FUTU Shareholder Alert: August 25, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Futu Holdings Limited Securities Class Action - Contact SueWallSt

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- December 30, 2022. May 19, 2023. May 22, 2026. Between these three dates, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) allegedly concealed material regulatory risks from investors while reporting quarter after quarter of accelerating growth. Shareholders who purchased FUTU securities between May 24, 2023 and May 27, 2026 lost $34.10 per share when the truth emerged.

Find out if you may be eligible to recover losses . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

FUTU shares fell 27.5% on May 22, 2026, closing at $89.76, after the CSRC proposed penalties totaling approximately USD 271 million. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on August 25, 2026.

December 30, 2022: The CSRC Public Warning

The China Securities Regulatory Commission publicly announced that Futu had conducted cross-border securities businesses with domestic investors in mainland China without regulatory consent. Futu was banned from opening new accounts for mainland Chinese investors and from soliciting new business from them.

May 19, 2023: Futubull App Removed from Chinese App Stores

Futu removed its Futubull trading application from app stores in mainland China. Reuters reported this action "would bar a large number of potential retail investors in mainland China from trading securities easily in markets such as the U.S. and Hong Kong." Despite this step, the lawsuit contends Futu continued conducting unlicensed business.

May 24, 2023 Through 2025: Quarterly Growth Reports Continue

The securities action alleges that throughout the Class Period, the Company issued quarterly earnings releases touting paying client growth of 15% to 41% year-over-year, rising client assets from HK$465.5 billion to HK$973.9 billion, and surging trading volumes. These results allegedly included revenue derived from the very unlicensed mainland China operations that the CSRC had flagged.

April 24, 2024: The Hedged Annual Report

Futu's FY2023 20-F acknowledged CSRC inquiries and stated the Company had "taken and may continue to take rectification measures." As claimed in the action, this language obscured the severity of ongoing non-compliance and framed penalties as speculative when the Company allegedly knew its operations remained unlicensed.

May 22, 2026: The RMB 1.85 Billion Penalty Revealed

Before market open, Reuters reported a multi-agency crackdown on brokers illegally moving money to foreign markets. Futu simultaneously disclosed receipt of a CSRC Notification Letter proposing confiscation of illegal gains and fines totaling RMB 1.85 billion (approximately USD 271 million), plus a personal fine for the CEO. FUTU stock dropped $34.10.

Timeline of Alleged Disclosure Failures

December 2022: CSRC publicly warned Futu about unlicensed cross-border operations, yet the complaint alleges subsequent financial reports continued to include revenue from those operations without adequate disclosure

May 2023: App removal signaled regulatory pressure, but quarterly releases through 2025 allegedly failed to quantify the financial exposure from prior unlicensed activity

April 2024, April 2025, and April 2026: Annual reports used conditional language ("may" and "could") to describe penalty risk that the complaint alleges was already materializing

May 22, 2026: The proposed penalty of RMB 1.85 billion confirmed that the Company's rectification measures had not satisfied the CSRC

May 28, 2026: Q1 2026 results revealed an additional $5.31 per share decline as the penalty's financial impact became quantified in Futu's income statements





"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The chronology here raises questions about whether investors received adequate notice of regulatory risks that were evolving over a period of years," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Click here to submit your information and learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FUTU Lawsuit

Q: When did Futu Holdings allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from May 24, 2023 to May 27, 2026. The complaint alleges that throughout this period, Futu made materially misleading statements about its regulatory compliance and financial results while continuing unlicensed business in mainland China.

Q: How much did FUTU stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 27.5%, a decline of $34.10 per share, on May 22, 2026, after the Company disclosed the CSRC's proposed RMB 1.85 billion penalty. A further 4.8% decline occurred on May 28, 2026, when Q1 2026 results reflected the penalty's financial impact.

Q: What is the FUTU lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is August 25, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What do FUTU investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my FUTU shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.