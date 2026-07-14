Triple One Metals Identifies Drill Targets in Emerging Newfoundland Copper-Gold Belt

Vancouver, British Columbia, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancouver, British Columbia — July 14, 2026, — Triple One Metals Inc. (“Triple One” or the “Company”) (CSE: TONE) is pleased to announce that it has commenced an expanded technical review and target-ranking program for its 100%-owned Caledonia Brook gold and copper-gold property in central Newfoundland.

The program is designed to move Caledonia Brook from regional geological evaluation toward defined exploration targets, including areas that may warrant follow-up prospecting, geophysics, and potential diamond drilling.

Caledonia Brook is located within the Crippleback–Moosehead mineralized corridor, in the central part of Newfoundland that has gained renewed attention following recent copper-gold drilling by Pirate Gold Corp. at its Moby Dick discovery located immediately west of the TONE’s Caledonia Brook property.

Triple One believes that recent district-scale developments have created a new technical framework for evaluating Caledonia Brook, particularly for gold and copper-gold mineralization associated with major structures, intrusive activity, alteration systems and hydrothermal fluid pathways.

“Caledonia Brook is no longer being viewed only as a gold property,” said A. Paul Gill, Chief Executive Officer of Triple One Metals. “Recent work in the district has introduced a broader copper-gold porphyry and epithermal exploration model. Our focus now is to bring the historical work, known gold indications and regional geology together into a disciplined target-ranking process”, said Gill.

Triple One’s previous disclosure highlighted the strategic location of Caledonia Brook in relation to Pirate Gold’s Moby Dick discovery. The Company is now moving beyond regional context and into a more detailed review of its own property-scale targets.

The Caledonia Brook property consists of two adjacent blocks, Caledonia 1 to the southwest and Caledonia 2 to the northeast (Fig. 1). Triple One holds a 100% interest in seven mineral licences across the property, covering approximately 6,850 hectares in central Newfoundland.

The Company’s internal property map identifies several areas of exploration interest, including a historical gold value of 8.95 g/t Au, areas of abundant gold in glacial till, and proposed diamond drilling locations. These targets will be reviewed as part of the Company’s technical program and will require verification, ranking and field validation before any drilling decisions are made.

“Historical gold values and till anomalies are important, but they must be placed in the right geological context,” said Mr. Gill; “The new work being reported in the district gives us a better lens through which to evaluate structure, alteration and copper-gold potential at Caledonia Brook.”

Pirate Gold recently reported (June 17, 2026) that the Moby Dick Alteration Zone has been confirmed by drilling as a large advanced argillic alteration system with characteristics consistent with a copper-gold porphyry, high-sulphidization epithermal environment.

Reported initial drill highlights from Moby Dick included:

0.54% Cu Eq over 180.8 metres , including 1.48% Cu Eq over 49.4 metres .

, including . 0.38% Cu Eq over 112.4 metres, including 0.72% Cu Eq over 45.0 metres.

Pirate Gold subsequently reported (June 25, 2026) visual observations from step-out drilling at Moby Dick, including visible chalcopyrite mineralization in holes drilled approximately 100 metres west and 1,700 metres east of the initial discovery area, supporting the potential scale of the system.

Triple One cautions that mineralization reported by Pirate Gold is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at its Caledonia Brook property. However, the Company believes the emergence of a large copper-gold alteration system within the same broader corridor provides meaningful geological context for re-evaluating Caledonia Brook.

Central Newfoundland has evolved rapidly as a gold and critical-mineral exploration jurisdiction. The region includes major gold discoveries and development-stage projects, including the Valentine Gold Mine area owned by Equinox Gold and New Found Gold’s Queensway district, as well as high-grade discoveries at Moosehead.

Earlier Company disclosures have described Caledonia Brook as being located west of New Found Gold’s high-grade gold discovery area, northeast of the Valentine Lake deposit area, southwest of the Moosehead gold project, and having alteration indicative of classical porphyry systems. The property has also been described as sharing some geological and structural similarities with the Valentine Gold Project area, with both situated along the broader Victoria Lake–Grand Falls structural system, but also with notable geological differences.

The advancement of the Valentine Gold Mine from discovery to production has further demonstrated the economic importance of central Newfoundland’s mineral belts. Triple One believes this regional backdrop strengthens the rationale for renewed exploration at its Caledonia Brook property.

Triple One’s technical review is designed to consolidate historical and regional exploration information into a practical target model for Caledonia Brook.

