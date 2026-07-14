Global Advanced Municipal Water Treatment Technologies Market Report Examines Growth, Innovation and Competitive Trends Through 2030

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Technologies for Municipal Water Treatment: Global Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









Our comprehensive new market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the global advanced technologies for municipal water treatment market, including its industry outlook, market size, growth prospects, competitive landscape and regulatory environment. The study evaluates the economic, technological and regional factors influencing demand for advanced municipal water treatment solutions worldwide.

The report presents global market revenue for 2024 and 2025, forecasts for 2029 and compound annual growth rate projections through 2030. It offers the market statistics, revenue estimates and market share analysis required to assess current conditions and identify emerging opportunities across the municipal water treatment industry.

Market segmentation covers technology, end use, application and region. Technology categories include filtration technology, advanced disinfection technology and adsorption-based treatment. End-use segments comprise urban municipal facilities, community and rural treatment plants, and residential and institutional systems. Applications are divided into potable municipal water and non-potable municipal water.

The research examines key market drivers, technological advances, supply chain conditions and regional dynamics shaping the adoption of advanced water treatment technologies. It also assesses the effects of industry-specific and regional macroeconomic variables, infrastructure investment, water quality requirements and evolving international and regional regulations.

Competitive intelligence includes company market shares, industry rankings, product mappings, strategic initiatives, mergers and acquisitions, and venture funding activity. Porter's Five Forces analysis and a global supply chain review provide additional insight into competitive intensity, supplier relationships, market entry considerations and the strategic positioning of established manufacturers.

The report also reviews relevant granted and published patents, highlighting innovation across filtration, disinfection and adsorption-based municipal water treatment technologies. This patent analysis supports an assessment of research priorities, intellectual property activity and potential areas of future product development.

Sustainability and environmental, social and governance developments are evaluated alongside consumer attitudes, corporate practices and ESG risk ratings. The analysis considers how sustainability objectives, regulatory compliance and responsible water management are influencing investment decisions and long-term strategies among leading market participants.

Report Highlights

79 data tables and 48 additional tables covering the global advanced municipal water treatment technologies market.

Revenue analysis for 2024 and 2025, forecasts for 2029 and CAGR projections through 2030.

Market size, revenue potential and market share analysis by technology, end user, application and region.

Assessment of market dynamics, technological innovation, regulatory developments and macroeconomic influences.

Porter's Five Forces analysis and an examination of the global municipal water treatment supply chain.

Review of key granted and published patents relevant to advanced treatment technologies.

Analysis of company rankings, product portfolios, strategic initiatives, M&A transactions and venture funding.

Coverage of sustainability trends, ESG practices, consumer attitudes and corporate ESG risk ratings.

The competitive landscape features profiles of prominent global municipal water treatment technology companies, including Veolia, Ecolab Inc., Xylem Inc., DuPont and Kemira. Each profile supports a broader assessment of product strategies, market positioning and participation in the evolving water treatment value chain.

Designed for manufacturers, investors, municipal authorities, technology developers and strategic decision-makers, the report delivers actionable intelligence on the global advanced municipal water treatment technologies market. Its combination of quantitative forecasts, regional analysis, regulatory coverage and competitive benchmarking enables organizations to evaluate market opportunities and plan effectively through 2030.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 164 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $29 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $61.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.3% Regions Covered Global



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging and Future Technologies

Regional Analysis

Segmental Analysis

Technological Advances

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Definition

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Material and Component Supply

Technology and System Design

Equipment Manufacturing

System Integration and Engineering

Installation and Commissioning

Operation, Monitoring, and Digital Solutions

Aftermarket Services and Upgradation

Conclusion

PESTEL Analysis

Political

Economics

Social

Technological

Environmental

Legal

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of Substitutes: Low

Bargaining Power of Buyers: High

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: High

Potential of New Entrants: Moderate

Competition in the Industry: High

Geopolitical Impact on Advanced Municipal Water Treatment Technologies

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Water Scarcity Necessitates Water Reuse

Strict Regulatory Standards

Market Restraints

High Capital and Operational Costs

High Energy Consumption

Market Opportunities

Real-Time Monitoring and IoT in Municipal Water Treatment

Water Reuse and Recycling Solutions in the Municipal Water Treatment Market

Market Challenges

Complexity of Integration with Existing Infrastructure

Membrane Fouling and Maintenance Issues

Energy-Water-Carbon Nexus in Water Treatment Technologies

Key Market Insight

Energy Intensity as a Market Selection Criterion

Carbon Footprint and ESG Alignment

Centralized versus Decentralized Treatment: Energy and Carbon Trade-Offs

Role of Energy Recovery in Improving Technology Viability

Strategic Implications for Market Participants

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Overview

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Key Takeaways

AI-Enabled Predictive and Optimization Systems

Recent Industry Examples and Deployments:

Hybrid Advanced Oxidation Processes (AOPs) with Smart Control

Recent Industry Examples and Deployments:

All-Electric Desalination Systems (AVSALT)

Recent Industry Examples and Deployments:

Floating Desalination Vessels (Marine Water Production FDVs)

Modular and Decentralized Water Treatment Systems

Patent Analysis

Methodology

Analysis

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Technology

Key Takeaways

Filtration Technology

Advanced Disinfection Systems

Adsorption-Based Treatment

Market Analysis by End Use

Key Takeaways

Urban Municipal Facilities

Community and Rural Treatment Plants

Residential and Institutional Systems

Market Analysis by Application

Key Takeaways

Potable Municipal Water

Non-Potable Municipal Water

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Company Market Rank Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Companies Featured

3M

ALFA LAVAL

CEMBRANE

DUPONT

ECOLAB INC.

EGESIS

HINADA

HYDRANAUTICS

KEMIRA

KOVALUS SEPARATION SOLUTIONS

PENTAIR

TORAY INDUSTRIES INC.

VEOLIA

WOG GROUP

XYLEM

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w2g4kz

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