Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of a Pending Investigation Into Securities Claims Involving Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS) investors absorbed a >20% share decline after the Phase-3 CARDIO-TTRansform trial missed its primary endpoint. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations.

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS) shares dropped more than 20% by midday trading on July 9, 2026, after the Company disclosed that its late-stage CARDIO-TTRansform trial failed to meet its primary endpoint. If you held IONS shares and suffered a loss, you are encouraged to check your eligibility to recover here . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The CARDIO-TTRansform program, partnered with AstraZeneca, was studied in patients with transthyretin-mediated amyloid cardiomyopathy. The primary endpoint measured the reduction of combined cardiovascular death and recurrent events. On July 9, 2026, the Company announced the trial did not achieve that endpoint, and shares fell sharply in pre-market trading. The investigation concerns whether prior statements to investors regarding the CARDIO-TTRansform program were accurate and complete.

Shareholders who lost money on IONS are encouraged to submit your losses for review now . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the IONS Investigation

Q: How much did IONS stock drop? A: Shares fell more than 20% after the Company disclosed that its Phase-3 CARDIO-TTRansform trial failed to meet its primary endpoint. Investors who purchased shares and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the IONS investigation? A: Investors who purchased IONS stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What if I already sold my IONS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought IONS and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What if my IONS losses are small -- is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate in the investigation.

Q: What do IONS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.