Global Military IFF Market to Reach US$7.8 Billion by 2036 as Mode 5 Modernisation Accelerates

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Identification Friend or Foe Market Report 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) market is valued at US$3.8 billion in 2026 and is forecast to reach US$4.8 billion by 2031 and US$7.8 billion by 2036, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 9.7% during the forecast period. Annual growth is projected at 8.6% in 2026, 9.6% in 2031 and 10.7% in 2036 as defence organisations increase investment in secure identification capabilities for contested, multi-domain operations.

The new Military Identification Friend or Foe Market Report 2026-2036 provides detailed analysis of global military IFF market size, revenue forecasts, competitive intelligence, technology trends, procurement activity, regulation and supply chain risk. It evaluates opportunities across system types, interrogator ranges, platforms, components, technology standards, applications and geographic markets.

Mode 5 and Software-Defined IFF Systems Drive Market Growth

Military IFF market growth is being supported by the transition to encrypted Mode 5 standards, rising demand for network-integrated identification and increased procurement across airborne, naval and land platforms. Coalition interoperability requirements and evolving operational threats are also accelerating upgrades to legacy IFF infrastructure.

Advances in software-defined architectures, cryptographic modules and open digital avionics frameworks are reshaping the competitive environment. Modular, upgradeable IFF platforms allow defence forces to introduce encryption standards, interrogation modes and interoperability enhancements through software updates, reducing modernisation costs and extending the service life of legacy and next-generation systems.

Integration with network-centric command architectures is also shifting identification management toward collaborative, real-time situational awareness across joint and coalition operations. Suppliers capable of supporting multi-domain connectivity, secure processing and platform-level integration are expected to benefit from long-term procurement programmes.

Trade Policy, Regulation and Supply Chain Risk

The military IFF market outlook is increasingly influenced by export controls, geopolitical tensions and defence electronics supply chain constraints. Production depends on specialised encrypted microprocessors, field-programmable gate arrays, radio-frequency modules and secure communications chipsets, exposing manufacturers to tariffs, sourcing restrictions and component availability risks.

US trade tariffs are increasing cost pressure across interrogators, transponders, encryption modules and combined interrogator-transponder systems. Meanwhile, International Traffic in Arms Regulations and Export Administration Regulations continue to affect cross-border technology transfers, multinational procurement approvals and collaboration between defence contractors and allied governments.

Geopolitical developments, including US-Iran tensions, are reinforcing demand for secure Mode 5 and next-generation identification systems. Defence organisations are responding by strengthening trusted supplier networks, localising semiconductor sourcing and expanding regional production partnerships to improve resilience and strategic autonomy.

Competitive Landscape and Company Intelligence

The global military IFF competitive landscape includes prime defence contractors, specialist avionics suppliers and emerging technology companies. BAE Systems, L3Harris Technologies, Thales Group and Northrop Grumman are strengthening their positions through Mode 5 programme delivery, cryptographic development and investment in next-generation IFF architectures.

Competition is increasingly determined by encrypted interrogation and transponder capabilities, Mode 5 credentials, regulatory compliance, supply chain resilience and the ability to support network-integrated identification across air, sea and land environments. Regional suppliers are also gaining market share where national certification, platform expertise and cost advantages provide differentiation.

The report profiles 14 military IFF companies:

ASELSAN

BAE Systems

Elbit Systems

General Dynamics

HENSOLDT

Indra Sistemas

Israel Aerospace Industries

L3Harris Technologies

Leonardo

Northrop Grumman

RTX Corporation

Thales Group

TTM Technologies

uAvionix

Each company profile examines business operations, financial and market positioning, product capabilities, technology portfolios and strategic outlook.

Military IFF Market Segmentation and Geographic Coverage

Market forecasts cover standalone interrogators, standalone transponders, combined interrogator-transponder systems and integrated identification systems. Analysis also spans short-, medium- and long-range interrogators; air, sea and land platforms; fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and uncrewed aerial systems; hardware and software, support and sustainment, encryption modules and test equipment.

