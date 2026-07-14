Medicana Health Group Opens Belgrade Liaison Office to Strengthen Its Presence in the Balkans



Photo: Opening ceremony of Medicana Health Group Belgrade Liaison Office via FL Comms

BELGRADE, Serbia, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicana Health Group has officially opened its Belgrade Liaison Office, marking a strategic milestone in the Group’s growth across the Balkans and its wider European expansion.

The official opening ceremony took place in Belgrade on June 2, 2026, bringing together senior liaisons from Türkiye and Serbia’s business and healthcare communities. The ceremony was attended by H.E. Ilhan Saygili, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Serbia; Suleyman Bulut, General Manager of Halkbank Serbia; Medicana Health Group Board Members Mesut Pamuk and Berk Bozkurt; Fatih Karaca, Chairman of BEY-HAN and President of the Belgrade Turkish Business People Association; Medicana physicians; business partners; and invited guests.

The opening was followed by a launch dinner at Hilton Belgrade, where Medicana Health Group shared its international healthcare vision, its growth objectives in the Balkan region and its plans for the Serbian market. The programme welcomed physicians from Belgrade, Nis and other Serbian cities, liaisons of Humanost Bez Granica Foundation, local media liaisons, Medicana physicians, business partners and invited guests.

A Strategic Step for the Balkans and the European Market

The Belgrade Liaison Office is designed to strengthen Medicana Health Group’s local presence in Serbia while supporting the development of healthcare partnerships across the wider Balkan region. As a local point of contact, the office will contribute to closer communication with physicians, partners and patients, and will support the Group’s international patient services activities.

For Medicana Health Group, Serbia represents an important bridge between Türkiye and Europe. The new liaison office will help increase institutional visibility in the region, reinforce relationships with healthcare stakeholders and create a platform for sustainable cooperation in health tourism and international healthcare services.

Photo: The Belgrade Liaison Office was officially inaugurated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Left to right: MHG Balkans Region Group Manager Aynur Albayrak, General Manager of Halkbank Serbia Suleyman Bulut, MHG Board Member Berk Bozkurt, H.E. Ilhan Saygili, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Serbia, Prof. Dr. Necmettin Kutlu via FL Comms

Strengthening Regional Partnerships

During the launch programme, participants discussed new cooperation opportunities and ways to build long-term partnerships in healthcare. The meetings held with local healthcare professionals, foundations and business partners created a strong basis for future collaboration between Medicana Health Group and stakeholders in Serbia.

The events were followed by local media outlets, with Blic TV also carrying out programme filming for television and digital platforms. The media activities supported Medicana Health Group’s brand awareness in Serbia and contributed to the visibility of its international healthcare services in the European market.

With the opening of the Belgrade Liaison Office, Medicana Health Group continues to expand its international footprint and strengthen its role as a trusted healthcare provider for patients and partners across the region.

About Medicana Health Group

Founded in 1992, Medicana Health Group is one of Türkiye’s leading privately owned healthcare providers, operating 19 hospitals in Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Serving more than 5 million patients annually, including a significant international patient base, Medicana delivers multidisciplinary care across a broad range of specialties with a strong focus on clinical excellence and patient-centered service. In addition to healthcare, the Group invests in education through Medicana Education Group and Fenerbahçe University. With approximately 15,000 employees, Medicana continues to expand its international footprint while advancing sustainability through renewable energy investments and supporting Turkish sports through long-term health sponsorships.

For media inquiries:

Ugur Alkapar – FL Communications

+905327011097

ugur@flpr.co

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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