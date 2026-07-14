Lactalis North America Implements ISNetworld® at Additional Sites in the United States

DALLAS, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced Lactalis North America, a leading global dairy company, expanded its use of ISNetworld to enhance contractor oversight across United States (US) operations. ISN will help support additional Lactalis North America sites in coordinating contractor relationships and aligning qualification processes.

“Following the acquisition of additional sites, it was important for Lactalis North America to align contractor management practices across all US operations,” said Lee DeYoung, Director of Health and Safety at Lactalis US. “ISNetworld’s scalability helps improve consistency and speed of contractor qualification and oversight as the company continues to grow.”

How Is Lactalis North America Expanding Contractor Management Across Operations?

Headquartered in Laval, France, Lactalis is one of the world’s largest dairy companies, with a significant footprint throughout North America. Lactalis US implemented ISNetworld in 2022 and has since expanded use of the platform to key divisions such as Lactalis US Yogurt, Lactalis American Group, Lactalis and Heritage Dairy.

In 2026, Lactalis US deployed ISNetworld to newly acquired locations, including sites in Tennessee, Michigan, and Minnesota, building on the 11 ISNetworld sites already managed. The expansion brings more than 260 additional contractor customers into the platform to help expedite qualification processes and increase visibility and consistency.

To continue to enhance safety across operations, Lactalis North America is leveraging ISNetworld tools and services such as:

CultureSight ® assessment to gather insights from employees and contractors to help understand the perception of safety across operations

assessment to gather insights from employees and contractors to help understand the perception of safety across operations Online Training tool to deliver individual worker training competency verification

tool to deliver individual worker training competency verification Training Qualifications to help ensure workers are certified to perform tasks onsite

“Maintaining consistent safety and qualification standards across regional sites is critical and increasingly complex,” said Kim Holly, Chief Business Development Officer at ISN. “Expanding its use of ISNetworld helps Lactalis take a proactive approach to strengthening consistency and accountability across operations, supporting the high standards behind its products.”

For more information on ISN’s industry-leading software and services, visit isn.com.

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 12 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com.

About Lactalis North America

Lactalis US is committed to enriching lives by producing nutritious and great-tasting dairy products. The company offers an unrivaled house of beloved dairy brands in the United States including Galbani® Italian-style cheeses, Président® specialty cheeses and gourmet butters, Kraft® brands in natural and grated cheeses, Breakstone’s® cottage cheese, ricotta and sour cream, Cracker Barrel® cheese, Black Diamond® cheddar cheese, Parmalat® milk, Siggi's®, and Stonyfield Organic® yogurt brands.

In the United States, the company has approximately 4,000 employees and is present in eight states with 11 manufacturing facilities and corporate offices located in New York City and Buffalo, N.Y., Chicago, Ill., Bedford, N.H., and San Fernando, Calif. Lactalis US is part of Lactalis Group, the world's leading dairy company, a French family business founded in 1933 in Laval, France.

Media Contact

Alyssa Bruce

Walker Sands for ISN

isnpr@walkersands.com