Technology coverage includes legacy modes, Mode 4, Mode 5, national secure modes and next-generation military IFF standards. Applications include air defence identification, combat identification, coalition and joint operations, training and simulation, and air traffic control.

Regional and national forecasts assess North America, Europe, Russia, Asia-Pacific, China, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. Country-level analysis includes the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Gulf Cooperation Council markets and South Africa.

Strategic Intelligence for Defence Market Decision-Makers

The report combines quantitative forecasting with strategic analysis of technology, competition, policy and supply chain dynamics. It addresses which segments and regions will lead growth, how Mode 5 and software-defined architectures will influence procurement, how tariffs and geopolitical risk may affect supply chains, and which companies are best positioned through 2036.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Introduction to Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market

1.3 What This Report Delivers

1.4 Why You Should Read This Report

1.5 Key Questions Answered by This Analytical Report

1.6 Who is This Report for?

1.7 Methodology

1.7.1 Market Definitions

1.7.2 Market Evaluation & Forecasting Methodology

1.7.3 Data Validation

1.7.3.1 Primary Research

1.7.3.2 Secondary Research

1.8 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1.9 Associated Reports

1.10 About the Publisher



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Key Findings

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.3 Impact Analysis

3.3.1 Market Driving Factors

3.3.1.1 Alliance-Driven Mode 5 Mandates Forcing Structural Replacement of Legacy IFF Systems

3.3.1.2 Integrated Air Defence Architecture Modernisation Embedding Secure IFF Within Command Networks

3.3.1.3 Civil and Military Airspace Integration Accelerating Demand for Dual-Compatible Military and Civilian Identification Architectures

3.3.2 Market Restraining Factors

3.3.2.1 Strict Export Controls and Security Classification Limiting Global IFF Technology Transfers

3.3.2.2 High Development and Certification Costs Limiting Adoption Among Emerging Defence Economies

3.3.3 Market Opportunities

3.3.3.1 Expanding Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Ecosystems Creating New Integration Opportunities for Compact IFF Systems

3.3.3.2 Emergence of Software-Defined and Upgradeable IFF Architectures Enabling Rapid Capability Modernisation

3.3.3.3 Growing Military Aviation Procurement Programs Expanding Installed Base for Advanced IFF Systems

3.4 US-Iran War Impact on Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market

3.5 U.S. Tariffs: What's the Impact on Global Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market?

3.5.1 Overview

3.5.2 V-Shaped Recovery Scenario

3.5.2.1 Why V-Shaped Recovery?

3.5.2.2 Impact from Tariffs

3.5.2.3 Market Dynamics and Demand Recovery

3.5.2.4 Policy and Funding Support

3.5.2.5 Timeframe for Recovery

3.5.3 U-Shaped Recovery Scenario

3.5.3.1 Why U-Shaped Recovery?

3.5.3.2 Impact from Tariffs

3.5.3.3 Market Dynamics and Demand Recovery

3.5.3.4 Policy and Funding Support

3.5.3.5 Timeframe for Recovery

3.5.4 L Shaped Recovery Scenario

3.5.4.1 Why L-Shaped Recovery?

3.5.4.2 Impact from Tariffs

3.5.4.3 Market Dynamics and Demand Recovery

3.5.4.4 Policy and Funding Support

3.5.4.5 Timeframe for Recovery

3.5.5 What Strategic Considerations Should Clients Factor into Their Near-term (2026-2031) and Long-term (2026-2036) Planning?

3.5.6 Impact of U.S. and China Trade War on Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market

3.5.7 How Might the Most Impacted Countries Experience Positive and Negative Effects Resulting from These Policy Changes?

