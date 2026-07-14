NTHU and Top Taiwan Venture Capital Launch NTHU Future Fund

HSINCHU, Taiwan, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To establish a long-term capital mechanism that supports deep tech innovation, National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) and Top Taiwan Venture Capital Co., Ltd. officially launched their collaboration during the 2026 Taiwan Venture Capital & Private Equity Annual Conference and announced the establishment of the NTHU Future Fund.

The fund combines NTHU's research excellence and talent cultivation with Top Taiwan Venture Capital's expertise in venture investment, industry partnerships, and capital markets to accelerate the commercialization of research outcomes and pioneer a new model for advancing the commercialization of intellectual property at a comprehensive research university while fostering deep tech startups.

The NTHU Future Fund is structured as a Limited Partnership (LP). Top Taiwan Venture Capital will oversee fundraising, investment management, and investment decisions, while NTHU will provide trademark licensing. The partnership is designed to balance the university's public mission with professional governance and market efficiency, creating a new benchmark for public-private collaboration between a research university and a venture capital fund.

The Fund's first phase targets approximately NT$1 billion (US$34 million) and is structured with a 15-year investment horizon. Investment will focus on startups spanning seed-stage through growth-stage development in strategic sectors including semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum technology, clean energy, and biotechnology. Priority will be given to NTHU spin-off startups founded by faculty members, students, and alumni, as well as startups engaged in university-industry collaboration with NTHU or a tenant of the NTHU University Science Park (USP) innovation ecosystem.

"NTHU has long been committed to cultivating talent, advancing scientific research, and contributing to industrial development," said NTHU President W. John Kao. "A world-class university should not only generate knowledge but also help transform that knowledge into innovations that change the world. In recent years, deep tech has become a key driver of global technological competition, and bringing research outcomes from the laboratory to the marketplace requires patient capital, strong industry partnerships, and experienced investment professionals. Through the NTHU Future Fund, we hope to establish a professional, sustainable, and globally oriented support mechanism that will accelerate the commercialization of breakthrough technologies, nurture globally competitive startups, and further enhance Taiwan's international impact in science and technology."

Top Taiwan Venture Capital Chairman T. Andy Chiu said that while universities create innovation, venture capital accelerates it. "Deep tech startups require far more than financial investment. They need long-term commitment and the ability to connect talent, technology, industry, markets, and capital. The true value of venture capital lies not only in providing funding, but in significantly increasing the likelihood of entrepreneurial success."

Chiu added that Top Taiwan Venture Capital has remained committed to supporting the growth of innovative companies over the past 30 years. Through the NTHU Future Fund, the firm will leverage its investment experience, corporate partnerships, strategic network, and capital market resources to help startups validate technologies, commercialize products, establish sustainable business models, develop strategic partnerships, secure follow-on financing, and expand into international markets, supporting more innovative technologies as they progress from the laboratory to the marketplace and from Taiwan to the world.

In addition to providing long-term investment capital, the NTHU Future Fund will work closely with the NTHU University Science Park (USP) to integrate resources from universities, industry, venture capital firms, alumni, and the broader innovation ecosystem. Together, they will establish a comprehensive support platform spanning research, entrepreneurship, business growth, and international expansion, helping deep tech startups shorten the path to commercialization, improve their chances of success, and build a more resilient and competitive innovation ecosystem.

Both parties emphasized that the NTHU Future Fund is more than an investment initiative. It represents a new model for advancing deep tech innovation and long-term capital development in Taiwan. Looking ahead, the partnership will continue to strengthen collaboration among universities, industry, venture capital firms, alumni, and government while attracting more long-term capital to frontier technologies. By establishing a sustainable and replicable model for collaboration between universities and venture capital, the initiative aims to help more breakthrough technologies developed in Taiwan grow into globally competitive technology companies and further strengthen Taiwan's competitiveness in global technological innovation.

The launch ceremony of the NTHU Future Fund was attended by senior government officials, including Chi-Ming Peng, Minister of Environment; Chun-Hsien Yeh, Minister of the National Development Council; and Cheng-Wen Wu, Minister of the National Science and Technology Council. Together, they witnessed a significant milestone in collaboration among research universities, venture capital, and the government to support Deep Tech innovation and inject new momentum into bringing Taiwan's research achievements to industry and global markets.





National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) and Top Taiwan Venture Capital jointly establish the NTHU Future Fund. Pictured are W. John Kao (left), President of National Tsing Hua University, and T. Andy Chiu (right), Chairman of Top Taiwan Venture Capital.

(Photo: National Tsing Hua University)

Contact:

Yi-Yeh Chen

NTHU

(886)3-5162374

yiyeh@mx.nthu.edu.tw

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d034ade8-6279-4dba-9ff2-1f27c76759fe