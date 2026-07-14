Codex Labs to Sponsor 2026 TSW Summit and Preview New Bia Eczema Soothing Oil

SAN JOSE, California, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex Labs Corporation, a Silicon Valley biotech skincare company specializing in plant-based solutions for inflammatory skin conditions, today announced its dual role as sponsor and exhibitor at the 2026 TSW Summit, taking place July 24-25 in Duluth, Georgia. Hosted by the International Topical Steroid Awareness Network (ITSAN), the Summit is the annual gathering of TSW warriors, families, providers and researchers working to advance care and recovery resources for those affected by topical steroid withdrawal.

Topical steroid withdrawal is a serious, often debilitating condition that can emerge when long-term topical corticosteroid use is discontinued or significantly reduced. For many TSW warriors, the path to recovery has been navigated without dedicated clinical protocols, without targeted product options and often without acknowledgment from the conventional medical system. The TSW Summit is the community’s annual opportunity to share research, connect with allied providers and access resources for healing.

A Portfolio Built for Skin in Recovery

At the Summit, Codex Labs will showcase its Bia Collection for eczema along with Kangfu gel, a recovery-focused formulation designed for skin in active healing. Attendees will also receive preview samples of the Bia Eczema Soothing Oil ahead of its official launch in October 2026.

Products Evaluated in a Recent TSW Clinical Case Study

The products featured at the Summit are the same plant-biotech formulations evaluated in Codex Labs’ recent TSW clinical case study, conducted in collaboration with Dr. Ian Myles, MD, MPH, principal investigator of the Epithelial Therapeutics Unit at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). The case study assessed the integrated use of Bia GutBuilder, Bia Unscented Soap, the Bia Eczema Soothing Oil prototype and Kangfu gel in individuals experiencing topical steroid withdrawal while undergoing intensive Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) over eight weeks, followed by an eight-week at-home recovery phase with the Bia Eczema Lotion and Antü Skin Barrier Supplement replacing HBOT for maintenance. Study endpoints include patient-reported measures (POEM, TSW severity index, PANAS and NRS itch) as well as measurement of blood, urine and fecal samples during the HBOT treatment for inflammatory markers, lipidomics and microbiome.

“For too long, those navigating topical steroid withdrawal have been left to figure it out on their own. They’ve become their own researchers, their own advocates, their own care teams — and they deserve solutions built with the same rigor they bring to their own healing,” said Dr. Barbara Paldus, founder and CEO of Codex Labs. “This community is exactly who we built Codex Labs to serve. Showing up at the TSW Summit isn’t just sponsorship. It’s a commitment to standing with the warriors who’ve had to find their own way back.”

Among the Summit’s invited speakers is Dr. Peter Lio, MD, Clinical Assistant Professor of Dermatology at Northwestern University and a longtime ally of the TSW community. Dr. Lio is also a participating advisor on the TSW case study and a co-author on Codex Labs’ three peer-reviewed adult eczema clinical studies, all published in the Journal of Integrative Dermatology in 2026.

About the 2026 TSW Summit

The 2026 TSW Summit, hosted by the International Topical Steroid Awareness Network (ITSAN), is a two-day patient- and community-centered conference dedicated to advancing research, awareness and recovery resources for topical steroid withdrawal. The event takes place July 24-25, 2026 in Duluth, Georgia.

About Codex Labs

Codex Labs™ is a Silicon Valley biotech skincare company that treats inflammatory skin conditions at their source. Founded by scientist and entrepreneur Dr. Barb Paldus, Codex Labs develops clinically proven, plant-based formulations designed to strengthen the skin barrier and support the skin–gut–brain microbiome in conditions like eczema, acne, rosacea, and psoriasis. The company also created Decode.Me, an integrative dermatology platform combining microbiome testing, advanced diagnostics, and telehealth — helping patients uncover the root drivers of chronic skin conditions and receive personalized care. Products are vegan, cruelty-free, and trusted by integrative dermatologists and naturopathic physicians. Learn more at codexlabscorp.com and decode-me.com.

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