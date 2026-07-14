Gaylord Specialty Healthcare Appoints Dr. Jennifer Russo as Director, Inpatient Acquired Brain Injury Service, Strengthening National Expertise in Stroke and Brain Injury Rehabilitation

Wallingford, CT, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaylord Specialty Healthcare, one of the nation's leading rehabilitation-focused healthcare systems and a recognized destination for stroke rehabilitation and traumatic brain injury rehabilitation, and complex neurological recovery, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Russo, MD, as Medical Director of its Inpatient Acquired Brain Injury Service.

Dr. Jennifer Russo

Dr. Russo will oversee the interdisciplinary care of patients recovering from stroke, traumatic brain injury, and other acquired brain injuries, helping advance Gaylord’s nationally recognized program for individuals with complex neurological conditions who require specialized inpatient rehabilitation.

“Gaylord has built its reputation as a leader in brain injury and stroke rehabilitation by providing specialized, patient-centered care for individuals with some of the most complex neurological challenges,” said Dr. Michael Ivy, Chief Medical Officer at Gaylord Specialty Healthcare. “Dr. Russo’s expertise in brain injury medicine, disorders of consciousness, research, and education will further strengthen our ability to provide innovative rehabilitation services for patients and families.”

Dr. Russo joins Gaylord from Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation, where she served as Associate Program Director of the Brain Injury Medicine Fellowship and Clinical Chief of Brain Injury Services. She is nationally recognized for her expertise in the evaluation and treatment of patients with disorders of consciousness following severe brain injury, including individuals who may show signs of awareness that are not immediately apparent during routine bedside examinations.

“I was drawn to Gaylord because of its longstanding reputation as a national leader in rehabilitation and its collaborative, interdisciplinary approach to patient care,” said Dr. Russo. “I am excited to join a team that is committed to helping patients and families navigate recovery after brain injury while advancing innovation, research, and education in the field.”

Advancing Care for Patients with Severe Brain Injury

Dr. Russo’s clinical and academic work focuses on disorders of consciousness, an emerging area of brain injury medicine dedicated to improving the identification and treatment of patients with severe brain injuries.

Some patients with severe brain injury may appear unresponsive but may have the ability to demonstrate awareness through specialized assessments, a phenomenon known as covert consciousness. Dr. Russo’s research explores how advanced diagnostic technologies can improve the detection of these patients, guide rehabilitation decisions, and support recovery.

Her work has been presented nationally and focuses on translating emerging neuroscience into clinical rehabilitation practices that improve diagnosis, treatment planning, and outcomes for individuals recovering from brain injury.

About Dr. Jennifer Russo:



Dr. Russo earned her bachelor's degree in Theater Performance from New York University Tisch School of the Arts before completing an accelerated post-baccalaureate premedical program at Columbia University. She received her medical degree from Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, followed by a general surgery internship at North Shore/Long Island Jewish Hospital. She completed her residency in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Burke Rehabilitation Hospital and a fellowship in Brain Injury Medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine's Rusk Rehabilitation.



About Gaylord Specialty Healthcare:

Gaylord Specialty Healthcare is a rehabilitation-focused, nonprofit health system headquartered in Wallingford, Connecticut, that provides inpatient and outpatient care for people at every point in their journey from illness or injury to maximum recovery.

Gaylord Specialty Healthcare is anchored by Gaylord Hospital, a long-term acute care hospital, and includes Gaylord Outpatient Services and Gaylord Physical Therapy for patients who require diagnosis and treatment on an outpatient basis. Gaylord's Milne Institute for Healthcare Innovation is a hub for accelerating world-class rehabilitative research, technology development and innovation to improve the quality of life and function of people around the world. Together, these entities deliver a complete continuum of rehabilitative care driven by clinical experience, innovation and human compassion.

Press Inquiries

Joy Savulak

jsavulak [at] gaylord.org

https://www.gaylord.org