Featured Launches Workflows, Bringing Always-On Automation to PR

Scottsdale, AZ, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Featured, the AI co-pilot for PR, announces the launch of Workflows, a library of always-on automations that monitor media and visibility opportunities and deliver them right to your inbox or Slack workspace. Each workflow is set up in a few clicks around three choices: when to look, what to match, and where to send results. Users can control how often the workflow should run, whether that’s hourly, daily, weekly or monthly.

At launch, the Workflows library includes nine ready-made PR workflows:

Journalist Requests — respond to journalist queries before competitors do, with one workflow watching requests across HARO, Connectively, Substack, X, and other journalist request platforms.

Monitor HARO — get matched to every HARO edition — morning, afternoon, and evening — for relevant requests.

Find Podcasts — discover podcast guest opportunities by drawing on Featured's database of 814,000 active shows.

Bylined Articles — find publications accepting bylined articles, also known as contributed content, op-eds, or guest posts.

Find Journalists — build a media list of journalists who cover a beat, based on recent work.

Speaking Opportunities — find stages, panels, and events that can help grow a user's thought leadership.

Awards & Recognition — find the rankings, awards, and "best of" lists a brand should be on.

GEO / AI Visibility — track how a brand appears in AI-generated answers across Perplexity, Claude, ChatGPT, and Gemini.

All-In-One — scan multiple opportunity types such as journalist requests, bylined articles, podcasts, awards, and speaking engagements all at once and compile them into a single digest.

Custom Workflows, which will allow users to build their own from a choice of triggers, actions, and delivery channels, is on the roadmap.

"A PR professional's scarcest resource is time, and a lot of it goes to being a human filter — opening digests, scanning platforms, deciding what's worth acting on," said Brett Farmiloe, founder and CEO of Featured. "Workflows hands the monitoring and filtering to Featured, and gives those hours back to the work only a person can do: strategy, relationships, and judgment."

The launch reflects a broader shift in how professionals use AI. Across the software industry, AI tools are moving from reactive chat to scheduled, background work that runs while the user is elsewhere. Featured's Workflows apply that shift to public relations specifically, running on the opportunity data underneath the co-pilot: journalist requests from HARO's community of 75,000+ journalists, the Connectively platform, Featured's podcast database, and continuously updated awards, speaking, and byline opportunities.

Workflows is available now to Featured customers on paid plans at featured.com/workflows. Workflows can also be browsed and launched through the Featured MCP server announced earlier this month, which connects Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, VS Code, and other AI agents directly to a user's Featured account.

About Featured

Featured is an AI co-pilot for public relations (PR) that helps communications professionals and subject matter experts find earned media opportunities, draft responses, and secure coverage — across journalist requests, podcasts, bylined articles, speaking engagements, awards, and generative engine optimization (GEO). The company owns and operates HARO (Help a Reporter Out) and Connectively, which connect journalists and publishers with subject matter experts. Featured supports more than 100,000 users and helps 2,500 publishers fill content gaps with expert insights.

Press Inquiries

Brett Farmiloe

brett [at] featured.com

https://featured.com

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Scottsdale, AZ 85251