3.6 Regulatory Framework

3.7 Emerging Markets and Megatrends

3.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers - Medium to High

3.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers - Medium to High

3.8.3 Competitive Rivalry - Medium to High

3.8.4 Threat of Substitutes - Low to Very Low

3.8.5 Threat of New Entrants - Low to Medium

3.9 PEST Analysis



4 Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Analysis by IFF System Type

4.1 Key Findings

4.2 IFF System Type Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

4.3 Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by IFF System Type

4.4 Standalone Interrogator Systems

4.4.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

4.4.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

4.5 Standalone Transponder Systems

4.5.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

4.5.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

4.6 CIT (Combined Interrogator Transponder) Systems

4.6.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

4.6.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

4.7 CNI Integrated Identification Systems

4.7.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

4.7.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)



5 Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Analysis by Interrogator Range

5.1 Key Findings

5.2 Interrogator Range Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

5.3 Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Interrogator Range

5.4 Short Range

5.4.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

5.4.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

5.5 Medium Range

5.5.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

5.5.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

5.6 Long Range

5.6.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

5.6.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)



6 Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Analysis by IFF Type by Platform Environment

6.1 Key Findings

6.2 IFF Type by Platform Environment Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

6.3 Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by IFF Type by Platform Environment

6.4 Air Platforms

6.4.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

6.4.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

6.5 Sea Platforms

6.5.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

6.5.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

6.6 Land Platforms

6.6.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

6.6.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)



7 Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Analysis by IFF Type Drill-Down for Airborne Platforms

7.1 Key Findings

7.2 IFF Type Drill-Down for Airborne Platforms Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

7.3 Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by IFF Type Drill-Down for Airborne Platforms

7.4 Fixed Wing Aircraft

7.4.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

7.4.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

7.5 Helicopters

7.5.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

7.5.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

7.6 UAV / RPAS

7.6.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

7.6.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)



8 Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Analysis by Component

8.1 Key Findings

8.2 Component Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

8.3 Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Component

8.4 IFF Hardware + Software

8.4.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

8.4.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

8.5 Support & Sustainment

8.5.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

8.5.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

8.6 Encryption Modules

8.6.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

8.6.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

8.7 Test Equipment

8.7.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

8.7.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)



9 Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Analysis by Technology Standard

9.1 Key Findings

9.2 Technology Standard Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

9.3 Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Technology Standard

9.4 Mode 1/2/3/A/C (Legacy)

9.4.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

9.4.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

9.5 Mode 4

9.5.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

9.5.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

9.6 Mode 5

9.6.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

9.6.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

9.7 Non-NATO / NSM (National Secure Mode)

9.7.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

9.7.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

9.8 Next-Generation / Mode S-Derived Military IFF

9.8.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

9.8.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

9.9 Mode 5 Upgrade Potential Analysis

9.10 Countries with Highest Mode 5 Upgrade Potential

9.11 Retrofit vs New Installation Outlook

9.12 Installed Base Migration Analysis



10 Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Analysis by Application

10.1 Key Findings

10.2 Application Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

10.3 Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Application

10.4 Air Defence Identification

10.4.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

10.4.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

10.5 Combat Identification (CID)

10.5.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

10.5.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

10.6 Coalition & Joint Operations

10.6.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

10.6.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

10.7 Training & Simulation

10.7.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

10.7.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

10.8 ATC - Air Traffic Control

10.8.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

10.8.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)



11 Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Analysis by Region

11.1 Key Findings

11.2 Regional Market Size Estimation and Forecast



12 North America Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Analysis

12.1 Key Findings

12.2 North America Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Attractiveness Index

12.3 North America Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market by Country, 2026, 2031 & 2036 (US$ Million)

