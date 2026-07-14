New Critter Control Franchise Brings Humane-Focused Wildlife Removal Services to Cookeville and North Central Tennessee

COOKEVILLE, Tenn., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critter Control , an industry leader in the humane removal of nuisance wildlife, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest franchise location, Critter Control of Cookeville , which is co-owned and co-operated by area residents Erica Hull, and her husband Earl Hull, a United States military veteran. The franchise provides full nuisance wildlife and pest control services to Tennessee's Clay, Cumberland, Fentress, Jackson, Macon, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Van Buren, Warren and White counties.

As summer heat takes hold and North Central Tennessee continues its rapid urban expansion, local residents are seeing an increase in the amount of wildlife entering their homes. Rodents, bats and raccoons are being found in attics, while copperhead snakes, scorpions, groundhogs and skunks are found in and around residential properties. The Cookeville franchise’s management team urges homeowners not to attempt to handle these critters on their own; they are best dealt with by trained professionals who can ensure the safety of the wildlife, your family and your home.

“We’re seeing a whole lot of activity in crawl spaces this summer. Critters and pests often use them as an entry point into the home and then access the rest of the house from there. They can quickly cause a lot of costly property damage,” said Earl Hull, Franchise Co-Owner of Critter Control of Cookeville . “Our team is best equipped to inspect and identify the full scale of the problem. From there, we can carry out a bespoke removal plan to get all unwanted wildlife safely out of the home. After that, we seal all entry points to prevent more critters from entering in the future.”

“It’s hot out there in Tennessee, and that heat drives a lot of wildlife inside homes to cool off someplace with abundant food,” said Joe Felegi, General Manager of Critter Control. “Erica and Earl have lived in the area for nearly a decade; they know the landscape and how the local wildlife operates within it. They’re perfectly suited to successfully help their community with wildlife removal assistance. We’re thrilled to have them as part of the Critter Control family”

Established in 1983, Critter Control is a nuisance wildlife removal service that prioritizes the humane removal of animals from homes and yards. With the launch of each new franchise comes an intensive, hands-on training session to ensure the success of each new franchise operator. The training sessions are held at Critter Control’s Atlanta headquarters, with simulated environments that prepare teams for any wildlife scenario. The company’s attention to safety, ongoing education and training allows its franchise owners to operate to the utmost success and confidence.

Critter Control of Cookeville is open Monday through Saturday from 7:00am - 7:00pm, and is closed on Sundays. The franchise location offers residents free home wildlife inspections. Residents in need of wildlife removal services or a home inspection should contact the new Critter Control location at (931) 391-9006 or https://www.crittercontrol.com/office-finder/tennessee/cookeville/ .

About Critter Control

Founded in 1983, Critter Control is an industry leader in the removal of rodents, raccoons, bats, birds and other nuisance wildlife. The Atlanta-based company operates franchises and corporate-owned locations in more than 100 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. Learn more about Critter Control at www.crittercontrol.com .

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