Fig Financial Surpasses $500 Million Lent as It Expands Its Financial Services Platform

TORONTO, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fig Financial , a leading Canadian fintech backed by Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and Fairstone Bank , today announced it has officially lent more than $500 million to Canadians, marking a major milestone in the company's growth and reflecting the trust Canadians have placed in its approach to borrowing.

Since launching in 2023, Fig has received more than 1.2 million loan applications from Canadians and earned more than 1,200 Trustpilot reviews with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5, reflecting growing demand for transparent financial products with clear terms, structured repayment, and a customer-first experience.

"Reaching half a billion dollars lent is a milestone we're incredibly proud of. What makes us even prouder is the trust Canadians have placed in us," said François Côté, Chief Executive Officer of Fig Financial. "We started by helping Canadians borrow better, but our ambition has always been much bigger. We're building a financial partner Canadians can rely on through every stage of their financial lives."

"Since launch, we've received more than 1.2 million applications, with 40% submitted outside traditional banking business hours," said Monisha Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer at Fig Financial. "That tells us Canadians want financial services that fit their lives, not banking hours. Everything we build is designed to make managing money simpler, more transparent, and more accessible. Reaching this milestone is just the beginning."

From the beginning, Fig has been committed to meeting Canadians where they are. Looking ahead, the company is deepening its investment in financial education, partnerships, and new financial products that help Canadians borrow, spend, save, and build with confidence.

Talking Finance With FinTalk

As part of this next chapter, Fig is officially launching FinTalk , its podcast dedicated to making money conversations simpler for Canadians.

Hosted by Chief Revenue Officer Monisha Sharma, FinTalk brings together Fig leaders and respected voices from across the financial industry for practical conversations about the financial topics Canadians care about most, including:

"Money can feel overwhelming, but it doesn't have to be," said Sharma. "FinTalk is about making financial conversations approachable, practical, and judgment-free. Whether you're building credit, buying your first home, protecting yourself from scams, or simply trying to make smarter financial decisions, we want Canadians to feel more confident about their money."

"People don't need more financial jargon. They need clear, practical advice they can actually use," says Bruce Sellery, CEO of Credit Canada. "That's what we're all about at Credit Canada, and it's why we're excited to be part of FinTalk and help more Canadians build confidence with their money."

Listen to FinTalk episodes on Spotify , YouTube , Apple and Amazon .

Celebrating Financial Fitness

To celebrate the milestone, Fig has partnered with GoodLife Fitness to encourage Canadians to invest in both their financial and physical wellbeing.

The campaign reflects Fig's belief that building healthy financial habits, much like building physical ones, takes consistency, support, and the right tools.

The contest is open until August 31, 2026. One grand prize winner will receive $7,500 CAD in cash, and two additional winners will each receive a one-year GoodLife Fitness membership (valued at $1,175 CAD) and $75 CAD in cash. Winners will be drawn on September 4, 2026.

Full contest details and official rules are available at https://fig.ca/documents/Gym_2026_EN.pdf .

To learn more about Fig Financial, visit https://fig.ca .

About Fig

Fig is a Canadian digital financial services platform that offers personal loans with clear terms and structured repayment. Fig is backed by Fairstone Bank, a trusted Canadian lender with decades of experience, and the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, one of the world’s largest institutional investors. This foundation brings established lending expertise together with long-term financial backing.