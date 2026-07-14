Signature Aviation Earns Great Place To Work® Certification for the Third Consecutive Year

Orlando, FL, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Aviation, the world's largest network of private aviation terminals, has earned Great Place To Work® Certification for the third consecutive year. The certification is based entirely on feedback from current team members and follows a thorough, independent analysis conducted by Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture.

For the third year in a row, Signature has been certified as a Great Place To Work. This year, the company was certified across 13 countries throughout its global network, including Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Canada, France, Greece, Grenada, Ireland, Italy, Panama, South Africa, Switzerland, the U.K. and the U.S.

"We're incredibly proud to earn this recognition for the third consecutive year because it comes directly from our people," said Tony Lefebvre, CEO of Signature Aviation. "Creating an environment where people feel supported, valued and empowered is fundamental to who we are. When we take care of our people, they're able to deliver the exceptional service our guests expect every day."

This year's survey results continue to provide valuable insight into what's working well and where we can continue to improve. Seventy-two percent of team members said Signature is a great place to work, with strengths including welcoming new team members, approachable leadership and a culture where people feel respected regardless of their role. The feedback is also helping shape our priorities as we continue investing in the team member experience.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified™ workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to believe they are paid fairly, receive a fair share of the company's success and have equal opportunities for advancement.

"Our people continue to tell us what matters most, and we remain committed to listening and taking action," said Amy Alexy, Chief People Officer at Signature Aviation. "Earning this certification for a third consecutive year reflects the progress we've made together and reinforces that investing in our people strengthens our business, our culture and the experience we deliver to our guests."

As Signature continues to grow, the company remains focused on building a workplace where people can thrive, develop their careers and make every second exceptional for one another and for the guests they serve.

About Signature Aviation:

Signature Aviation is the world’s preeminent aviation hospitality company, offering exceptional experiences and essential support services to business and private aviation guests. The company’s large-scale infrastructure footprint enables travel, fosters human connection and is a critical global economic driver. Signature operates an industry-leading network of private aviation terminals, with over 200 locations covering key destinations in 27 countries across five continents and is the largest distributor of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The company also offers over 16 million square feet of carbon neutral multiuse office and hangar real estate globally, providing unique networkwide benefits and advantages to guests who base their aircraft at a Signature location. For more information, please visit www.signatureaviation.com.

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