Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer (EGFR-NSCLC) - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amivantamab–Lazertinib Forecast to Lead US EGFR NSCLC Therapy Revenue by 2036 as Post-TAGRISSO Competition Intensifies

Amivantamab (RYBREVANT) with or without lazertinib (LAZCLUZE) is projected to generate the highest US EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) therapy revenue in 2036, ahead of AstraZeneca’s osimertinib (TAGRISSO). The shift underscores growing competition across post-TAGRISSO treatment, EGFR exon 20 insertions, and uncommon mutations as TKIs, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), bispecific antibodies, CDACs, and combination regimens converge.

EGFR NSCLC Market Forecast and Regional Breakdown

The EGFR NSCLC market across the United States, EU4, United Kingdom, and Japan was valued at approximately USD 6.60 billion in 2025.

Market revenue is forecast to reach approximately USD 14.20 billion by 2036, representing a 7.3% CAGR during 2026–2036.

The United States led the 7MM with an estimated market size of approximately USD 3.80 billion in 2025.

EGFR mutation rates are estimated at approximately 45% in Japan versus 15% in Western markets, creating materially different addressable populations and regional growth opportunities.

The study evaluates therapy-level revenue, market share, launch timing, peak patient share, uptake curves, treatment switching, pricing, reimbursement, patent exposure, and country-level access. First-line treatment costs show significant variation, ranging from approximately USD 8,747 for platinum-based chemotherapy and USD 27,943 for first- and second-generation TKIs to approximately USD 212,580 for osimertinib.

Adoption of amivantamab plus chemotherapy and amivantamab plus lazertinib is expected to be moderate as these regimens move into earlier treatment lines. Firmonertinib may achieve faster uptake based on clinical positioning, while pamvatamig with or without osimertinib and telisotuzumab adizutecan plus TAGRISSO may require stronger comparative evidence to accelerate adoption.

Research Methodology

The 2022–2036 forecast uses epidemiology-based bottom-up modeling across the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan. Secondary research is validated through primary interviews with more than 15 country-level key opinion leaders and subject-matter experts, including specialists affiliated with the Ohio State University, Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, and the University of Southern California.

Competitive assessment incorporates SWOT and conjoint analysis, ranking therapies by efficacy, safety, administration, market-entry timing, probability of success, and addressable patient pool. The AI-enabled analysis also covers clinical and regulatory milestones, patents, collaborations, strategic partnerships, treatment algorithms, real-world prescribing, unmet needs, pricing analogues, reimbursement, and market access.

Strategic Value for Market Intelligence Teams

The report supports competitor benchmarking, pipeline prioritization, indication strategy, launch planning, market-access assessment, and scenario forecasting. It identifies revenue opportunities by geography, mutation segment, drug class, therapy, and treatment line while examining how resistance, CNS metastases, affordability, diagnostic testing, and post-targeted-therapy gaps may influence market share through 2036.



Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer market.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

Major players are involved in developing therapies for Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer. Launch of emerging therapies, will significantly impact the Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer market.

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer.

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

Key Questions Answered



Market Insights:

What was the Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Market share (%) distribution in 2017 and how it would look like in 2030?

What would be the Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer total market Size as well as market size by therapies across the 7MM during the study period (2017-2030)?

What are the key findings pertaining to the market across the 7MM and which country will have the largest Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer market size during the study period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR, the Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer market is expected to grow in 7MM during the study period (2017-2030)?

What would be the Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer market outlook across the 7MM during the study period (2017-2030)?

What would be the Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer market growth till 2030 and what will be the resultant market size in the year 2030?

How would the market drivers, barriers and future opportunities affect the market dynamics and a subsequent analysis of the associated trends?

Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer patient types/ pool where unmet need is more and whether emerging therapies will be able to address the residual unmet need?

How emerging therapies are performing on the parameters like efficacy, safety, route of administration (RoA), treatment duration and frequencies based on their clinical trial results?

Among the emerging therapies, what are the potential therapies which are expected to disrupt the Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer market?

Epidemiology Insights:

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer?

What is the historical Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer patient pool in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan?

What would be the forecasted patient pool of Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer in 7 major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan?

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer?

Out of all the 7MM countries, which country would have the highest Incident population of Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer during the study period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the population is expected to grow in the 7MM during the study period (2017-2030)?

What are the various recent and upcoming events which are expected to improve the diagnosis of Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer?

Current Treatment Scenario, Marketed Drugs and Emerging Therapies:

What are the current options for the treatment of Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer along with the approved therapy?

What are the current treatment guidelines for the treatment of Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer in the US, Europe and Japan?

What are the Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer marketed drugs and their MOA, regulatory milestones, product development activities, advantages, disadvantages, safety and efficacy, etc.?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer?

How many therapies are developed by each company for the treatment of Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer?

How many emerging therapies are in mid stage, and late stage of development for the treatment of Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer therapies?

What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer?

What are the global historical and forecasted market of Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer?

Reasons to buy

The report will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer market.

To understand the future market competition in the Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer market and Insightful review of the key market drivers and barriers.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer in the US, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Identification of strong upcoming players in market will help in devising strategies that will help in getting ahead of competitors.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer market.

To understand the future market competition in the Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer market.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim

Eli Lilly

Hansoh Pharmaceutical

Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine

Pfizer

Cullinan Oncology

Taiho Pharmaceutical

ArriVent Biopharma

Black Diamond Therapeutics

Daiichi Sankyo

Akeso Biopharma

Summit Therapeutics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f3ub1b

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