FSLR Shareholder Alert: August 24, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in First Solar, Inc. Securities Class Action - Contact SueWallSt

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutional investors holding positions in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) during the period from February 26, 2025 through February 24, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

FSLR shares suffered two corrective declines during the Class Period, falling $27.67 per share (10.29%) on January 7, 2026 and an additional $33.09 per share (13.61%) on February 25, 2026, closing at $210.12. The Court has set August 24, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Pension funds, mutual funds, endowments, and asset managers that acquired FSLR securities during the Class Period face potential fiduciary obligations to evaluate recovery options on behalf of beneficiaries. The lawsuit contends that First Solar and its senior executives made materially false and misleading statements about the Company's capacity to manage U.S. tariff policy impacts, while understating how production curtailments at international facilities and costly onshoring efforts would harm projected 2026 performance.

With over 107 million shares of Class A common stock outstanding as of April 24, 2026, institutional holders likely represent a substantial portion of affected purchasers.

ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations

Fiduciaries of plans that held FSLR securities during the Class Period should consider whether plan assets were acquired at prices allegedly inflated by undisclosed risks.

Fiduciaries have a duty to act prudently and in the best interest of plan participants when evaluating potential recovery claims

Institutional investors with the largest documented losses are best positioned to seek lead plaintiff appointment and direct case strategy

Lead plaintiff appointment carries no additional financial obligation; securities class actions are handled on a contingency basis

Institutions serving as lead plaintiff gain direct oversight of settlement negotiations and litigation strategy

Failure to evaluate recovery options in cases involving significant portfolio losses may itself raise fiduciary questions

The PSLRA favors institutional lead plaintiffs with substantial stakes in the outcome

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the Company reassured investors that the U.S. trade environment was "long term favorable" and that production curtailments at Malaysian and Vietnamese facilities were temporary, strategic measures. As alleged, these statements concealed the severity of demand deterioration, the 6.6 gigawatt booking termination by BP affiliates, and the $330 million cost burden of onshoring production to a new South Carolina facility. When these realities surfaced, portfolio valuations declined sharply.

Case Summary

The securities action asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The complaint charges that corrective information emerged in two phases: a January 2026 Jefferies downgrade citing continued international facility "pain points" and underutilization concerns, followed by the Company's February 2026 earnings announcement revealing missed expectations and below-consensus 2026 revenue guidance.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation ensures vigorous representation of the entire class and can meaningfully influence the trajectory of litigation and recovery." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Contact us to learn more about institutional recovery options or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FSLR Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the FSLR investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased FSLR stock or securities between February 26, 2025 and February 24, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did FSLR stock drop? A: Shares suffered two significant declines during the Class Period. On January 7, 2026, shares fell $27.67 (10.29%) after Jefferies downgraded the stock, citing international facility underutilization concerns. On February 25, 2026, shares fell an additional $33.09 (13.61%) to close at $210.12 after the Company reported disappointing results and issued lower-than-expected 2026 revenue guidance.

Q: What is the FSLR lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is August 24, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What do FSLR investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my FSLR shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before August 24, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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