Fighting AI With AI: CaraComp Launches Forensic-Grade Face Comparison Platform to Unmask Romance Scammers and Fake Online Profiles

Forest Hills, NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euclid Squared Inc. today announced the full launch of CaraComp (www.caracomp.com), a forensic-grade AI face comparison tool that helps investigators and consumers verify whether two faces — in photos or video — belong to the same person, delivering match results in about five seconds along with a downloadable, court-ready forensic report.

CaraComp court-ready forensic report: region-by-region similarity scoring, 3D facial topology, per-feature comparison, and a plain-language verdict — here a 97.0% face comparison "Strong Match." (Image: CaraComp / Euclid Squared Inc.)

The launch lands in the middle of an unprecedented wave of AI-enabled deception. According to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, consumers reported losing $1.16 billion to romance scams in just the first nine months of 2025 — up 22% from a year earlier — and generative AI has made convincing fake personas — stolen photos, face-swapped images, and AI-generated profile pictures — cheaper and easier to produce than ever. The tools to create fake faces went mainstream. Until now, the tools to expose them belonged to enterprises and governments.

CaraComp changes that. Rather than relying on any single algorithm, CaraComp runs every comparison through a proprietary multi-model analysis pipeline: multiple independent facial-recognition and image-processing AI models, cross-checked by custom-engineered verification code, working together to produce a 0–100% facial similarity score with confidence ratings on every finding — in about five seconds.

A Forensic Report No Other Face Comparison Service Offers

What sets CaraComp apart is what comes with that score. Every comparison generates a full forensic breakdown of each face — more than twenty distinct data points per image:

Identity attributes — estimated age range, detected facial hair, eyewear, and face-occlusion analysis, each with its own confidence rating

— estimated age range, detected facial hair, eyewear, and face-occlusion analysis, each with its own confidence rating Facial landmark geometry — mapped eye, nose, and mouth positions with visual overlays showing exactly what the AI measured

— mapped eye, nose, and mouth positions with visual overlays showing exactly what the AI measured Emotional signal analysis — the top emotional expressions detected in each face, with confidence levels

— the top emotional expressions detected in each face, with confidence levels Image integrity scoring — brightness and sharpness graded 0–100, flagging low-quality or manipulated-looking source images before they mislead an investigation

— brightness and sharpness graded 0–100, flagging low-quality or manipulated-looking source images before they mislead an investigation The AI Forensic Narrative — when a comparison is contested, CaraComp's analyst engine writes a plain-language forensic opinion and walks the user through it observation by observation, with the evidence panel zooming to the exact facial region each finding refers to. It reads less like a percentage and more like an expert witness explaining the evidence.

The entire analysis exports as a branded, court-ready PDF report formatted for case files.

“The same AI that scammers use to build fake faces can be turned around to unmask them,” said Kieffer Ramirez, founder of Euclid Squared Inc. “Anyone can show you a percentage. We show you the evidence — every landmark, every inconsistency, explained in plain language you can hand to a client, an attorney, or your own mother. A licensed private investigator uses CaraComp to confirm an insurance-fraud suspect across surveillance footage. A daughter uses it to check whether the man messaging her mother is really the person in his photos. Five seconds, and you have an answer you can stand behind.”

Beyond single-photo checks, CaraComp includes capabilities that until recently required enterprise contracts: video face search that scans uploaded footage frame by frame or in forensic-grade deep analysis, batch comparison of one face against many photos, and multi-face group detection. Uploaded images are deleted after processing — CaraComp does not build or search a public database of faces.

CaraComp is used by licensed private investigators, insurance fraud teams, detectives, and OSINT professionals, and is equally accessible to consumers verifying an online seller, a dating-app match, or a suspicious social profile.

CaraComp is available today at www.caracomp.com, with plans starting at $29 per month and team plans for investigative firms.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an AI face comparison tool?

An AI face comparison tool analyzes two or more images (or video) and calculates the probability that the faces belong to the same person. CaraComp runs each comparison through multiple AI models at once and returns a 0–100% similarity score with a full forensic breakdown in about five seconds.

Can CaraComp detect a catfish or romance scammer?

Yes. If you have a photo from a dating profile and another image of the person (or a suspected real identity), CaraComp shows whether the faces match — one of the fastest ways to verify whether someone is who they claim to be online.

How accurate is CaraComp?

CaraComp maintains 95%+ match-detection accuracy under standard conditions by cross-checking multiple independent AI models, and every finding in the forensic report carries its own confidence rating so users can judge the strength of the evidence. No facial recognition tool should ever claim 100% certainty.

What makes CaraComp's forensic report different?

Most face comparison tools return a single similarity percentage. CaraComp delivers a full forensic breakdown of every face — age range, landmark geometry, emotional signals, image-quality integrity scores, and an AI-written forensic narrative that explains the evidence observation by observation — exportable as a court-ready PDF. No other face comparison service currently offers this level of analysis.

Is CaraComp private?

Yes. Images are processed and then deleted. CaraComp does not build or search a public database of faces.

Who is CaraComp for?

Private investigators, insurance and fraud investigators, law enforcement support teams, OSINT researchers, HR and security teams — and consumers who want to verify an online identity before trusting it.

About Euclid Squared Inc.

Euclid Squared Inc., founded in 2024, builds AI-powered verification and investigation software. CaraComp is its flagship product.

CaraComp's forensic pipeline: source capture, 68 verified facial landmarks, and a full data profile — image quality, age, attributes, and emotion from one face comparison. (Image: CaraComp / Euclid Squared Inc.)

About CaraComp

CaraComp is a forensic-grade AI face comparison platform from Euclid Squared Inc. Investigators, fraud teams, and consumers upload photos or video and receive match results in about five seconds, backed by court-ready forensic reports powered by a proprietary multi-model AI analysis pipeline. Learn more at www.caracomp.com.

Press Inquiries

Kieffer Ramirez

support [at] caracomp.com

https://www.caracomp.com

108-14 72nd Ave, 2nd Floor, Forest Hills, NY 11375

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=EJPARVPopQ8