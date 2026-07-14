Peninsula Open Space Trust and California State Parks Announce Permanent Conservation of San Gregorio Ranch and Planned Expansion of State Beach by 50%





San Gregorio Ranch. Photo: Teddy Miller for Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST)

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beachgoers along the San Mateo County coast will soon enjoy expanded access at San Gregorio State Beach following the recent acquisition by Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST) of 238-acre San Gregorio Ranch, which sits at Highway 1 and Highway 84. While POST plans to donate this $10-million property to California State Parks (State Parks) later this year, visitors will be able to access the property as an extension of the state beach beginning July 29.

The ranch site, which includes more than half a mile of beachfront, has been temporarily closed for maintenance and safety upgrades in preparation for the public opening later this month. Through a new agreement between POST and State Parks, nonprofit operating partner Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks (Friends) will support day-to-day park operations, including visitor services staffing and entrance fee collection.

Public access to the San Gregorio Ranch portion of San Gregorio State Beach will begin on Wednesday, July 29. The park will be open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset, consistent with the hours of the state beach. Visitors can find up-to-date hours and access information at thatsmypark.org/parks-and-beaches/san-gregorio-ranch-state-beach .

POST has raised more than $16 million to purchase the land, fund recent maintenance improvements and establish an endowment for State Parks to support land management, public access and future trail planning.

“San Gregorio Ranch is a stunning coastal property, with incredible views of the Pacific and our impressive coastline,” said Gordon Clark, president of POST. “Protecting this property and ensuring its long-term stewardship as part of the California State Park system fulfills POST’s mission and vision on multiple levels. Not only is this land great for human visitors, but it is home to a rare stand of native dune grass and other important habitats that many species rely on. POST and our generous donors and funders are proud to make this vision a reality.”

Expanding San Gregorio State Beach

When POST’s donation of the property to the state is finalized, it will increase the size of San Gregorio State Beach by more than 50%. This represents one of the largest expansions to State Parks since Governor Gavin Newsom’s April announcement of State Parks Forward, which added three new state parks in the Central Valley – pushing the statewide total to 283 parks – while growing existing state parks by 30,000 acres by 2030. The no-cost transfer of San Gregorio Ranch to State Parks will be streamlined thanks to the generous support of partners and Senate Bill 630 (Allen) and will push the total acreage of land preserved and protected under State Parks Forward expansions past 1,000 acres.

“This San Gregorio Ranch expansion demonstrates the extraordinary impact of partnership,” said State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “Thanks to the shared leadership and commitment of the Legislature, California State Coastal Conservancy, Peninsula Open Space Trust, the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation and the many individual donors who championed California’s 30X30 and Outdoors for All in this open space, we are expanding opportunity, protecting the places that define our state and building a healthier, more connected and more resilient California for generations to come.”

“San Gregorio Ranch has been a beloved beach property on an informal basis for decades, and State Parks is grateful for POST’s partnership in helping make it a permanent feature of the beachgoing experience on the San Mateo County coast,” said State Parks Santa Cruz District Superintendent Chris Spohrer. “Opportunities to expand coastal public access like this are rare. We’re excited to manage this property as a part of San Gregorio State Beach and make it available to everyone while we work through the acquisition process.”

Increased Opportunities for Safe Public Access

Starting July 29, Friends will support visitor access to San Gregorio Ranch as part of San Gregorio State Beach. A new trail connects the two properties. Visitors will also be welcomed with an improved access road, parking area and kiosk, chemical toilets and an improved beach access trail.

“The opening of San Gregorio Ranch will provide truly unique opportunities for the public to visit this spectacular stretch of the California coast,” said Friends Executive Director Bonny Hawley. “We are grateful to POST for preserving this special property, and we look forward to partnering with State Parks to support public access now and for years to come.”

San Gregorio Ranch also offers a unique opportunity to create a future safe connection for the California Coastal Trail (CCT). A recent study revealed that this segment of Highway 1 has been the site of multiple pedestrian and cyclist fatalities within the last 10 years. With POST’s acquisition of San Gregorio Ranch, there is now an opportunity to one day route the CCT through the property.

