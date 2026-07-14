Global Vaccine Sales Market to Reach US$141.40 Billion by 2036 as Next-Generation Platforms Accelerate Growth

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vaccine Sales Market Report 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global vaccine sales market is projected to grow from US$76.40 billion in 2026 to US$141.40 billion by 2036, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. A new market intelligence report provides detailed revenue forecasts, competitive analysis and strategic insights across vaccine indications, technologies, routes of administration, age groups, distribution channels and geographic markets.
Market growth is being supported by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, broader government-funded immunisation programmes in low- and middle-income countries, and sustained investment in mRNA, viral vector, DNA and needle-free vaccine technologies. Expanding pipelines in infectious disease, oncology and pandemic preparedness are also creating new commercial opportunities for pharmaceutical companies, specialist developers and emerging-market manufacturers.
Technology Innovation Expands the Vaccine Development Pipeline
Platform-based vaccine technologies are enabling developers to pursue multiple disease targets and accelerate clinical development. Programmes such as Moderna and Merck's mRNA-4157 illustrate the expanding role of mRNA technology in oncology, while research targeting HIV, Nipah virus and pandemic influenza demonstrates continued diversification across the global vaccine pipeline.
Innovation in vaccine formulation and delivery is expected to support adoption. Intranasal and oral vaccines may improve accessibility and acceptance, particularly in paediatric populations. Dissolvable microarray patches and other needle-free systems are also being developed to simplify distribution, reduce cold-chain requirements and enable administration in low-resource settings.
In December 2025, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations committed up to US$54.3 million to support a Phase III trial of Moderna's mRNA-based H5 pandemic influenza vaccine candidate, mRNA-1018. The investment advanced the first mRNA influenza vaccine into pivotal-stage development and strengthened the commercial outlook for next-generation vaccine platforms.
Trade Policy and Supply Chains Reshape Competitive Strategy
The vaccine sales market remains sensitive to U.S. tariff policies, public procurement frameworks and cross-border supply chains. Manufacturers depend on internationally sourced pharmaceutical ingredients, vials, stoppers, packaging, cold-chain components and specialised production equipment. Tariffs and higher compliance costs may place additional pressure on producer margins and government procurement budgets, particularly for high-volume paediatric vaccines and public health programmes.
Companies are responding by localising manufacturing, expanding regional fill-finish capacity, diversifying suppliers and pursuing longer-term procurement agreements. Large manufacturers with established regional facilities and government relationships may be better positioned to manage cost volatility than smaller, import-dependent suppliers.
Competitive Intelligence Across 21 Leading Vaccine Companies
Competition is increasingly determined by platform capabilities, regulatory credentials, manufacturing scale, cold-chain infrastructure and access to government and multilateral procurement contracts. GSK, Pfizer, Sanofi, Moderna, Merck, BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Serum Institute of India are among the companies strengthening their market positions through pipeline expansion, partnerships and wider geographic reach.
The report profiles 21 companies, including Bavarian Nordic, Bharat Biotech, CSL, Daiichi Sankyo, Emergent BioSolutions, INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Novavax, Panacea Biotec, SINOVAC, SINOPHARM, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Tanabe Pharma and Valneva. Each profile examines business performance, market positioning, product portfolios, technology capabilities and strategic outlook.
Comprehensive Vaccine Market Segmentation and Forecasts
The global vaccine sales market report provides forecasts through 2036 across the following segments:
- Indication: Viral, bacterial, cancer, allergy and other vaccines
- Type: Subunit, inactivated, live attenuated, mRNA and viral vector vaccines
- Route of administration: Oral, parenteral and nasal
- Age group: Paediatric and adult
- Distribution channel: Hospital and retail pharmacies, government suppliers and other channels
Regional and national forecasts cover North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, with analysis of 26 leading national markets. The research assesses which segments and regions are expected to drive growth, how emerging vaccine platforms will influence market development, and how tariffs may affect manufacturing costs and procurement economics.
Strategic Intelligence for Vaccine Market Decision-Makers
The report combines quantitative forecasting with analysis of technology, competition, policy and supply-chain developments. Visiongain also offers customised market segmentation, competitive benchmarking, regulatory impact assessments, sourcing intelligence and scenario modelling covering tariffs and geopolitical risk.
Organisations seeking to identify vaccine market opportunities, strengthen procurement strategies and manage supply-chain exposure can access the complete forecasts, datasets and company analysis in the Vaccine Sales Market Report 2026-2036.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|355
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2036
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$76.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2036
|$141.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Introduction to Vaccine Sales Market