12.4 North America Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Country

12.5 North America Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by IFF System Type

12.6 North America Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Interrogator Range

12.7 North America Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by IFF Type by Platform Environment

12.8 North America Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by IFF Type Drill-Down for Airborne Platforms

12.9 North America Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Component

12.10 North America Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Technology Standard

12.11 North America Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Application

12.12 U.S. Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Analysis

12.13 Canada Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Analysis



13 Europe (Excluding Russia) Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Analysis

13.1 Key Findings

13.2 Europe Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Attractiveness Index

13.3 Europe Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market by Country, 2026, 2031 & 2036 (US$ Million)

13.4 Europe Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Country

13.5 Europe Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by IFF System Type

13.6 Europe Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Interrogator Range

13.7 Europe Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by IFF Type by Platform Environment

13.8 Europe Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by IFF Type Drill-Down for Airborne Platforms

13.9 Europe Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Component

13.10 Europe Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Technology Standard

13.11 Europe Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Application

13.12 Germany Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Analysis

13.13 UK Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Analysis

13.14 France Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Analysis

13.15 Italy Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Analysis

13.16 Spain Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Analysis

13.17 Rest of Europe Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Analysis



14 Russia Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Analysis

14.1 Key Findings

14.2 Russia Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by IFF System Type

14.3 Russia Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Interrogator Range

14.4 Russia Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by IFF Type by Platform Environment

14.5 Russia Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by IFF Type Drill-Down for Airborne Platforms

14.6 Russia Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Component

14.7 Russia Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Technology Standard

14.8 Russia Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Application



15 Asia-Pacific (Excluding China) Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Analysis

15.1 Key Findings

15.2 Asia-Pacific Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Attractiveness Index

15.3 Asia-Pacific Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market by Country, 2026, 2031 & 2036 (US$ Million)

15.4 Asia-Pacific Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Country

15.5 Asia-Pacific Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by IFF System Type

15.6 Asia-Pacific Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Interrogator Range

15.7 Asia-Pacific Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by IFF Type by Platform Environment

15.8 Asia-Pacific Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by IFF Type Drill-Down for Airborne Platforms

15.9 Asia-Pacific Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Component

15.10 Asia-Pacific Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Technology Standard

15.11 Asia-Pacific Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Application

15.12 Japan Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Analysis

15.13 India Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Analysis

15.14 South Korea Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Analysis

15.15 Singapore Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Analysis

15.16 Australia Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Analysis

15.17 Rest of Asia-Pacific Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Analysis



16 China Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Analysis

16.1 Key Findings

16.2 China Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by IFF System Type

16.3 China Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Interrogator Range

16.4 China Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by IFF Type by Platform Environment

16.5 China Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by IFF Type Drill-Down for Airborne Platforms

16.6 China Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Component

16.7 China Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Technology Standard

16.8 China Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Application



17 Latin America Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Analysis

17.1 Key Findings

17.2 Latin America Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Attractiveness Index

17.3 Latin America Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market by Country, 2026, 2031 & 2036 (US$ Million)

17.4 Latin America Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Country

17.5 Latin America Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by IFF System Type

17.6 Latin America Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Interrogator Range

17.7 Latin America Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by IFF Type by Platform Environment

17.8 Latin America Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by IFF Type Drill-Down for Airborne Platforms

17.9 Latin America Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Component

17.10 Latin America Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Technology Standard

17.11 Latin America Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Application

17.12 Brazil Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Analysis

17.13 Mexico Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Analysis

17.14 Argentina Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Analysis

17.15 Rest of Latin America Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Analysis



18 MEA Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Analysis

18.1 Key Findings

18.2 MEA Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Attractiveness Index

18.3 MEA Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market by Country, 2026, 2031 & 2036 (US$ Million)

18.4 MEA Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Country

18.5 MEA Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by IFF System Type

18.6 MEA Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Interrogator Range

18.7 MEA Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by IFF Type by Platform Environment

18.8 MEA Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by IFF Type Drill-Down for Airborne Platforms

18.9 MEA Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Component

18.10 MEA Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Technology Standard

18.11 MEA Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Application

18.12 GCC Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Analysis

18.13 South Africa Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Analysis

18.14 Rest of MEA Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market Analysis



Companies Featured

ASELSAN

BAE Systems

Elbit Systems

General Dynamics

HENSOLDT

Indra Sistemas

Israel Aerospace Industries

L3Harris Technologies

Leonardo

Northrop Grumman

RTX Corporation

Thales Group

TTM Technologies

uAvionix

Airbus Helicopters

Aviation Communication & Surveillance Systems (ACSS)

Canadian Commercial Corporation

Cobham Limited

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Domo Tactical Communications (DTC)

EDGE Group

Frequentis AG

Kearfott Corporation

Korea Aerospace Industries

Mercury Systems, Inc.

Peraso Inc.

Rosel

Rostec

Sagetech Avionics

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Telephonics Corporation

TransDigm Group Incorporated

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc

Viasat

Allied Command Transformation (ACT)

Australian Department of Defence (DoD)

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

European Defence Agency (EDA)

European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

India Defence Acquisition Council (DAC)

International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)

Japan Ministry of Defence (JMOD)

Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC)

NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA)

NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA)

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)

Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR)

Spain Ministry of Defence (MoD)

U.S. Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA)

U.S. Department of Defence (DoD), Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl)

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