payment or upfront cost

The lead plaintiff is not personally liable for legal fees if the case is unsuccessful

Lead plaintiffs receive the same per-share recovery as all other class members, plus reimbursement of reasonable costs

Multiple investors may apply jointly as a lead plaintiff group

Post-Deadline Procedures

After the July 28, 2026 deadline passes, the court will review all competing motions and select a lead plaintiff. This process typically takes 30 to 60 days. Once appointed, the lead plaintiff selects lead counsel, and the litigation proceeds through discovery, class certification, and ultimately trial or settlement.

Absent Class Member Rights

Investors who do not apply for lead plaintiff status are not excluded from the case. Absent class members retain full rights to participate in any recovery. No action is required before the deadline to preserve your ability to share in a future settlement or judgment. The deadline applies only to those seeking the lead plaintiff role.

Find out if you might qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests. In the Lucid case, where alleged concealment of a supplier quality crisis preceded over $150 million in missed revenue expectations, investors with significant losses should evaluate whether lead plaintiff appointment serves their interests." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the LCID Lawsuit

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately.

Q: What do LCID investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my LCID shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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