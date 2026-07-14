Inner Voyage Recovery Center earns BBB accreditation and A+ rating after eight years serving the Atlanta region

Woodstock, GA, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inner Voyage Recovery Center has received accreditation from the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating, effective May 14, 2026. The recognition comes as the Woodstock-based drug and alcohol rehab marks its eighth year of operation, adding a new layer of third-party validation to a program that has served individuals and families across Georgia since 2017.

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BBB accreditation is awarded to businesses that meet the organization's Standards for Trust, a framework that evaluates transparency, honesty in advertising, responsiveness to client concerns, and commitment to ethical business practices. For families researching addiction treatment options, these standards carry direct relevance. Choosing a rehab facility is one of the most consequential decisions a family will make, and independent third-party review provides a meaningful signal that a program operates with integrity.

Inner Voyage Recovery Center is also accredited by The Joint Commission (held by fewer than 20% of addiction treatment centers in the United States) and certified by LegitScript, which screens treatment providers for compliance with advertising standards and regulatory requirements. The BBB accreditation joins those credentials as another independently verified measure of the program's clinical and operational standards.

The facility has treated men and women across Georgia for drug addiction, alcohol addiction, substance use disorders, and co-occurring mental health conditions since 2017. Over eight years, the program has built its reputation on evidence-based care, individualized treatment plans, and a clinical team committed to outcomes, not just admissions. The A+ rating reflects that track record, not just a point-in-time review.

Inner Voyage Recovery Center serves clients in Woodstock, Atlanta, and the surrounding Georgia communities. The luxury treatment facility uses evidence-based therapies and personalized care across all programs. Same-day admissions are available.

To learn more or begin an intake assessment, visit innervoyagerecovery.com or call (470) 460-8437.

About Inner Voyage Recovery Center

Inner Voyage Recovery Center is a leading drug and alcohol rehab in Woodstock, Georgia, providing comprehensive treatment for drug addiction, alcohol addiction, substance use disorders, and co-occurring mental health conditions for men and women across Georgia, including the Atlanta area. All treatment programs are built around evidence-based therapies and personalized care. The center is Joint Commission-accredited, LegitScript-certified, and BBB-accredited with an A+ rating. Same-day admissions are available. Inner Voyage Recovery Center is located at 2230 Towne Lake Pkwy, Suite 200, Woodstock, GA 30189.

Press Inquiries

Jeff Baucom

admin [at] innervoyagerecovery.com

(470) 460-8437

https://www.innervoyagerecovery.com/

2230 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 200, Woodstock, GA 30189