Global Vaccine Sales Market to Reach US$141.40 Billion by 2036 as Next-Generation Platforms Accelerate Growth

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vaccine Sales Market Report 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global vaccine sales market is projected to grow from US$76.40 billion in 2026 to US$141.40 billion by 2036, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. A new market intelligence report provides detailed revenue forecasts, competitive analysis and strategic insights across vaccine indications, technologies, routes of administration, age groups, distribution channels and geographic markets.

Market growth is being supported by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, broader government-funded immunisation programmes in low- and middle-income countries, and sustained investment in mRNA, viral vector, DNA and needle-free vaccine technologies. Expanding pipelines in infectious disease, oncology and pandemic preparedness are also creating new commercial opportunities for pharmaceutical companies, specialist developers and emerging-market manufacturers.

Technology Innovation Expands the Vaccine Development Pipeline

Platform-based vaccine technologies are enabling developers to pursue multiple disease targets and accelerate clinical development. Programmes such as Moderna and Merck's mRNA-4157 illustrate the expanding role of mRNA technology in oncology, while research targeting HIV, Nipah virus and pandemic influenza demonstrates continued diversification across the global vaccine pipeline.

Innovation in vaccine formulation and delivery is expected to support adoption. Intranasal and oral vaccines may improve accessibility and acceptance, particularly in paediatric populations. Dissolvable microarray patches and other needle-free systems are also being developed to simplify distribution, reduce cold-chain requirements and enable administration in low-resource settings.

In December 2025, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations committed up to US$54.3 million to support a Phase III trial of Moderna's mRNA-based H5 pandemic influenza vaccine candidate, mRNA-1018. The investment advanced the first mRNA influenza vaccine into pivotal-stage development and strengthened the commercial outlook for next-generation vaccine platforms.

Trade Policy and Supply Chains Reshape Competitive Strategy

The vaccine sales market remains sensitive to U.S. tariff policies, public procurement frameworks and cross-border supply chains. Manufacturers depend on internationally sourced pharmaceutical ingredients, vials, stoppers, packaging, cold-chain components and specialised production equipment. Tariffs and higher compliance costs may place additional pressure on producer margins and government procurement budgets, particularly for high-volume paediatric vaccines and public health programmes.

Companies are responding by localising manufacturing, expanding regional fill-finish capacity, diversifying suppliers and pursuing longer-term procurement agreements. Large manufacturers with established regional facilities and government relationships may be better positioned to manage cost volatility than smaller, import-dependent suppliers.

Competitive Intelligence Across 21 Leading Vaccine Companies

Competition is increasingly determined by platform capabilities, regulatory credentials, manufacturing scale, cold-chain infrastructure and access to government and multilateral procurement contracts. GSK, Pfizer, Sanofi, Moderna, Merck, BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Serum Institute of India are among the companies strengthening their market positions through pipeline expansion, partnerships and wider geographic reach.

The report profiles 21 companies, including Bavarian Nordic, Bharat Biotech, CSL, Daiichi Sankyo, Emergent BioSolutions, INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Novavax, Panacea Biotec, SINOVAC, SINOPHARM, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Tanabe Pharma and Valneva. Each profile examines business performance, market positioning, product portfolios, technology capabilities and strategic outlook.

Comprehensive Vaccine Market Segmentation and Forecasts

The global vaccine sales market report provides forecasts through 2036 across the following segments:

Indication: Viral, bacterial, cancer, allergy and other vaccines

Viral, bacterial, cancer, allergy and other vaccines Type: Subunit, inactivated, live attenuated, mRNA and viral vector vaccines

Subunit, inactivated, live attenuated, mRNA and viral vector vaccines Route of administration: Oral, parenteral and nasal

Oral, parenteral and nasal Age group: Paediatric and adult

Paediatric and adult Distribution channel: Hospital and retail pharmacies, government suppliers and other channels

Regional and national forecasts cover North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, with analysis of 26 leading national markets. The research assesses which segments and regions are expected to drive growth, how emerging vaccine platforms will influence market development, and how tariffs may affect manufacturing costs and procurement economics.

Strategic Intelligence for Vaccine Market Decision-Makers

The report combines quantitative forecasting with analysis of technology, competition, policy and supply-chain developments. Visiongain also offers customised market segmentation, competitive benchmarking, regulatory impact assessments, sourcing intelligence and scenario modelling covering tariffs and geopolitical risk.

