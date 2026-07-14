TheMeowPicks Launches Curated Marketplace for European Designer Cat Furniture

MILTON, Del., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TheMeowPicks, a curated online marketplace for designer cat furniture , smart pet technology, and cat lifestyle products, today announced the official launch of its website, https://themeowpicks.com .

The marketplace gives U.S. shoppers access to a curated collection of cat products from independent designers and specialty brands, including European studios whose products can be difficult to find in the United States.

Rather than offering thousands of similar products, TheMeowPicks launches with approximately 200 items selected for their design, materials, functionality, and durability. The opening collection includes products from MiaCara, a German brand known for contemporary cat furniture made in Europe, and Labbvenn, a Polish design studio creating furniture and accessories using materials such as wood and wool. The marketplace also features smart pet technology and cat accessories selected according to the same standards.

"Cat owners often feel they have to choose between something their cat will use and something that looks good in their home," said Josh Y., founder of TheMeowPicks. "Independent designers are creating exceptional cat furniture, but many of these products are difficult for American shoppers to discover and purchase. We created TheMeowPicks to bring them together in one carefully curated destination."

TheMeowPicks operates as a hybrid marketplace. Some purchases are completed directly through TheMeowPicks, while selected products are fulfilled through approved retail partners. Every product is reviewed before being added to the marketplace, regardless of how an order is fulfilled.

Products range from under $30 for smaller accessories to more than $800 for premium furniture, including the MiaCara Torre cat tower. The marketplace is organized into three primary categories: Furniture & Design, Gadgets & Technology, and Lifestyle & Accessories.

Through its giving program, TheMeowPicks donates a portion of eligible orders to organizations supporting cat rescue and animal welfare. The initiative reflects the company's goal of building a business that benefits both cats and the people who care for them.

"The goal is not to list every cat product available," Josh added. "It is to identify products that are well designed, useful, and worth bringing into someone's home."

TheMeowPicks currently serves customers throughout the contiguous United States. Product availability, delivery estimates, and fulfillment details are available on each product page and during checkout.

About TheMeowPicks

TheMeowPicks is a curated online marketplace operated by Aesthi Technologies Inc. and headquartered in Milton, Delaware. The company connects U.S. shoppers with designer cat furniture, smart pet technology, and lifestyle products from independent brands worldwide.

For more information, visit https://themeowpicks.com .

Media Contact:

The Meow Picks

Josh Y.

(347) 352-5552‬

hello@themeowpicks.com

https://www.themeowpicks.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a64af805-fed1-497b-8edc-8eec98eccb4d