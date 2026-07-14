MGN Shareholder Alert: Megan Holdings Limited Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact SueWallSt

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts investors who purchased Megan Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: MGN) securities between September 26, 2025, and March 25, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period") of a pending securities class action lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. Find out if you might qualify for recovery or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

On a single trading day — March 26, 2026 — Megan Holdings' stock price plummeted 93.4%, falling $3.96 per share to close at just $0.28. The day before, shares had traded as high as $5.18 intraday. In the span of hours, the Company's market capitalization was effectively obliterated, leaving investors who purchased shares at the $4.00 IPO price or during the artificially inflated run-up holding securities worth pennies on the dollar. The catastrophic decline was allegedly not driven by an earnings miss, a regulatory setback, or a deterioration in business fundamentals. According to the complaint, the collapse was the inevitable result of a fraudulent market manipulation and "pump-and-dump" promotional scheme in which impersonators posing as financial advisors touted MGN stock across online forums, chat groups, and social media platforms to manufacture a buying frenzy among retail investors.

The Anatomy of a Market Manipulation: From $1.23 to $5.18 to $0.28

The complaint details how MGN stock was artificially driven upward by more than 400% — from $1.23 on February 25, 2026, to an intraday high of $5.18 on March 25, 2026 — despite the absence of any fundamental news, material business development, or financial disclosure to justify such an extraordinary price surge. This dramatic run-up bore no relationship to the actual business of Megan Holdings, a Cayman Islands holding company purportedly engaged in the development, construction, and maintenance of shrimp aquaculture farms in Malaysia.

The next day, the scheme collapsed. Shares fell 93.4%, erasing virtually all of the Company's market value and trapping investors who had purchased during the artificially inflated period with devastating losses.

Quantifying the Damage

The financial impact on shareholders was severe and immediate:

Investors who purchased at the $4.00 IPO price lost 93% of their investment in a single session

Investors who purchased at the Class Period high of $5.18 lost approximately 94.6% of their investment

The stock has not recovered and continues to trade well below $0.28 per share

The Company's $5,000,000 IPO — which sold 1,250,000 ordinary shares — generated net proceeds of approximately $2,801,000, raising serious questions about whether those funds were deployed for their stated purposes, including the development of a proprietary "Smart Farming System" and expansion through mergers and acquisitions





Red Flags in the Offering Documents

The complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Megan was the subject of a market manipulation and fraudulent promotion scheme involving social-media based misinformation and impersonators posing as financial professionals; (2) the Company's public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the realized risk of fraudulent trading or market manipulation being used to drive the Company's stock price; (3) Megan securities were at unique risk of a sustained suspension in trading by NASDAQ and severe volatility-induced decline; (4) the sole IPO underwriter, D. Boral Capital LLC, had conducted numerous other microcap IPOs that suffered strikingly similar volatility-induced declines resulting from market manipulation schemes; (5) the Company suffered from material weaknesses in its internal accounting and financial reporting controls; and (6) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and lacked a reasonable basis.

Notably, the Company's own risk factor disclosures acknowledged that "[c]ertain recent initial public offerings of companies with public floats comparable to the anticipated public float of our company have experienced extreme volatility that was seemingly unrelated to the underlying performance of the respective company." Yet the complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose that this exact risk had already materialized through the active manipulation of MGN shares.

The Broader Market Pattern

The complaint further alleges that the market destruction experienced by MGN investors was not an isolated incident. D. Boral Capital LLC, the sole underwriter on Megan's IPO, had been involved in multiple other microcap IPOs since January 2024 that experienced remarkably similar patterns of dramatic price spikes followed by devastating collapses — including offerings for Park Ha Biological Technology (94% decline), Masonglory Limited (97.6% decline from peak), and Phoenix Asia Holding (which surged from $12.35 to $133.12 in a single day before collapsing to $17.60 the next trading session). This pattern raises profound questions about whether adequate due diligence was performed before bringing Megan Holdings to public markets.

The defendants named in the lawsuit include Megan Holdings Limited; CEO and Executive Director Darren Hoo AKA Hoo Wei Sern, who controlled approximately 61.97% of the Company's ordinary shares following the IPO; and CFO Ng Kai Tie.

The lead plaintiff deadline in this case is September 8, 2026.

If you suffered a loss on your MGN investment, you have until September 8, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Submit your information now , or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MGN Lawsuit

Q: When did Megan Holdings Limited allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from September 26, 2025, to March 25, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on March 26, 2026, when MGN stock collapsed 93.4%, exposing the pump-and-dump scheme that had artificially inflated the stock price.

Q: How much did MGN stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 93.4% — a decline of $3.96 per share — after the collapse of a fraudulent market manipulation scheme that had driven the stock to artificially inflated levels. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the MGN lawsuit? A: The complaint names Megan Holdings Limited and individual defendants including CEO and Executive Director Darren Hoo AKA Hoo Wei Sern and CFO Ng Kai Tie, both of whom signed SEC filings and made public statements during the class period. Additional defendants include D. Boral Capital LLC (the IPO underwriter) and WWC, P.C. (the Company's auditor).

Q: What do MGN investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my MGN shares — can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate in any recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if Megan Holdings goes bankrupt before the case resolves? A: Securities class action claims survive bankruptcy in most circumstances. D&O insurance policies are frequently the primary source of settlement funds, meaning recovery may be available even if the Company itself becomes insolvent.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence. International investors who purchased MGN shares on NASDAQ during the class period may be eligible to participate.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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