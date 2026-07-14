Lanier Recovery Center earns BBB accreditation and A rating

Suwanee, GA, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lanier Recovery Center has earned accreditation from the Better Business Bureau with an A rating, effective June 12, 2026. The accreditation comes less than a year after the facility first opened its doors to adults seeking treatment for addiction and co-occurring mental health conditions, a timeline that reflects a deliberate commitment to accountability from the start.

Addiction Treatment Center Near Atlanta, GA

Many addiction treatment facilities operate for years before pursuing formal third-party credentialing. Lanier Recovery Center did not wait. Opening in May 2025 and earning BBB accreditation within its first year signals that the program was built with transparency and oversight as priorities, not as credentials to be added later. The facility is actively pursuing additional accreditations as the program continues to grow.

BBB accreditation requires businesses to meet the organization's Standards for Trust, covering transparency, honesty in advertising, and responsiveness to client concerns. For families making one of the most consequential decisions of their lives, that independent verification matters.

Lanier Recovery Center was founded by the same team behind Inner Voyage Recovery Center, a Joint Commission-accredited and LegitScript-certified Atlanta-area rehab that has operated for nearly a decade. The clinical standards, operational philosophy, and patient care model that Inner Voyage has refined over that time carry directly into the Lanier Recovery Center program. What sets Lanier Recovery Center apart is not just its credentials, but the depth of experience behind them.

Lanier Recovery Center serves individuals and families across the North Atlanta region seeking treatment for drug addiction, alcohol addiction, substance use disorders, and co-occurring mental health conditions. All programs are built around evidence-based therapies and individualized care, with an experienced clinical team focused on both the immediate needs of patients entering treatment and the longer work of sustained recovery. Since opening, the program has maintained a 5-star rating across 20+ Google reviews, reflecting the patient experience behind the credentials.

Same-day admissions are available. To learn more or begin an intake assessment, visit lanierrecoverycenter.com or call (470) 470-5697.

About Lanier Recovery Center

Lanier Recovery Center is an alcohol and drug rehab center in Suwanee, Georgia, offering addiction treatment and mental health rehabilitation programs built around evidence-based therapies and personalized care. Lanier Recovery Center is BBB-accredited and certified by the Georgia Department of Community Health. The program was founded by the same team behind Inner Voyage Recovery Center, a Joint Commission-accredited and LegitScript-certified Atlanta-area rehab with nearly a decade of operation. Same-day admissions are available. Lanier Recovery Center is located at 4411 Suwanee Buford Dam Rd, Ste 510/520/530, Suwanee, GA 30024.

Press Inquiries

Jeff Baucom

admin [at] lanierrecoverycenter.com

(470) 470-5697

https://lanierrecoverycenter.com/

4411 Suwanee Buford Dam Rd Ste 510/520/530, Suwanee, GA 30024