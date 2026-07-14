Praytell Expands Globally with Launch in Asia; Appoints Debbie Chin to Lead Asia Office

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praytell , the creative communications agency known for “Creative that Earns” work spanning PR, social, creative, and influencer campaigns for global brands including Burger King, Wingstop, and Destination Canada, today announced its expansion into the Asian market with the opening of a new office in Singapore. Leading the new operation is industry veteran Debbie Chin , who joins the agency as Executive Vice President (EVP), Asia. This expansion marks a significant step forward in Praytell’s global ambitions, as the midsize agency now spans North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Strategically positioned in Singapore, Praytell’s Asia hub delivers a combination of hyper-local intelligence and global innovation. The office is uniquely built to support global brands navigating complex Asian markets, while simultaneously serving as a launching pad for brands looking to expand into the U.S. and beyond. Leveraging deep expertise across China, Japan, Thailand, and Korea, Chin will drive global brand strategy alongside regional specialists, helming an integrated, growing team of six marketing and communications professionals supercharged by Praytell’s global creative, strategy, and insights teams.

"Launching in Asia is a massive step forward in our global journey," said Beth Cleveland, CEO of Praytell. "While much of the industry is consolidating, we are actively investing in growth. With Debbie leading the charge from Singapore, we are pairing our independent, agile spirit with her deep regional expertise to deliver the innovative, localized storytelling that global brands need right now."

Chin brings more than 25 years of global communications experience across London, Shanghai and Singapore. She has partnered with some of the world’s leading companies across FMCG, luxury, beauty and lifestyle, including Unilever and P&G, helping brands navigate change, build reputation and drive growth through strategic thinking, creativity and integrated communications. Chin joins from Weber Shandwick where she led global comms for major multi-national consumer portfolios and she brings over 25 years of experience driving strategy across London, Shanghai, and Singapore for giants like Unilever and P&G., collaborating closely with headquarters in Japan to shape communications strategy and working with teams across markets to bring it to life locally.

"Joining Praytell at this moment of global growth is an incredible opportunity," said Debbie Chin, EVP of Asia. "Singapore sits at the crossroads of global business, and brands today are looking for deep local insights paired with world-class innovation. I’m thrilled to bring Praytell’s global centers of excellence to Asia, and to combine our best-in-class capabilities with genuine regional fluency to drive smart, culture-first impact for our clients."





The launch of Praytell Singapore creates a powerful, integrated collaboration point within the Project Worldwide alliance, which helps brands build meaningful brand experiences by connecting expertise across marketing, communications, entertainment, strategy, and innovation. Based within Project Hub at The Concourse in Singapore, Praytell will unite its creative communications capabilities with the unique regional strengths of sister agencies including global experience marketing agency George P. Johnson and cultural brand experience agency DARKHORSE. This collaborative ecosystem offers the Asian market an unparalleled, multidisciplinary suite of capabilities that enable brands to tell breakthrough stories that earn attention and engage audiences across digital and IRL platforms.

"In today's fragmented landscape, clients are increasingly demanding seamless, cross-disciplinary innovation," said Ben Taylor , CEO of Project Worldwide APAC. "Bringing Praytell’s world-class earned and creative capabilities into Asia is a key accelerator for Project's global growth ambitions. By partnering Praytell’s independent, agile spirit with our established regional footprint, we are delivering the complete, hyperconnected creative ecosystem that global brands need to win."

To foster smart and strategic global expansion, Chin will also join Praytell’s recently launched Global Impact Team. This specialized leadership group includes CEO Beth Cleveland , President Katelyn Driscoll, CFO Akash Desai , EVP and Australia Lead Zoe Watson , EVP and Travel Practice Lead Jamie Simpson , and Project Chief Growth Officer Charles Robinson , who work collectively to support Praytell’s overarching global growth and cross-border connectivity.

Praytell successfully expanded into the APAC region in 2021 under the leadership of longtime Praytell leader Zoe Watson and the launch of its Melbourne office. Watson has since grown the agency into a multi-million dollar operation expanding to a second office in Sydney and attracting clients including Kmart, Converse, OpenTable and AllTrails.

Project Worldwide was founded in 2010 and is comprised of 13 agencies, 45 offices and 2,300 employees around the globe. Praytell’s expansion into Asia is part of the alliance’s strategic plan to expand and build its integrated marketing offering globally.

ABOUT PRAYTELL

Praytell is a creative communications agency that drives influence by taking a remixed approach to earning attention across channels and platforms. We blend tried-and-true tactics with what’s new and next to craft unexpected, culturally inspired campaigns that influence audiences, shape opinions, and spark conversations. Praytell’s Creative That Earns Methodology delivers real attention with real impact for leading brands like Stanley 1913, Burger King, BWH Hotels, Peet’s Coffee, Propel, Muscle Milk, Singapore Tourism Board, and Clairol. Learn more at praytellagency.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Jeannie Evanchan

jeannie@praytellagency.com