Wilson & Myers unveils $50 off luxury refrigerator repair in Denver

DENVER, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilson & Myers is offering Denver Metro residents $50 off the labor cost of qualifying luxury refrigerator, freezer and wine storage repairs on invoices totaling $950 or more.

Wilson & Myers' Hi-End Fridge Repair Promo applies a $50 reduction to the labor line on a single qualifying invoice. The qualifying threshold is $950 total in repair charges before taxes, covering labor and parts combined. The discount does not reduce diagnostic fees, service call fees, parts costs or taxes and does not stack with other promotions.

Eligible appliance categories are residential refrigerators, freezers and wine storage units. Qualifying brands include Sub-Zero, Thermador, Viking, JennAir, Miele, Gaggenau, La Cornue, True and EuroCave, as well as comparable luxury built-in brands at Wilson & Myers' determination. Wilson & Myers provides luxury refrigerator repair and wine cooler service for these brands across the Denver Metro Area.

"Summer is the hardest season for residential compressors in the Denver Metro Area, and our technicians see that plainly in service call volumes every July," said Mark Afone, manager of Wilson & Myers. "This promotion puts real savings in front of homeowners who want to extend the life of appliances built to last decades."

Wilson & Myers technicians service built-in and luxury refrigeration units across the Denver Metro Area. For these brands, the economics of repair compared to replacement favor the owner in most scenarios. A built-in Sub-Zero or EuroCave column refrigerator carries a factory replacement cost that can reach five figures installed, making expert repair the practical choice for homeowners committed to their original appliance selection.

At Denver's 5,280-foot elevation, compressors run longer duty cycles than at sea level, accumulating mechanical wear faster than the same units log in lower-elevation markets. Wilson & Myers insured technicians diagnose and address those wear patterns across the Denver Metro Area. The team services Sub-Zero built-ins, EuroCave wine storage, JennAir integrated refrigerators and the full range of luxury residential brands covered by the promotion.

To claim the discount, Wilson & Myers customers must mention the Hi-End Fridge Repair Promo at booking. Alternatively, showing the promotional banner on the Wilson & Myers homepage to the technician before work begins is also accepted. The discount cannot be applied retroactively. One discount applies per household or service address during the promotion period, and one per invoice. Review the full promotion terms before scheduling.

Visit wilsonmyers.co to schedule service or learn more about the Hi-End Fridge Repair Promo.

About Wilson & Myers

Wilson & Myers is a Denver Metro Area appliance repair company specializing in luxury and built-in appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, and wine coolers. The company services hi-end brands such as Sub-Zero, ILVE, La Cornue, Fulgor Milano, ZLINE, JennAir, and EuroCave for homeowners, designers, and contractors across the Denver Metro Area. Wilson & Myers technicians are insured. The company sources parts through national supplier networks and manufacturer contracts. Learn more at wilsonmyers.co.

Media Contact:

Mark Afone

Manager

Wilson & Myers

mark@wilsonmyers.co

720-690-9705

wilsonmyers.co

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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