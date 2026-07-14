Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into Securities Claims Involving AstraZeneca (AZN)

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) shares dropped approximately 8% premarket on July 9, 2026, after the Company announced that the Phase III CARDIO-TTransform trial of Wainua failed to meet its primary endpoint in ATTR cardiomyopathy. If you held AZN and lost money, you are encouraged to check your eligibility to recover losses now . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The CARDIO-TTransform study had been described as the largest trial in the ATTR cardiomyopathy population and was positioned as a key driver toward the Company's stated "$80 billion 2030 ambition." On the July 29, 2025 earnings call, CEO Pascal Soriot told investors that the 2025 Phase III readouts "have the combined potential to generate well over $10 billion in peak-year revenue on a risk-adjusted basis." Executive Vice-President of the the BioPharmaceuticals Business Unit, Ruud Dobber, described the CARDIO-TTRansform readout as having "the potential to address key questions regarding the optimal use of silencers and stabilizers."

The investigation concerns whether AstraZeneca made materially false or misleading statements to investors prior to the July 9, 2026 disclosure.

Investors who purchased AZN shares and suffered losses are encouraged to submit your AZN loss details today . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the AZN Investigation

Q: How much did AZN stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 8.4% premarket, erasing significant market value, after the Company disclosed that the Phase III CARDIO-TTransform trial of Wainua missed its primary endpoint. Investors who purchased shares and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What is the AZN investigation about? A: A securities investigation is pending concerning AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) regarding potentially materially false or misleading statements. Shares fell more than 8% after the Company disclosed the CARDIO-TTransform trial failure, causing losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the AZN investigation? A: Investors who purchased AZN stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What if I already sold my AZN shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought AZN and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What if my AZN losses are small -- is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What do AZN investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.