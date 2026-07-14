Environmental Policy and Regulated Industries Advisor Elizabeth Horner Returns to Hunton in Washington

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elizabeth Horner, an accomplished environmental policy and regulated industries attorney who previously served as Chief Counsel for the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, has rejoined Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP as a partner in Washington, D.C.

As Chief Counsel to the Senate EPW Committee, Horner advised senators on major environmental, energy, and infrastructure legislation, including the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. She worked directly with senior officials across presidential administrations, managed oversight and procedural matters, and served as the committee’s lead representative before the Senate parliamentarian during consideration of the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act.

After stepping down from the committee in 2024, she resumed her career in private practice, which is focused on environmental regulation, permitting, legislative strategy, energy policy, and agency engagement. She regularly advises clients on energy and manufacturing projects and operations, transportation reauthorization, regulatory and legislative permitting reform, tax-credit implementation, trade, and congressional and agency oversight, and federal grants and other forms of federal financial assistance.

In addition to her core environmental practice, Horner leverages her experience and strengths in policy positioning, providing legislative foresight, and government relations to advise clients in wide range of regulated industries on transportation, trade, tax, infrastructure, and industrial policy matters.

Before her government service, Horner served as Director and Assistant Counsel for Government Affairs for a major industrial trade association. She began her legal career in 2011, as an associate with Hunton’s environmental and air regulatory practice.

“Elizabeth brings an exceptional combination of substantive environmental law experience, legislative insight, regulatory counseling, and government relations judgment that makes her an outstanding strategic fit for Hunton,” said Deidre Duncan, head of the firm’s Administrative Law team. “Her ability to advise clients at the intersection of law, policy, and business is especially valuable as they confront increasingly complex regulatory and political challenges. We are thrilled to welcome her back to Hunton.”

Horner earned her undergraduate degree from Princeton University and her law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law.

About Hunton's Environmental Practice

Hunton’s global environmental practice of nearly 50 attorneys has assisted with development and financing of new energy and traditional energy sources, participated in the policy development process, helped clients navigate regulatory changes affecting the industry, and counseled clients on strategic opportunities to diversify their energy portfolios. The practice and many of its lawyers are ranked Band 1 nationally by Chambers USA and Chambers Global, as well as by many other well-respected ranking publications.

About Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

For 125 years, Hunton has served clients across the globe with a collaborative and purposeful approach. With offices strategically located in the United States and around the world, the firm is known for its strength in the energy, financial services, real estate, retail and consumer products, and technology industries, as well as its considerable depth across numerous practice areas. Hunton fosters a strong culture built upon an unwavering commitment to its clients, colleagues, and communities. To learn more, please visit hunton.com.

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