Organisations seeking to identify vaccine market opportunities, strengthen procurement strategies and manage supply-chain exposure can access the complete forecasts, datasets and company analysis in the Vaccine Sales Market Report 2026-2036.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 355 Forecast Period 2026 - 2036 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $76.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2036 $141.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Introduction to Vaccine Sales Market

1.3 What This Report Delivers

1.4 Why You Should Read This Report

1.5 Key Questions Answered by This Analytical Report Include:

1.6 Who is This Report For?

1.7 Methodology

1.7.1 Market Definitions

1.7.2 Market Evaluation & Forecasting Methodology

1.7.3 Data Validation

1.7.3.1 Primary Research

1.7.3.2 Secondary Research

1.8 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1.9 Associated Reports

1.10 About the Publisher



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Key Findings

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.3 Impact Analysis

3.3.1 Market Driving Factors

3.3.1.1 Focus on Vaccine Development and Launches

3.3.1.2 Advancement in Vaccine Technology

3.3.1.3 Government-funded National Immunisation Plans in LMICs

3.3.2 Market Restraining Factors

3.3.2.1 Cold-Chain Bottlenecks in Remote Regions

3.3.2.2 Concentration of Fill-finish Capacity in CDMOs

3.3.3 Market Opportunities

3.3.3.1 Growing Focus on Next-Generation Vaccines

3.3.3.2 R&D Investments to Accelerate Development of Pipeline Candidates

3.4 U.S. Tariffs: What's the Impact on Global Vaccine Sales Market?

3.4.1 Overview

3.4.2 V-Shaped Recovery Scenario

3.4.3 Why V-Shaped Recovery?

3.4.3.1 Impact from Tariffs

3.4.3.2 Market Dynamics and Demand Recovery

3.4.3.3 Policy and Funding Support

3.4.3.4 Timeframe for Recovery

3.4.4 U-Shaped Recovery Scenario

3.4.4.1 Why U-Shaped Recovery?

3.4.4.2 Impact from Tariffs

3.4.4.3 Market Dynamics and Demand Recovery

3.4.4.4 Policy and Funding Support

3.4.4.5 Timeframe for Recovery

3.4.5 L Shaped Recovery Scenario

3.4.5.1 Why L-Shaped Recovery?

3.4.5.2 Impact from Tariffs

3.4.5.3 Market Dynamics and Demand Recovery

3.4.5.4 Policy and Funding Support

3.4.5.5 Timeframe for Recovery

3.4.6 What Strategic Considerations Should Clients Factor into Their Near-term (2026-2031) and Long-term (2026-2036) Planning?

3.4.7 Impact of U.S. and China Trade War on Vaccine Sales Market

3.4.8 How Might the Most Impacted Countries Experience Positive and Negative Effects Resulting from These Policy Changes?

3.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.5.3 Competitive Rivalry

3.5.4 Threat from Substitutes

3.5.5 Threat of New Entrants

3.6 PEST Analysis



4 Vaccine Sales Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Key Findings

4.2 Type Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

4.3 Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Type

4.4 Subunit Vaccines

4.4.1 Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion, AGR %)

4.4.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

4.5 Inactivated

4.5.1 Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion, AGR %)

4.5.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

4.6 Live Attenuated

4.6.1 Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion, AGR %)

4.6.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

4.7 mRNA Vaccines

4.7.1 Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion, AGR %)

4.7.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

4.8 Viral Vector Vaccines

4.8.1 Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion, AGR %)

4.8.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)



5 Vaccine Sales Market Analysis by Route of Administration

5.1 Key Findings

5.2 Route of Administration Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

5.3 Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Route of Administration

5.4 Oral

5.4.1 Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion, AGR %)

5.4.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

5.5 Parenteral

5.5.1 Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion, AGR %)

5.5.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

5.6 Nasal

5.6.1 Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion, AGR %)

5.6.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)



6 Vaccine Sales Market Analysis by Age Group

6.1 Key Findings

6.2 Age Group Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

6.3 Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Age Group

6.4 Adult

6.4.1 Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion, AGR %)

6.4.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

6.5 Paediatric

6.5.1 Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion, AGR %)

6.5.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)



7 Vaccine Sales Market Analysis by Distribution Channel

7.1 Key Findings

7.2 Distribution Channel Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

7.3 Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Distribution Channel

7.4 Hospital & Retail Pharmacies

7.4.1 Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion, AGR %)

7.4.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

7.5 Government Suppliers

7.5.1 Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion, AGR %)

7.5.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion, AGR %)

7.6.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)



8 Vaccine Sales Market Analysis by Indication

8.1 Key Findings

8.2 Indication Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

8.3 Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Indication

8.4 Viral Vaccines

8.4.1 Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion, AGR %)

8.4.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

8.5 Bacterial Vaccines

8.5.1 Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion, AGR %)

8.5.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

8.6 Cancer Vaccines

8.6.1 Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion, AGR %)

8.6.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

8.7 Allergy Vaccines

8.7.1 Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion, AGR %)

8.7.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion, AGR %)

8.8.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)



