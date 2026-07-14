Guardian Initiative Seeks Community and Corporate Sponsors Ahead of September 28 Charity Golf Tournament Benefiting Military, Veterans, First Responders, and Their Families

San Diego, CA., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Guardian Initiative, a nonprofit entity of Origin Modern Health, dedicated to expanding access to healthcare for active duty, veterans, first responders, and their families, is calling on businesses, organizations, and philanthropic leaders to become sponsors of its upcoming 2nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament taking place on Monday, September 28, 2026 at one of San Diego’s top rated golf courses, Maderas Golf Club.



As the event quickly approaches, sponsorship opportunities remain available—but time is running short for organizations wishing to demonstrate their commitment to giving back to the heroes who have sacrificed so much in service to our communities and country. Their inaugural year in 2025 helped raise nearly $80,000 which helped directly impact dozens of local community heroes and their families, with the hopes of raising even more this year.



Unlike many fundraising events where administrative expenses reduce the charitable impact, 100% of the proceeds from the Guardian Initiative Charity Golf Tournament will directly fund healthcare services for veterans, first responders, and their families. Every sponsorship, donation, and participant registration helps remove financial barriers to care for those facing chronic pain, neurological conditions, physical injuries, and other health challenges.



The Guardian Initiative was founded on a simple yet powerful belief: those who dedicate their lives to protecting others deserve access to the highest quality healthcare when they need it most. Through strategic partnerships with healthcare providers and generous community supporters, the organization continues to expand access to specialized care that can improve quality of life and restore hope for deserving families.



“To see so many service men and women suffer and not have clarity on their health made this fund a no brainer.” says Dr. Vivek Soham, Founder of the Guardian Initiative. “Now the guardian classic is our biggest event for so many reasons, the experience is top notch, the food and drinks are flowing and I am convinced there isn't a more fun event to raise money for.”



The September tournament is expected to bring together healthcare professionals, business executives, community leaders, military supporters, first responder advocates, and philanthropic organizations for a day centered on networking, community engagement, and meaningful impact.



Corporate sponsorships offer companies more than brand visibility—they provide an opportunity to align with a mission that resonates throughout Southern California and beyond. Sponsoring organizations will receive recognition before, during, and after the event while demonstrating their commitment to supporting the health and well-being of those who serve.

With only a limited number of sponsorship opportunities remaining, the Guardian Initiative encourages interested businesses to secure their participation as soon as possible.



"Why waste money on taxes and organizations you have doubt in how the funds are being spent?” states Dr. Soham. “Supporting this great cause is the logical choice.”



Beyond the golf tournament itself, the event represents an investment in long-term community wellness. Funds raised will help the Guardian Initiative continue delivering healthcare assistance to veterans and first responders who might otherwise delay or forgo treatment because of financial limitations.



Community members who are unable to become sponsors are also encouraged to support the cause through donations, raffle contributions, silent auction items, or by registering to participate in the tournament. There is also a separate dinner only option after the tournament for those who are unable to play yet would still like to participate.



Every contribution—regardless of size—helps ensure that those who have spent their lives protecting others receive the care, compassion, and support they deserve.



Organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities are encouraged to act soon, as promotional deadlines and event preparations are rapidly approaching.



For sponsorship information, player registration, or to make a charitable donation, visit https://origin.health/guardian-initiative/.



About the Guardian InitiativeThe Guardian Initiative is a charitable program dedicated to improving access to healthcare for veterans, first responders, and their families. Working alongside healthcare professionals, community partners, and generous donors, the organization helps provide life-changing care to individuals who have sacrificed in service to their communities and nation. Through fundraising events, strategic partnerships, and community outreach, the Guardian Initiative continues its mission of restoring hope, improving health, and honoring those who have dedicated their lives to protecting others.





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