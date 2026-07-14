Devolutions and Telegraph Ventures Make Strategic Investment in Mizo to Advance AI Innovation for Managed Service Providers

MONTREAL, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devolutions, a global leader in secure access management solutions for IT professionals and managed service providers (MSPs), today announced a strategic minority investment in Mizo, an emerging innovator in AI agent automation for MSP service desks. The investment, made alongside Telegraph Ventures, reinforces Devolutions' long-term strategy of building a stronger ecosystem of complementary technologies that help IT teams operate more efficiently and securely.

The investment is structured as a minority stake. Mizo will continue to operate independently under its existing leadership while receiving strategic support to accelerate product development and market expansion.

What AI Changes at the Service Desk

Mizo has developed an AI-native platform that automates end-to-end resolutions in the MSP ticket lifecycle – from initial triage and routing through scheduling, technical remediation, documentation and quality assurance. The system is designed to increase service capacity without proportional headcount growth, helping MSPs manage rising operational demand more efficiently.

The platform integrates with leading professional services automation (PSA) systems including Autotask, ConnectWise, and HaloPSA, enabling service providers to automate repetitive service desk workflows while allowing technicians to focus on higher-value customer engagement and problem resolution.

The Work MSPs Are Trying to Eliminate

"MSPs have been hiring for years to absorb an ever-growing volume of tickets," said Mathieu Tougas, CEO and co-founder of Mizo. "Mizo flips that equation: our AI agents take charge of the complete ticket lifecycle, from triage to resolution, freeing Level 1 teams from repetitive work. This investment allows us to accelerate deployment of our end-to-end autonomous resolution platform to more MSPs and across additional technology ecosystems. It's also a strong validation of the conviction that has driven us from the start: a technician's value lies in building and nurturing customer relationships – not performing procedural tasks across multiple tools."

Ecosystem Strategy and Investments

"At Devolutions, we believe in the power of partnerships to move our industry forward," said David Hervieux, CEO of Devolutions. "By investing in Mizo, we are supporting a team whose AI capabilities open meaningful opportunities across our ecosystem and for our customers. This reflects our broader commitment to helping IT professionals benefit from technologies that complement our secure access management portfolio. As we continue expanding our business across North America and internationally, we remain focused on partnering with companies that strengthen the global IT ecosystem and deliver lasting value to customers around the world."

The investment follows a broader pattern of targeted initiatives by Devolutions, including investments in Obkio, sponsorship of open-source projects such as Avalonia and ControlR, and acquisitions of PowerShell Universal and UniGetUI. Together, these efforts reflect a disciplined approach to expanding capability through partnership rather than consolidation.

The Shift Beneath MSP Operations

Together, Devolutions and Mizo serve the same core MSP audience from different operational layers. Devolutions focuses on secure access, credential management, and remote connectivity, while Mizo addresses frontline service desk execution through autonomous AI agents. The combination reflects a broader shift in MSP operations, where manual ticket handling is increasingly replaced by automated workflows that change how service teams allocate human effort.

Telegraph Ventures, which co-led the investment, views the partnership as part of a broader transformation occurring across the managed services industry.

"We believe AI won't replace managed service providers, but it will fundamentally redefine how they operate and deliver value," said Etienne Mérineau, General Partner at Telegraph Ventures. "As AI agents take on repetitive operational work, MSPs have an opportunity to evolve from reactive IT operators into strategic technology partners for small and midsize businesses. Mizo is building the AI-native customer support layer for that transformation."

Building for Scale in a Global Market

The investment also underscores Devolutions' evolution into a global technology company. While headquartered in Canada, the company continues to accelerate growth across North America and international markets through product innovation, strategic partnerships, and targeted investments. By supporting emerging technology leaders such as Mizo, Devolutions is expanding a global ecosystem designed to help IT professionals and managed service providers address increasingly complex operational and security challenges worldwide.

Rather than pursuing consolidation, the company’s strategy focuses on building a connected ecosystem of complementary technologies that extend its platform globally and enhance value for IT professionals and MSPs worldwide.

For more information about Devolutions and their solutions, visit devolutions.net.

About Mizo

Mizo is an agentic AI platform built for managed service providers (MSPs). Its AI agents automate the complete service ticket lifecycle – including triage, dispatching, communication, resolution, and quality assurance – allowing MSPs to scale operations while delivering faster, more consistent customer support. The platform integrates with leading PSA solutions including Autotask, ConnectWise, and HaloPSA. The company’s agentic platform is deployed across more than 60 MSPs in North America and Europe. For more, visit https://mizo.tech/.



About Telegraph Ventures

Telegraph Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm investing in ambitious founders building the next generation of AI-native software. The firm partners with companies combining deep domain expertise, strong commercial execution, and the potential to transform industries. For more, visit www.telegraph-vc.com.

About Devolutions

Founded in 2010 in Quebec, Canada, Devolutions serves over one million users across more than 140 countries. The company is on a mission to develop innovative software that enables users to achieve their remote desktop management, password management, privileged access management, and cybersecurity goals – simply, effectively and cost-efficiently. Devolutions is equally committed to delivering outstanding technical support, an exceptional user experience, and high-performance solutions with superior quality. For more information, visit devolutions.net, follow the company on LinkedIn, X and Instagram, like on Facebook or subscribe on YouTube.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com

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