9 Vaccine Sales Market Analysis by Region

9.1 Key Findings

9.2 Regional Market Size Estimation and Forecast



10 North America Vaccine Sales Market Analysis

10.1 Key Findings

10.2 North America Vaccine Sales Market Attractiveness Index

10.3 North America Vaccine Sales Market by Country, 2026, 2031 & 2036 (US$ Billion)

10.4 North America Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Country

10.5 North America Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Type

10.6 North America Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Route of Administration

10.7 North America Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Age Group

10.8 North America Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Distribution Channel

10.9 North America Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Indication

10.10 U.S. Vaccine Sales Market Analysis

10.11 Canada Vaccine Sales Market Analysis



11 Europe Vaccine Sales Market Analysis

11.1 Key Findings

11.2 Europe Vaccine Sales Market Attractiveness Index

11.3 Europe Vaccine Sales Market by Country, 2026, 2031 & 2036 (US$ Billion)

11.4 Europe Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Country

11.5 Europe Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Type

11.6 Europe Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Route of Administration

11.7 Europe Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Age Group

11.8 Europe Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Distribution Channel

11.9 Europe Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Indication

11.10 Germany Vaccine Sales Market Analysis

11.11 UK Vaccine Sales Market Analysis

11.12 France Vaccine Sales Market Analysis

11.13 Italy Vaccine Sales Market Analysis

11.14 Spain Vaccine Sales Market Analysis

11.15 The Netherlands Vaccine Sales Market Analysis

11.16 Switzerland Vaccine Sales Market Analysis

11.17 Rest of Europe Vaccine Sales Market Analysis



12 Asia Pacific Vaccine Sales Market Analysis

12.1 Key Findings

12.2 Asia Pacific Vaccine Sales Market Attractiveness Index

12.3 Asia Pacific Vaccine Sales Market by Country, 2026, 2031 & 2036 (US$ Billion)

12.4 Asia Pacific Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Country

12.5 Asia Pacific Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Type

12.6 Asia Pacific Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Route of Administration

12.7 Asia Pacific Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Age Group

12.8 Asia Pacific Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Distribution Channel

12.9 Asia Pacific Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Indication

12.10 Japan Vaccine Sales Market Analysis

12.11 China Vaccine Sales Market Analysis

12.12 India Vaccine Sales Market Analysis

12.13 Australia Vaccine Sales Market Analysis

12.14 South Korea Vaccine Sales Market Analysis

12.15 Singapore Vaccine Sales Market Analysis

12.16 Malaysia Vaccine Sales Market Analysis

12.17 Rest of Asia Pacific Vaccine Sales Market Analysis



13 Latin America Vaccine Sales Market Analysis

13.1 Key Findings

13.2 Latin America Vaccine Sales Market Attractiveness Index

13.3 Latin America Vaccine Sales Market by Country, 2026, 2031 & 2036 (US$ Billion)

13.4 Latin America Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Country

13.5 Latin America Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Type

13.6 Latin America Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Route of Administration

13.7 Latin America Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Age Group

13.8 Latin America Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Distribution Channel

13.9 Latin America Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Indication

13.10 Brazil Vaccine Sales Market Analysis

13.11 Mexico Vaccine Sales Market Analysis

13.12 Argentina Vaccine Sales Market Analysis

13.13 Chile Vaccine Sales Market Analysis

13.14 Rest of Latin America Vaccine Sales Market Analysis



14 MEA Vaccine Sales Market Analysis

14.1 Key Findings

14.2 MEA Vaccine Sales Market Attractiveness Index

14.3 MEA Vaccine Sales Market by Country, 2026, 2031 & 2036 (US$ Billion)

14.4 MEA Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Country

14.5 MEA Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Type

14.6 MEA Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Route of Administration

14.7 MEA Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Age Group

14.8 MEA Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Distribution Channel

14.9 MEA Vaccine Sales Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Indication

14.10 GCC Vaccine Sales Market Analysis

14.11 South Africa Vaccine Sales Market Analysis

14.12 Rest of MEA Vaccine Sales Market Analysis



Companies Featured

AstraZeneca

Bavarian Nordic

Bharat Biotech

BioNTech SE

CSL

DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

GSK plc

INOVIO Pharmaceuticals

Merck & Co., Inc.

Moderna, Inc.

Novavax

Panacea Biotec

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

SINOVAC

SINOPHARM

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Valneva SE

Alfasigma S.p.A.

ASKA Pharmaceutical

Bilthoven Biologicals B.V.

CanSino Biologics

Dynavax Technologies Corporation

Eurofarma

Evaxion Biotech

Eveliqure Biotechnologies GmbH

ImmunityBio, Inc.

IDT Biologika

KM Biologics Co., Ltd.

Pharmaniaga Lifescience

Primrose Bio, Inc.

RAPT Therapeutics

SK bioscience

Valneva

VarmX BV

VaxThera

Vaxxas

Vicebio

Vidal Health

Walvax Biotechnology

African Vaccine Manufacturing Initiative (AVMI)

Asia Pacific Vaccine Access Facility (APVAX)

Association of Immunization Managers (AIM)

Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI)

Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network (DCVMN)

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)

European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA)

European Medicines Agency (EMA)

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi)

International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA)

International Vaccine Institute (IVI)

Japan Vaccine Industry Association (JVIA)

National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID)

Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)

Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA)

United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF)

Vaccine Confidence Project (VCP)

Vaccine Manufacturers Association of India (VMAI)

World Health Organization (WHO)

World Trade Organization (WTO)





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xnsih6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment