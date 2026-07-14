Xcel Brands Announces Licensing Agreement and Launch of a Home Decor Collection with J.Queen and Tower Hill by Christie Brinkley

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands, Inc. today announced a collaboration between its Tower Hill by Christie Brinkley brand and J.Queen New York, creating a new luxury bedding and home decor collection inspired by timeless elegance, comfort, and sophisticated living.

The collection blends the signature lifestyle aesthetic of Tower Hill by Christie Brinkley with J.Queen New York's expertise in luxury textiles and home decor. Drawing inspiration from Christie Brinkley's love of beautiful interiors, entertaining, and creating welcoming spaces, the collection will feature premium bedding ensembles, decorative pillows, throws, and home accents designed to elevate everyday living. The collection blends refined details, premium materials, and versatile designs that embody comfort, elegance, and livable luxury.

"This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity to expand the Tower Hill by Christie Brinkley brand into the home furnishings category with a best-in-class partner," said Robert D'Loren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xcel Brands. "Christie's impeccable taste and lifestyle vision align perfectly with J.Queen New York's reputation for quality and craftsmanship. Together, we have created a collection that we believe will resonate with consumers seeking timeless luxury for their homes."

"My Tower Hill Collection has always been inspired by my home in Bridgehampton, a place I’ve filled over the years with beautiful things I’ve collected from modeling assignments and adventures all over the world, objects and textiles that conjure memories shared with family and friends from faraway places. With this home collection, I wanted to bring our customer the same sense of warmth, and whimsy through unexpected pairings that are both effortlessly elegant and fun!" said Christie Brinkley. "Partnering with J. Queen New York has been a wonderful opportunity to combine timeless style, thoughtful details, and exceptional craftsmanship to help people create spaces they love coming home to."

"Our new partnership with Tower Hill by Christie Brinkley marks an exciting new chapter for J. Queen New York," said Julie Brady, Founder and Owner of J. Queen New York. "This partnership allows us to continue growing our business, while staying true to the quality, design and values that have always defined our company. We look forward to the future with Christie and the Xcel Brands team."

About Xcel Brands



Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, licensing, marketing, live streaming, and social commerce sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods, pet products and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as social commerce. Xcel is an industry leader in developing influencer led brands and owns the Halston and C. Wonder brands, as well as the co-branded influencer led brands Tower Hill by Christie Brinkley, Trust. Respect. Love by Cesar Millan, GemmaMade by Gemma Stafford and OFF/DUTY by Coco Rocha brand and holds a long-term license agreement in Mesa Mia by Jenny Martinez. Xcel also owns and manages the Longaberger by Shannon Doherty brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing, LLC. Xcel is pioneering a modern consumer products sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, social commerce, brick-and-mortar retailers, and e-commerce channels to be everywhere its customers’ shop. The company’s previously owned and current brands have generated more than $5 billion in retail sales via livestreaming in interactive television and digital channels alone and has over 20,000 hours of content production time in live-stream and social commerce. The brand portfolio reaches more than 46 million social media followers with broadcast reaching 200 million households. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant live streaming, production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. For more information, visit www.xcelbrands.com.



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About Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley is a legendary supermodel, actress, best-selling author, and entrepreneur whose multi-decade career is built on timeless elegance, resilience, and business savvy. Christie redefined longevity in the beauty and entertainment industries. She made history as the first model to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated for three consecutive years. Her memoir, "Uptown Girl," became a New York Times bestseller and chronicles her journey from childhood to supermodel fame and beyond. In addition to her modeling accomplishments, Christie is a successful businesswoman with a lifestyle and apparel collection called Tower Hill, as well as an organic Prosecco and zero-sugar wine line named Bellissima from Treviso, Italy. Christie made her Broadway debut as the merry murderess Roxie Heart in the Tony Award-winning musical "Chicago." She also performed in London's prestigious West End and headlined with The National Touring Company of "Chicago." Christie is the recipient of numerous humanitarian awards; she has served as a long-term Goodwill Ambassador for Smile Train and has been honored for her efforts to protect health and the environment. Christie is the mother of three: Alexa Ray, Jack Paris, and Sailor Lee.

About J.Queen New York

J.Queen New York is a leading designer and manufacturer of luxury bedding, decorative accessories, and home furnishings, recognized for its exceptional craftsmanship, premium materials, and sophisticated designs.