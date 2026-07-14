UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” publishes its NAV for June 2026

At the end of June 2026, the net asset value (NAV) of UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (AEI) amounted to EUR 83,649,625, reflecting a decrease from EUR 86,227,821, reported at the end of March 2026.

The share price declined to EUR 1.4261 compared to EUR 1.4700 as of March 2026. The pro forma internal rate of return (IRR) since inception decreased, reaching -1.86%, down from -1.29%, reported at the end of March 2026.

Contact person for further information:

Mantas Auruškevičius

Manager of the Investment Company

mantas.auruskevicius@lordslb.lt