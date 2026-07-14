CRUSH! launches scented floor mats built to be crushed and sniffed!

Raleigh, N.C., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRUSH! , a new consumer lifestyle brand, officially launches today with a floor mat you crush to release fragrance. They will be available on July 14 at $19.99 each, in six bold shapes and signature scents. CRUSH! is designed for those who want something that’s fun, smells great, and is worth posting about.

Unlike traditional air fresheners, CRUSH! mats are 17” x 22” in size and live on the floor of your car (passenger side only!), dorm room, bathroom, or gym bag and release scent on contact every time they’re stepped on or crushed. The six launch designs span fruits (cherry, strawberry, and watermelon) and objects (lucky cat, rubber duck, and luchador mask) each with its own personality and a matching signature scent (among which are fun scents like orange creamsicle, strawberry cheesecake, and pink watermelon lemonade, to name a few). Every mat is made from 100% bio-based, fully biodegradable material.

“CRUSH! is the manifestation of fun, built for the moment of discovery; and you can really feel—and certainly smell—the energy emanating from our products,” said Phil Cohen, Co-Founder of CRUSH!. “Exciting shapes, bright colors, fun scents, and a price that makes the purchase decision non-regrettable.”

CRUSH!’s crush-and-sniff activation is video-native by design: the shapes are visual, the scents are conversational, and the whole interaction is built for fun TikTok videos or Instagrammable content.

Mats will be available through the brand’s website, with additional availability at select retail destinations later this year.

Pre-order is available now at www.crushandsniff.com .

About CRUSH!

CRUSH! is a consumer lifestyle brand built around 100% bio-based, biodegradable cellulose fiber floor mats that release fragrance when crushed underfoot. At 17” x 22” in size, CRUSH! offers six bold shapes and signature scents at $19.99, 100% made in America and designed for cars (passenger side only!), dorm rooms, bathrooms, gym bags and anywhere you want a fun, nice-smelling floor mat. Crush it. Smell it. 100% Bio-based. 100% Fun! For more information, visit www.crushandsniff.com .



