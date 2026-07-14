Cherry Hills Recovery Opens July 13, Bringing Specialized Residential Care for Female Executives to Colorado

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cherry Hills Recovery, a program of Ignitus Recovery, is proud to announce the opening of its premier women's residential behavioral health treatment center in Englewood, Colorado on July 13th. Designed specifically for high-functioning women, executives, professionals, and leaders, Cherry Hills Recovery offers an innovative, trauma-informed treatment experience that recognizes the unique pressures women face while balancing careers, families, leadership, and personal well-being.

Located in an elegant, private residential setting, Cherry Hills Recovery provides a structured, clinically sophisticated environment where women can step away from the demands of everyday life to focus on healing, recovery, and personal transformation.

The program specializes in treating women experiencing substance use disorders, depression, anxiety, trauma, burnout, compassion fatigue, stress-related disorders, and co-occurring mental health conditions. Its multidisciplinary team of licensed clinicians, physicians, nurses, therapists, recovery coaches, and wellness professionals brings decades of experience working with high-achieving professionals who often struggle silently while continuing to meet the expectations of work and family.

"Too often, the women who appear to have it all together are the very ones suffering in silence," said Jill Gallegos, Clinical Director. "Today's women are carrying extraordinary responsibilities as executives, healthcare professionals, entrepreneurs, caregivers, and community leaders. The emotional toll of constantly balancing these roles has never been greater. Cherry Hills Recovery was created because women deserve a place where they can pause, heal, and rediscover themselves without judgment."

The opening comes at a time when rates of anxiety, depression, burnout, and substance use among women continue to rise. Research has shown that women frequently experience unique barriers to seeking care, including caregiving responsibilities, professional obligations, stigma, trauma histories, and the pressure to continue meeting the needs of others before addressing their own.

Cherry Hills Recovery was intentionally designed to respond to those challenges through a gender-responsive treatment model that emphasizes psychological safety, dignity, and individualized care. Every aspect of the residential experience—from the trauma-informed design of the home to executive-focused programming and wellness services—supports women in rebuilding not only their health but also their sense of purpose and identity.

Inspired by the mission of Ignitus Recovery, the program is founded on the belief that every woman deserves the opportunity to reclaim her life, rediscover her purpose, and heal in an environment where she feels safe, understood, and empowered. As reflected in the organization's guiding philosophy, recovery is not simply the absence of symptoms or substance use—it is the opportunity to rebuild a life worth living.

The residential program incorporates evidence-based therapies alongside experiential and holistic services, including trauma-focused treatment, individual and group therapy, recovery coaching, mindfulness, movement and wellness programming, nutrition education, family involvement, and executive recovery support. Women also benefit from a highly personalized treatment experience with intentionally limited census, allowing for greater clinical attention and individualized care.

"Our goal is to help every woman who walks through our doors move beyond simply surviving," says Gina Thorne, Chief Marketing Officer. "We believe there is a spark within every woman that can never truly be extinguished. Sometimes she simply needs the right environment—and the right people—to help rekindle it."

Cherry Hills Recovery also recognizes that lasting recovery depends on strong community partnerships. The organization looks forward to collaborating with healthcare providers, hospitals, therapists, employee assistance programs, community agencies, and behavioral health organizations throughout Colorado and across the country to ensure women receive seamless, coordinated care before, during, and after treatment.

"Our mission extends beyond our campus," said Steve Millette, CEO. "We are excited to partner with referral organizations, healthcare professionals, and community agencies who share our commitment to helping women thrive. Together, we can create a stronger continuum of care and ensure every woman has access to the support she deserves."

If you or someone you love is struggling with burnout, depression, trauma, anxiety, substance use, or other mental health challenges, Cherry Hills Recovery offers a compassionate, structured environment where healing begins.

For more information or to schedule a confidential assessment, please contact Cherry Hills Recovery at (720) 310-2269or visit www.cherryhillsrecovery.com.

ABOUT CHERRY HILLS RECOVERY

Cherry Hills Recovery, a program of Ignitus Recovery, is a premier women's behavioral health treatment center located in Englewood, Colorado. The organization provides trauma-informed, evidence-based residential treatment for women experiencing substance use disorders, mental health conditions, and co-occurring disorders. Through a comprehensive Recovery-Oriented System of Care, Cherry Hills Recovery empowers women to heal, reconnect with their purpose, and build a sustainable foundation for lifelong recovery.

ABOUT IGNITUS RECOVERY

Ignitus Recovery is a behavioral health organization focused on developing clinically driven, recovery-oriented programs that support individuals and families navigating mental health and substance use disorders. Guided by the values of Connection, Trust, People First, Accountability, and Excellence Through Innovation, Ignitus Recovery brings more than 90 years of combined leadership and operational experience across behavioral healthcare, recovery support services, outreach development, and long-term systems of care, with a commitment to delivering ethical, compassionate, and evidence-based care throughout Colorado.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Gina de Peralta Thorne, MS

Chief Marketing Officer

gina@ignitusrecovery.com

720-310-2269

757-784-7550

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26ebe4ad-f338-4285-a667-0213e2971453