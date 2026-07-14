Recycling Inspection Market worth $1.95 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.23%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Recycling Inspection Market is estimated to grow from USD 1.38 billion in 2026 to USD 1.95 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.23% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The recycling inspection market is experiencing strong growth as waste management and recycling industries increasingly require advanced technologies to improve material recovery and processing efficiency. The market is expanding rapidly due to the growing need to accurately sort complex, mixed waste streams while reducing contamination levels. Recycling inspection systems play a critical role by enabling precise identification and separation of materials such as waste plastics, metals, paper, and glass using various technologies. The continuous growth of recycling infrastructure, including material recovery facilities, is further driving demand as operators aim to enhance throughput and operational efficiency. Increasing awareness around sustainable waste management, along with the need for high-quality recycled materials, is accelerating the adoption of these systems. In addition, ongoing technological advancements, including automation, robotics integration, and improved detection capabilities, are enhancing system performance and supporting long-term market growth.

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List of Key Players in Recycling Inspection Market:

TOMRA Systems ASA (Norway) STEINERT GmbH (Germany) Pellenc ST (France) Bühler Group (Switzerland) Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. (China) MSS, LLC (US) Bunting (US) CASSEL Messtechnik GmbH (Germany) Terex Corporation (US) Sesotec Group (Germany)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Recycling Inspection Market:

Drivers: Rising global waste generation and increasing complexity of waste streams Restraint: High initial investment and integration costs of advanced inspection systems Opportunity: Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning for improved sorting accuracy Challenge: Variability in waste composition affecting inspection efficiency and consistency

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Key Findings of the Study:

By technology, near-infrared sorting holds the largest market share during the forecast period .

. By region, North America is the second-largest region in the global recycling inspection market.

Based on material recycled, waste plastics represent the largest segment of materials recycled in the recycling inspection market due to their high generation volumes and the complexity involved in their processing. Plastics are produced in multiple polymer types and formats, often mixed with additives, multilayer structures, and contaminants, making accurate identification and separation critical. This complexity drives a strong reliance on advanced inspection technologies, such as optical sorting, near-infrared sensors, and AI-based systems, to ensure precise classification and maintain material quality. Additionally, increasing regulatory focus on plastic waste reduction and rising demand for high-quality recycled plastics, particularly in packaging and consumer applications, are further strengthening the need for effective inspection processes. As material purity directly impacts recyclability and market value, waste plastics continue to dominate the segment, reinforcing their leading position in the recycling inspection market.

Based on end-use facility, plastic recycling plants account for the largest share of the recycling inspection market due to the high complexity and volume of plastic waste processing. Unlike other materials, plastics require precise identification of multiple polymer types, colors, and compositions, often within mixed and contaminated waste streams, making advanced inspection systems essential for efficient operations. These facilities rely heavily on technologies such as optical sorting, near-infrared sensors, and AI-driven systems to achieve the high purity levels required for downstream applications, especially in packaging and consumer goods. Additionally, the growing demand for high-quality recycled plastics, driven by regulatory mandates and sustainability commitments, has increased the need for stringent quality control within plastic recycling plants. As a result, the dependence on sophisticated inspection solutions is significantly higher in these facilities, reinforcing their dominant position in the recycling inspection market.

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Based on region, the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest pace in the recycling inspection market in terms of value, driven by accelerating investments in modern recycling infrastructure and the rapid adoption of advanced inspection technologies. Emerging economies such as China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam are witnessing a surge in waste generation due to urbanization, population growth, and expanding industrial activities, creating an urgent need for efficient waste segregation and material recovery systems. Governments across the region are strengthening regulatory frameworks, introducing extended producer responsibility (EPR) policies, and promoting circular economy initiatives, which are encouraging the deployment of high-value, technology-driven inspection solutions. Additionally, increasing foreign and domestic investments in smart waste management, along with the expansion of material recovery facilities (MRFs), are supporting the transition from manual sorting to automated, sensor-based systems. As a result, the growing emphasis on efficiency, quality of recyclates, and sustainability is significantly driving the growth of the recycling inspection market in the Asia Pacific.

TOMRA Systems ASA is a global technology company with expertise in sensor-based solutions. It operates with four different business segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, TOMRA Food, and TOMRA Horizon. The company mainly offers highly advanced inspection systems for recycling through its TOMRA Recycling segment.

STEINERT GmbH is a global technology company focused on developing magnetic and sensor-based sorting systems. It is part of important industries such as recycling, waste management, and mining. Its business segments include magnetic separation solutions, sensor-based sorting systems, digital sorting and AI-enabled technologies, and test and development services.

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