1.3 What This Report Delivers
1.4 Why You Should Read This Report
1.5 Key Questions Answered by This Analytical Report Include:
1.6 Who is This Report For?
1.7 Methodology
1.7.1 Market Definitions
1.7.2 Market Evaluation & Forecasting Methodology
1.7.3 Data Validation
1.7.3.1 Primary Research
1.7.3.2 Secondary Research
1.8 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1.9 Associated Reports
1.10 About the Publisher
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Key Findings
3.2 Market Dynamics
3.3 Impact Analysis
3.3.1 Market Driving Factors
3.3.1.1 Focus on Vaccine Development and Launches
3.3.1.2 Advancement in Vaccine Technology
3.3.1.3 Government-funded National Immunisation Plans in LMICs
3.3.2 Market Restraining Factors
3.3.2.1 Cold-Chain Bottlenecks in Remote Regions
3.3.2.2 Concentration of Fill-finish Capacity in CDMOs
3.3.3 Market Opportunities
3.3.3.1 Growing Focus on Next-Generation Vaccines
3.3.3.2 R&D Investments to Accelerate Development of Pipeline Candidates
3.4 U.S. Tariffs: What's the Impact on Global Vaccine Sales Market?
3.4.1 Overview
3.4.2 V-Shaped Recovery Scenario
3.4.3 Why V-Shaped Recovery?
3.4.3.1 Impact from Tariffs
3.4.3.2 Market Dynamics and Demand Recovery
3.4.3.3 Policy and Funding Support
3.4.3.4 Timeframe for Recovery
3.4.4 U-Shaped Recovery Scenario
3.4.4.1 Why U-Shaped Recovery?
3.4.4.2 Impact from Tariffs
3.4.4.3 Market Dynamics and Demand Recovery
3.4.4.4 Policy and Funding Support
3.4.4.5 Timeframe for Recovery
3.4.5 L Shaped Recovery Scenario
3.4.5.1 Why L-Shaped Recovery?
3.4.5.2 Impact from Tariffs
3.4.5.3 Market Dynamics and Demand Recovery
3.4.5.4 Policy and Funding Support
3.4.5.5 Timeframe for Recovery
3.4.6 What Strategic Considerations Should Clients Factor into Their Near-term (2026-2031) and Long-term (2026-2036) Planning?
3.4.7 Impact of U.S. and China Trade War on Vaccine Sales Market
3.4.8 How Might the Most Impacted Countries Experience Positive and Negative Effects Resulting from These Policy Changes?
3.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.5.3 Competitive Rivalry
3.5.4 Threat from Substitutes
3.5.5 Threat of New Entrants
3.6 PEST Analysis
4 Vaccine Sales Market Analysis by Type
4.1 Key Findings
4.2 Type Segment: Market Attractiveness Index
4.3 Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Type
4.4 Subunit Vaccines
4.4.1 Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion, AGR %)
4.4.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)
4.5 Inactivated
4.5.1 Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion, AGR %)
4.5.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)
4.6 Live Attenuated
4.6.1 Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion, AGR %)
4.6.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)
4.7 mRNA Vaccines
4.7.1 Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion, AGR %)
4.7.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)
4.8 Viral Vector Vaccines
4.8.1 Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion, AGR %)
4.8.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)
5 Vaccine Sales Market Analysis by Route of Administration
5.1 Key Findings
5.2 Route of Administration Segment: Market Attractiveness Index
5.3 Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Route of Administration
5.4 Oral
5.4.1 Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion, AGR %)
5.4.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)
5.5 Parenteral
5.5.1 Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion, AGR %)
5.5.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)
5.6 Nasal
5.6.1 Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion, AGR %)
5.6.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)
6 Vaccine Sales Market Analysis by Age Group
6.1 Key Findings
6.2 Age Group Segment: Market Attractiveness Index
6.3 Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Age Group
6.4 Adult
6.4.1 Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion, AGR %)
6.4.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)
6.5 Paediatric
6.5.1 Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion, AGR %)
6.5.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)
7 Vaccine Sales Market Analysis by Distribution Channel
7.1 Key Findings
7.2 Distribution Channel Segment: Market Attractiveness Index
7.3 Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Distribution Channel
7.4 Hospital & Retail Pharmacies
7.4.1 Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion, AGR %)
7.4.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)
7.5 Government Suppliers
7.5.1 Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion, AGR %)
7.5.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion, AGR %)
7.6.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)
8 Vaccine Sales Market Analysis by Indication
8.1 Key Findings
8.2 Indication Segment: Market Attractiveness Index
8.3 Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Indication
8.4 Viral Vaccines
8.4.1 Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion, AGR %)
8.4.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)
8.5 Bacterial Vaccines
8.5.1 Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion, AGR %)
8.5.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)
8.6 Cancer Vaccines
8.6.1 Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion, AGR %)
8.6.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)
8.7 Allergy Vaccines
8.7.1 Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion, AGR %)
8.7.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)
8.8 Others
8.8.1 Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion, AGR %)
8.8.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)
9 Vaccine Sales Market Analysis by Region
9.1 Key Findings
9.2 Regional Market Size Estimation and Forecast
10 North America Vaccine Sales Market Analysis
10.1 Key Findings
10.2 North America Vaccine Sales Market Attractiveness Index
10.3 North America Vaccine Sales Market by Country, 2026, 2031 & 2036 (US$ Billion)
10.4 North America Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Country
10.5 North America Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Type
10.6 North America Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Route of Administration