“The California Coastal Trail is a special and treasured public asset that is used by many,” added Bryanna Whitney, senior public access project manager for POST. “POST now has two opportunities to partner with California State Parks and close key gaps in the CCT, here at San Gregorio Ranch and further south at Pigeon Point Light Station State Historic Park, where POST recently donated 133 acres to expand the park. This is exciting, long-term work, and POST and California State Parks are ready to take on this challenge together.”

California State Coastal Conservancy Executive Officer Amy Hutzel affirmed the partners’ vision for expanded public access. “Completing the acquisition of San Gregorio Ranch has been a priority for the State of California to preserve and expand access to this remarkable stretch of coast,” she said. “We are proud to have supported the acquisition by POST, which will help more Californians experience the rugged beauty of the San Mateo County coast.”

About San Gregorio Ranch

San Gregorio Ranch offers sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean and miles of coastline from the top of the bluffs and an expansive beach below. For decades, a portion of the flat bluff-top served as parking for limited public beach access via the privately owned property. In 1996, the prior owner donated a conservation easement to POST with the intention of protecting the property’s natural, scenic, historic, open space, agricultural and recreational values. POST’s purchase of the land secures that intention in perpetuity for the benefit of people and wildlife.

The topography of San Gregorio Ranch ranges from sea level to 500 feet of elevation and contains a mix of vegetation. Along the coast, it boasts one of the region’s largest stands of American dune grass (Elymus mollis), an important native grass that helps to stabilize the dunes and prevent beach erosion.

The property also features excellent habitat for numerous native species, such as California king snake, California red-legged frog, acorn woodpecker, American badger, California quail and more. The eastern portion of San Gregorio Ranch previously supported a small grazing operation; POST and California State Parks will explore the possibility of continued grazing for ecological benefits. The property’s border to the south runs along the San Gregorio Creek watershed, the second largest along the San Mateo County coast. It offers critical habitat for several listed anadromous fish species and has been prioritized by state and federal agencies for protection and restoration.

POST is grateful to the California State Coastal Conservancy, the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation and many individual donors for their generous support of this project. A portion of the funds raised will pay for the planning and permitting required for the eventual CCT trail connection.

For general park information, including regulations and fees, visit San Gregorio State Beach . To learn more about staying safe at the beach, visit Ocean Safety .

About the Peninsula Open Space Trust

POST protects open space on the Peninsula and in the South Bay for the benefit of all. As a private nonprofit land trust, POST has been responsible for saving more than 98,000 acres since its founding in 1977. POST works with private landowners and public agencies to create a network of protected lands so that present and future generations may benefit from the careful balance of rural and urban landscapes that makes our region extraordinary. Visit openspacetrust.org for more information.

About California State Parks

The California Department of Parks and Recreation, popularly known as State Parks, and the programs supported by its Office of Historic Preservation and divisions of Boating and Waterways and Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation provides for the health, inspiration and education of the people of California by helping to preserve the state’s extraordinary biological diversity, protecting its most valued natural and cultural resources, and creating opportunities for high-quality outdoor recreation. Learn more at parks.ca.gov .

About Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks

Established in 1976, Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks (Friends) is a vital partner with California State Parks, creatively working to ensure our cherished local parks and beaches are thriving and available to all. Friends’ innovative and collaborative community partnership provides support and investment for education, equity and inclusion, conservation, facilities improvements, historic preservation and cultural events. Friends currently operates a robust online ParkStore offering nature- and history-themed merchandise for sale to benefit local parks and beaches. Friends also operates ParkStores at Natural Bridges, New Brighton (seasonal), Santa Cruz Mission, Seacliff and Wilder Ranch. Learn more at www.ThatsMyPark.org .

MEDIA CONTACT

Beatrice Kilat, Landis Communications Inc.

(415) 745-9109, post@landispr.com

www.landispr.com

California State Parks, Newsroom@parks.ca.gov

Photos, drone footage and map available for media use here

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f15b237-99cc-464c-aa62-ad9aa38c101b https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/868fd036-2df6-4caa-a754-1eb51f626b45