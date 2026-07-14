AscellaHealth Named ACAP Preferred Vendor to Advance Specialty Pharmacy Strategy, Cost Containment and Care Management

BERWYN, Pa., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AscellaHealth, a global partner delivering customizable solutions to support the specialty pharmaceutical industry, today announces it has been named as a Preferred Vendor by the Association for Community Affiliated Plans (ACAP), supporting its mission to strengthen not-for-profit Safety Net Health Plans as they work to advance sustainable pharmacy benefit strategies, cost containment and care management for members with complex health conditions. The designation extends AscellaHealth’s multi-disciplinary specialty pharmacy expertise to ACAP’s member plans, enabling community health plans to better address escalating specialty drug costs, improve transparency and gain greater control over long-term pharmacy benefit performance amid growing program demands and constrained internal resources.

“Every day, we help health plans and other payers gain greater visibility into pharmacy spend, strengthen specialty pharmacy oversight and implement practical strategies that improve financial and clinical performance,” says Bill Oldham, chairman & president, AscellaHealth. “As community health plans face intense pressure to manage pharmacy costs while supporting individuals with increasingly complex clinical needs, we look forward to working collaboratively with ACAP plan leaders to improve member access, optimize clinical outcomes and enhance the member experience. Our clinically informed, tech-enabled approach to pharmacy benefits offers new cost containment and care management options, from retail to specialty pharmacy, for community health plans nationwide.”

Since 2015, AscellaHealth has partnered with health plans, pharmacy benefit organizations, TPAs, employer groups and other healthcare organizations to support sustainable pharmacy benefit cost management. This experience shaped the development of AscellaOne™, the industry's first-of-its-kind, technology-enabled marketplace platform purpose-built for pharmacy benefits administration. AscellaOne™ moves beyond one-size-fits-all approaches by centralizing access to specialty pharmacy solutions and giving community health plans the economics, transparency and capabilities associated with vertically integrated pharmacy models — while maintaining the flexibility to build programs around their unique goals and member needs. The modular, configurable platform empowers stakeholders to design, manage and optimize their pharmacy benefit programs on their own terms, selecting only the components they need, integrating existing relationships where appropriate and accessing the aggregated purchasing power of the AscellaOne™ ecosystem.

"One of the most consequential features of the AscellaOne™ marketplace is its ability to deliver enterprise-level purchasing leverage to community health plans that have historically lacked the scale to negotiate favorable pharmacy terms independently," says Oldham. "This includes capabilities to address some of the fastest-growing and most complex cost drivers, including specialty drugs, infusion treatments and cell and gene therapies, while also optimizing site-of-care strategies by shifting appropriate specialty infusion and cell and gene therapies to lower-cost, clinically appropriate settings. AscellaOne enables regional and community health plans to compete at enterprise scale while retaining control over the decisions, partnerships and member relationships that distinguish their organizations."

“Rising health costs are a significant concern for Safety Net Health Plans, just as they are for families,” adds Margaret A. Murray, CEO, ACAP. “ACAP continuously seeks out partnerships that help our plans improve access, boost quality and help to keep costs in check. We look forward to learning about AscellaHealth’s range of solutions for our plans to better administer pharmacy spend, drive more informed decision-making and improve efficiency as we grapple with the transformations that are occurring in health care at this moment in time.”

Visit the dedicated AscellaHealth member page at https://www.communityplans.net/vendor/ascellahealth/.

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global partner that delivers proven end-to-end solutions to both life sciences and healthcare companies to enhance the quality of life for patients with complex, chronic conditions. A dedicated team gets critical healthcare products from manufacturers to patients, while ensuring an efficient flow of funds between payers and pharma. For more information on our services and solutions, visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

About ACAP

ACAP represents 92 health plans, which collectively provide health coverage to more than 30 million people. Safety Net Health Plans serve their members through Medicaid, Medicare, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), the Marketplace and other publicly-sponsored health programs. For more information, visit www.communityplans.net.

Media:

Esther Jin

CPR Strategic Marketing Communications

ejin@cpronline.com

201.645.4896 x 10

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