Fanatics Studios Greenlights Suni Lee Documentary Chronicling Olympic Gold Medalist’s Journey Back to the Sport

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanatics Studios, the joint venture between Fanatics and OBB, alongside DICK’S Sporting Goods’ in-house content and production studio, Cookie Jar & a Dream Studios, today announced the greenlight for a documentary following Olympic gold medalist and world-renowned gymnast Suni Lee. The documentary chronicles an intimate look into the life of Suni on and off the mat as she opens up her life to the cameras, giving unprecedented access into her comeback to gymnastics.

The project will follow her progress and the major milestones along her emotional and physical journey as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time. After much speculation about her potential retirement following the Paris 2024 Games, Suni opens the door to her life outside the gym, offering a candid and detailed perspective on the moments that have shaped her both personally and professionally. Alongside Suni’s present-day comeback to gymnastics, Lee reflects on the defining chapters of her journey—from her childhood and breakthrough at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she became the first Asian American woman to win a gold medal in the women’s all-around, to her near career-ending chronic kidney disease diagnosis in 2023, and ultimately her return for the 2024 Paris Games, where she won team gold alongside her teammates. Lee also opens up like never before about the health battle that nearly ended her career.

“This is more than a documentary; it’s an invitation to come along for the journey. I know there’s more in me, and this is my chance to challenge myself, test my limits, and see what I’m truly capable of,” said Suni Lee. “This isn’t about proving anyone wrong. It’s about showing up for myself and discovering what’s possible. Through the setbacks and the victories, I’m giving myself one more chance to find out what happens when I keep going.”





"We created Fanatics Studios to bring fans closer than ever to the most groundbreaking and beloved stories in sports. From our first conversations with Suni, it was immediately clear that there is an amazing story to tell that goes deeper than what fans see in competition," said Michael D. Ratner, CEO of Fanatics Studios and Founder & CEO of OBB. "This documentary gives audiences unprecedented access to one of the most accomplished athletes of her generation as she navigates extraordinary personal and professional challenges. We're proud to partner with Suni and Cookie Jar and a Dream Studios to capture this defining chapter of her life and career."

The documentary is executive produced by Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Kfir Goldberg and Raquel Dominguez for Fanatics Studios; Sunisa Lee, Madison Smith, Britt St. George and Kaila McWilliams; and Mark Rooks and Rebecca Covington for Cookie Jar & a Dream Studios. Emmy award winner Anna Chai (Gutsy, Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross) is attached to direct.

Other recently announced and produced Fanatics Studios projects include The Fanatics Flag Football Classic, the 2026 ESPY Awards, a partnership with LA28 that includes The Official Olympics Film, and more. Other notable documentary projects from OBB include the Emmy & Peabody Award winning Mountain Queen for Netflix; the GRAMMY-nominated Justin Bieber: Our World for Amazon Prime Video; the chart-topping Demi Lovato directorial debut Child Star for Hulu; and the recently announced Kevin Durant Documentary Series for Netflix. Additionally, Fanatics and OBB partner on the production of Fanatics Fest, the world's premier immersive sports fan festival, as well as the associated TV special Fanatics Fest: All Access, for ESPN.

Production is underway on the documentary, with additional details, including official title, and premiere date.

Media Contacts:

Jacqueline Giaccio

VP, Communications, OBB Media, Fanatics Studios

jacqueline.giaccio@obbmedia.com

About Fanatics Studios

Fanatics Studios is a transformative joint venture by Fanatics, a leading global sports platform, and OBB Media, the award-winning next-gen entertainment studio, creating a global sports and entertainment studio. Built to independently create, finance, produce, and distribute best-in-class content at the intersection of sports and culture, Fanatics Studios will house a slate of projects spanning feature films and documentaries, unscripted and scripted originals, one-of-a-kind live event specials, premium digital series, and more.

Fanatics Studios brings together industry-leading capabilities, resources, and relationships from both companies—pairing Fanatics’ unmatched reach and impact as one of the most dynamic forces in sports, with a roster of thousands of preeminent athletes and partnerships spanning MLB, WWE, LA28, and ESPN across apparel, trading cards and collectibles, sports betting and iGaming, events, and more—with OBB’s proven ability to drive culture through storytelling and create award-winning content with the biggest names in entertainment, amassing billions of views. Fanatics Studios’ slate includes partnerships with MLB, WWE, LA28 and ESPN and the venture will deliver high-impact fan experiences in live and unscripted content such as, the ESPY’s, The Fanatics Flag Football Classic and Fanatics Fest: All Access.

About Cookie Jar & a Dream Studios

Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios is DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Emmy-winning, in-house content and production studio. Dedicated to telling powerful, human-centered stories through the lens of sport, Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios was founded on the belief that sports have the power to change lives and build community. The studio’s work spotlights the grit, triumphs, and heartbreak behind every athlete’s journey, with a mission to create emotionally resonant content that inspires long after the final whistle blows. At its core, the studio believes sports are more than just competition; they are universal stories of hope, resilience, and connection.

About Suni Lee

Sunisa “Suni” Lee is an Olympic gold medalist and one of the most dynamic gymnasts of her generation. She competed at the Tokyo 2020 Games and the Paris 2024 Games, earning a combined six Olympic medals, including the Olympic all-around gold. Known for her resilience, precision, and grace under pressure, she has become a global symbol of perseverance and representation. Both on and off the mat, Suni continues to inspire through her work ethic, authenticity, and impact beyond sport as a businesswoman.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e249374-e239-43c5-b3ad-d05d43c64f10