The program currently expects to include:

Compilation of historical assessment reports and exploration records. Verification of historical gold and copper-gold occurrences. Review of historical geochemical data, including soil, till, stream, lake, and rock sampling. Integration of regional mapping and structural interpretation. Collection and review of available geophysical datasets. Comparisons of the Caledonia Brook targets to the emerging Crippleback copper-gold porphyry and epithermal model targets. Ranking of priority target areas for field validation. Evaluation of targets for potential diamond drilling.

The Company expects to use modern digital compilation methods, including geospatial data integration and machine-assisted pattern recognition where appropriate, to support geological interpretation and target ranking. In conjunction with geological mapping, detailed sampling and diamond drilling, these tools are intended to assist the technical team in identifying relationships across historical datasets and regional trends.

“Our objective is straightforward,” said Mr. Gill, “We want to identify the best targets on the property and determine which ones justify the next exploration dollar. That means disciplined compilation, careful interpretation and field validation.”

Triple One believes Caledonia Brook has become more strategically relevant for several reasons:

100% ownership of a meaningful land package in central Newfoundland.

of a meaningful land package in central Newfoundland. 6,850 hectares across seven mineral licences.

across seven mineral licences. Positioned within the Crippleback–Moosehead mineralized corridor .

. Known gold indications , including a historical 8.95 g/t Au value and areas of abundant gold in glacial till identified on Company mapping.

, including a historical 8.95 g/t Au value and areas of abundant gold in glacial till identified on Company mapping. Elevated copper assays, with associated lead and zinc occur at both the north and south limits of the property.

with associated lead and zinc occur at both the north and south limits of the property. Proximity to active regional exploration , including Pirate Gold’s Moby Dick and Crippleback work.

, including Pirate Gold’s Moby Dick and Crippleback work. Exposure to both gold and copper-gold exploration models .

. Potential drill-target development through modern compilation, verification and ranking.

through modern compilation, verification and ranking. Location in an increasingly important Canadian gold district, supported by the advancement of nearby projects and mines.

Triple One intends to complete its technical review and target-ranking process before finalizing a field program. Subject to the results of the review, the Company plans to undertake prospecting, mapping, sampling, geophysical surveys and, where warranted, diamond drilling.

Further updates will be provided as the Company advances its review and defines priority targets at Caledonia Brook.

Technical Note

Mineralization reported by Pirate Gold Corp., New Found Gold Corp., or other companies at nearby regional properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on Triple One’s Caledonia Brook property. Triple One has not independently verified exploration results reported by other issuers and refers readers to those issuers’ public disclosure for full technical details, assumptions, QA/QC procedures and metal-equivalent calculations.

Historical results, including gold values and glacial till indications referenced in Company mapping, require verification by the Company’s Qualified Person and may not be representative of mineralization across the property. Digital compilation tools and machine-assisted analysis are intended to support target generation and geological interpretation only. They do not guarantee discovery, mineralization, or economic viability.

About the Caledonia Brook Property

The Caledonia Brook property is a gold and copper-gold exploration project located in central Newfoundland. The property consists of two adjacent blocks, Caledonia 1 and Caledonia 2, and is situated within the Crippleback–Moosehead mineralized corridor and the broader Valentine Lake–Victoria Lake structural system.

Triple One holds a 100% interest in seven mineral licences across the property, covering approximately 6,850 hectares. The project is considered prospective for gold, copper-gold and critical-metal mineralization.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul K. Smith, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and a Director and Officer of the Company.

About Triple One Metals Inc.

Triple One Metals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold, copper-gold and critical-metal opportunities in prospective Canadian mining districts. The Company’s principal Newfoundland asset is the 100%-owned Caledonia Brook property in central Newfoundland.

For further information, please contact:

A. Paul Gill

Chief Executive Officer

Triple One Metals Inc.

Email: info@triple1metals.com

Website: www.triple1metals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the exploration potential of the Caledonia Brook property, the Company’s technical review, future exploration programs, target generation, geological interpretations, the potential significance of regional exploration activity, the possible use of digital analytical tools, potential field programs and potential diamond drilling.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to, exploration risk, financing risk, regulatory risk, commodity price volatility, permitting delays, access limitations, reliance on third-party exploration results, limitations of historical data, limitations of digital data analysis, inability to verify historical results, and the risk that exploration results may not support current geological interpretations.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

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