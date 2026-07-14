Global Advanced Municipal Water Treatment Technologies Market Report Examines Growth, Innovation and Competitive Trends Through 2030

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Technologies for Municipal Water Treatment: Global Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Our comprehensive new market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the global advanced technologies for municipal water treatment market, including its industry outlook, market size, growth prospects, competitive landscape and regulatory environment. The study evaluates the economic, technological and regional factors influencing demand for advanced municipal water treatment solutions worldwide.
The report presents global market revenue for 2024 and 2025, forecasts for 2029 and compound annual growth rate projections through 2030. It offers the market statistics, revenue estimates and market share analysis required to assess current conditions and identify emerging opportunities across the municipal water treatment industry.
Market segmentation covers technology, end use, application and region. Technology categories include filtration technology, advanced disinfection technology and adsorption-based treatment. End-use segments comprise urban municipal facilities, community and rural treatment plants, and residential and institutional systems. Applications are divided into potable municipal water and non-potable municipal water.
The research examines key market drivers, technological advances, supply chain conditions and regional dynamics shaping the adoption of advanced water treatment technologies. It also assesses the effects of industry-specific and regional macroeconomic variables, infrastructure investment, water quality requirements and evolving international and regional regulations.
Competitive intelligence includes company market shares, industry rankings, product mappings, strategic initiatives, mergers and acquisitions, and venture funding activity. Porter's Five Forces analysis and a global supply chain review provide additional insight into competitive intensity, supplier relationships, market entry considerations and the strategic positioning of established manufacturers.
The report also reviews relevant granted and published patents, highlighting innovation across filtration, disinfection and adsorption-based municipal water treatment technologies. This patent analysis supports an assessment of research priorities, intellectual property activity and potential areas of future product development.
Sustainability and environmental, social and governance developments are evaluated alongside consumer attitudes, corporate practices and ESG risk ratings. The analysis considers how sustainability objectives, regulatory compliance and responsible water management are influencing investment decisions and long-term strategies among leading market participants.
Report Highlights
- 79 data tables and 48 additional tables covering the global advanced municipal water treatment technologies market.
- Revenue analysis for 2024 and 2025, forecasts for 2029 and CAGR projections through 2030.
- Market size, revenue potential and market share analysis by technology, end user, application and region.
- Assessment of market dynamics, technological innovation, regulatory developments and macroeconomic influences.
- Porter's Five Forces analysis and an examination of the global municipal water treatment supply chain.
- Review of key granted and published patents relevant to advanced treatment technologies.
- Analysis of company rankings, product portfolios, strategic initiatives, M&A transactions and venture funding.
- Coverage of sustainability trends, ESG practices, consumer attitudes and corporate ESG risk ratings.
The competitive landscape features profiles of prominent global municipal water treatment technology companies, including Veolia, Ecolab Inc., Xylem Inc., DuPont and Kemira. Each profile supports a broader assessment of product strategies, market positioning and participation in the evolving water treatment value chain.
Designed for manufacturers, investors, municipal authorities, technology developers and strategic decision-makers, the report delivers actionable intelligence on the global advanced municipal water treatment technologies market. Its combination of quantitative forecasts, regional analysis, regulatory coverage and competitive benchmarking enables organizations to evaluate market opportunities and plan effectively through 2030.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|164
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$29 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$61.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging and Future Technologies
- Regional Analysis
- Segmental Analysis
- Technological Advances
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Definition
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Raw Material and Component Supply
- Technology and System Design
- Equipment Manufacturing
- System Integration and Engineering
- Installation and Commissioning
- Operation, Monitoring, and Digital Solutions
- Aftermarket Services and Upgradation
- Conclusion
- PESTEL Analysis
- Political
- Economics
- Social
- Technological
- Environmental
- Legal
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Threat of Substitutes: Low
- Bargaining Power of Buyers: High
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers: High
- Potential of New Entrants: Moderate
- Competition in the Industry: High
- Geopolitical Impact on Advanced Municipal Water Treatment Technologies
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Growing Water Scarcity Necessitates Water Reuse
- Strict Regulatory Standards
- Market Restraints
- High Capital and Operational Costs
- High Energy Consumption
- Market Opportunities
- Real-Time Monitoring and IoT in Municipal Water Treatment
- Water Reuse and Recycling Solutions in the Municipal Water Treatment Market
- Market Challenges
- Complexity of Integration with Existing Infrastructure
- Membrane Fouling and Maintenance Issues
- Energy-Water-Carbon Nexus in Water Treatment Technologies
- Key Market Insight
- Energy Intensity as a Market Selection Criterion
- Carbon Footprint and ESG Alignment
- Centralized versus Decentralized Treatment: Energy and Carbon Trade-Offs
- Role of Energy Recovery in Improving Technology Viability
- Strategic Implications for Market Participants
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Overview
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Key Takeaways
- AI-Enabled Predictive and Optimization Systems
- Recent Industry Examples and Deployments:
- Hybrid Advanced Oxidation Processes (AOPs) with Smart Control
- Recent Industry Examples and Deployments:
- All-Electric Desalination Systems (AVSALT)
- Recent Industry Examples and Deployments:
- Floating Desalination Vessels (Marine Water Production FDVs)
- Modular and Decentralized Water Treatment Systems
- Patent Analysis
- Methodology
- Analysis
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Technology
- Key Takeaways
- Filtration Technology
- Advanced Disinfection Systems
- Adsorption-Based Treatment
- Market Analysis by End Use
- Key Takeaways
- Urban Municipal Facilities
- Community and Rural Treatment Plants
- Residential and Institutional Systems
- Market Analysis by Application
- Key Takeaways
- Potable Municipal Water
- Non-Potable Municipal Water
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Structure
- Company Market Rank Analysis
- Strategic Analysis
Companies Featured
- 3M
- ALFA LAVAL
- CEMBRANE
- DUPONT
- ECOLAB INC.
- EGESIS
- HINADA
- HYDRANAUTICS
- KEMIRA
- KOVALUS SEPARATION SOLUTIONS
- PENTAIR
- TORAY INDUSTRIES INC.
- VEOLIA
- WOG GROUP
- XYLEM
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w2g4kz
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