SueWallSt Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 10, 2026 in ADMA BIOLOGICS, INC. Lawsuit - ADMA

Jerrold V. Grossman, ADMA Biologics co-founder and Vice Chairman, signed annual reports that allegedly concealed channel stuffing and an undisclosed related party distributor operating from ADMA's own headquarters.

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors that Jerrold V. Grossman, founder and Vice Chairman of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA), is named as a defendant in a securities class action filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between August 9, 2024 and March 25, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover losses from the ADMA securities action . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

The complaint identifies Jerrold V. Grossman as a signatory to ADMA's 2024 and 2025 Annual Reports, which allegedly contained materially false statements about revenue recognition, internal controls, and related party transactions. Genesis BioPharma Services, the entity at the center of the undisclosed related party allegations, appears to be controlled by Vice Chairman Jerrold Grossman.

Jerrold V. Grossman's Role During the Class Period

As ADMA's co-founder, Jerrold V. Grossman served as Vice Chairman throughout the Class Period. The complaint identifies him as directly participating in management, being privy to confidential information, and being involved in drafting, reviewing, or disseminating the allegedly false statements. His signatures appear on the annual reports filed with the SEC on March 18, 2025 and February 25, 2026.

What Jerrold V. Grossman Allegedly Oversaw

The action contends that GenesisBPS, owned by the Grossman family, was disclosed in SEC filings as a vendor from which ADMA purchased equipment and services. However, the similarly named Genesis BioPharma Services, which operates out of ADMA's corporate headquarters in Ramsey, New Jersey, was allegedly used as an undisclosed distributor for ASCENIV product. The complaint charges that:

Genesis BioPharma Services operated from ADMA's own offices, yet sales to this entity were never disclosed as related party transactions

Jerrold V. Grossman co-owned GenesisBPS (the disclosed vendor) and allegedly controlled the undisclosed distributor Genesis BioPharma Services

The 2024 and 2025 Annual Reports he signed disclosed only purchases from GenesisBPS, omitting sales to Genesis BioPharma Services

Seven consecutive SEC filings allegedly contained false related party disclosures during his tenure as Vice Chairman

Section 20(a) Context for Jerrold V. Grossman

The complaint names Jerrold V. Grossman as a controlling person under Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. As co-founder, Vice Chairman, and co-owner of the entities at the center of the related party allegations, the action asserts he had the power to influence and control the content of ADMA's SEC filings. His position gave him direct knowledge of both GenesisBPS and Genesis BioPharma Services, the complaint contends.

"Individual officers who sign SEC certifications bear personal responsibility for the accuracy of corporate disclosures. When annual reports omit material related party transactions, signatories face potential personal liability," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

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LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: August 10, 2026

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Frequently Asked Questions About the ADMA Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the ADMA lawsuit? A: The complaint names ADMA Biologics, Inc. and individual defendants including CEO Adam S. Grossman, Vice Chairman Jerrold V. Grossman, and former CFO Brad Tade, each of whom signed SEC filings or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: Who is eligible to join the ADMA investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased ADMA stock or securities between August 9, 2024 and March 25, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my ADMA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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