10.7 North America Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Age Group
10.8 North America Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Distribution Channel
10.9 North America Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Indication
10.10 U.S. Vaccine Sales Market Analysis
10.11 Canada Vaccine Sales Market Analysis
11 Europe Vaccine Sales Market Analysis
11.1 Key Findings
11.2 Europe Vaccine Sales Market Attractiveness Index
11.3 Europe Vaccine Sales Market by Country, 2026, 2031 & 2036 (US$ Billion)
11.4 Europe Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Country
11.5 Europe Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Type
11.6 Europe Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Route of Administration
11.7 Europe Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Age Group
11.8 Europe Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Distribution Channel
11.9 Europe Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Indication
11.10 Germany Vaccine Sales Market Analysis
11.11 UK Vaccine Sales Market Analysis
11.12 France Vaccine Sales Market Analysis
11.13 Italy Vaccine Sales Market Analysis
11.14 Spain Vaccine Sales Market Analysis
11.15 The Netherlands Vaccine Sales Market Analysis
11.16 Switzerland Vaccine Sales Market Analysis
11.17 Rest of Europe Vaccine Sales Market Analysis
12 Asia Pacific Vaccine Sales Market Analysis
12.1 Key Findings
12.2 Asia Pacific Vaccine Sales Market Attractiveness Index
12.3 Asia Pacific Vaccine Sales Market by Country, 2026, 2031 & 2036 (US$ Billion)
12.4 Asia Pacific Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Country
12.5 Asia Pacific Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Type
12.6 Asia Pacific Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Route of Administration
12.7 Asia Pacific Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Age Group
12.8 Asia Pacific Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Distribution Channel
12.9 Asia Pacific Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Indication
12.10 Japan Vaccine Sales Market Analysis
12.11 China Vaccine Sales Market Analysis
12.12 India Vaccine Sales Market Analysis
12.13 Australia Vaccine Sales Market Analysis
12.14 South Korea Vaccine Sales Market Analysis
12.15 Singapore Vaccine Sales Market Analysis
12.16 Malaysia Vaccine Sales Market Analysis
12.17 Rest of Asia Pacific Vaccine Sales Market Analysis
13 Latin America Vaccine Sales Market Analysis
13.1 Key Findings
13.2 Latin America Vaccine Sales Market Attractiveness Index
13.3 Latin America Vaccine Sales Market by Country, 2026, 2031 & 2036 (US$ Billion)
13.4 Latin America Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Country
13.5 Latin America Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Type
13.6 Latin America Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Route of Administration
13.7 Latin America Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Age Group
13.8 Latin America Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Distribution Channel
13.9 Latin America Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Indication
13.10 Brazil Vaccine Sales Market Analysis
13.11 Mexico Vaccine Sales Market Analysis
13.12 Argentina Vaccine Sales Market Analysis
13.13 Chile Vaccine Sales Market Analysis
13.14 Rest of Latin America Vaccine Sales Market Analysis
14 MEA Vaccine Sales Market Analysis
14.1 Key Findings
14.2 MEA Vaccine Sales Market Attractiveness Index
14.3 MEA Vaccine Sales Market by Country, 2026, 2031 & 2036 (US$ Billion)
14.4 MEA Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Country
14.5 MEA Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Type
14.6 MEA Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Route of Administration
14.7 MEA Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Age Group
14.8 MEA Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Distribution Channel
14.9 MEA Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Indication
14.10 GCC Vaccine Sales Market Analysis
14.11 South Africa Vaccine Sales Market Analysis
14.12 Rest of MEA Vaccine Sales Market Analysis
Companies Featured
- AstraZeneca
- Bavarian Nordic
- Bharat Biotech
- BioNTech SE
- CSL
- DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
- GSK plc
- INOVIO Pharmaceuticals
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Moderna, Inc.
- Novavax
- Panacea Biotec
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
- Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.
- SINOVAC
- SINOPHARM
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- Tanabe Pharma Corporation
- Valneva SE
- Alfasigma S.p.A.
- ASKA Pharmaceutical
- Bilthoven Biologicals B.V.
- CanSino Biologics
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation
- Eurofarma
- Evaxion Biotech
- Eveliqure Biotechnologies GmbH
- ImmunityBio, Inc.
- IDT Biologika
- KM Biologics Co., Ltd.
- Pharmaniaga Lifescience
- Primrose Bio, Inc.
- RAPT Therapeutics
- SK bioscience
- Valneva
- VarmX BV
- VaxThera
- Vaxxas
- Vicebio
- Vidal Health
- Walvax Biotechnology
- African Vaccine Manufacturing Initiative (AVMI)
- Asia Pacific Vaccine Access Facility (APVAX)
- Association of Immunization Managers (AIM)
- Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
- Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI)
- Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network (DCVMN)
- European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)
- European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA)
- European Medicines Agency (EMA)
- Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi)
- International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA)
- International Vaccine Institute (IVI)
- Japan Vaccine Industry Association (JVIA)
- National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID)
- Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)
- Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA)
- United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF)
- Vaccine Confidence Project (VCP)
- Vaccine Manufacturers Association of India (VMAI)
- World Health Organization (WHO)
- World Trade Organization (WTO)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xnsih6
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